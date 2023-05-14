Sam Kerr stars at Wembley again as Chelsea beat Man Utd to win the Women's FA Cup

Chelsea's Sam Kerr (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal - PA

Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0

Clinical Chelsea lifted the Women’s FA Cup for the fifth time as Sam Kerr continued her love affair with Wembley Stadium and grabbed the headlines for a third FA Cup final in succession, while extending Manchester United’s wait for their first major women’s trophy.

Australia's Kerr celebrated with one of her trademark acrobatic flips after scoring her fifth goal in three Wembley finals - having netted braces at the national stadium in each of the past two seasons - by slotting in from Pernille Harder’s exquisite low pass to ensure Chelsea won the cup for a third year in a row, and Emma Hayes’ side now remain on course for a domestic double, with the Women’s Super League title race in their hands.

Manchester United had been the stronger team in the first half and arguably for the whole of the first hour of the contest, but were left to rue not making the most of their chances, as clinical Chelsea continued their record of having never lost to Manchester United.

With Wembley officially sold-out for the club-level women’s game’s showpiece event for the first time in the history of the Women’s FA Cup, a new competition-record of 77,390 were in attendance, greatly surpassing the previous best that this fixture had seen, which was last season’s 49,094.

Just five years after belatedly re-forming a senior women’s team following a controversial 13-year hiatus from the women’s game, Manchester United were contesting their first major final, and making their debut appearance at Wembley. They showed no first-time cup-finalists nerves, though, bolting straight out of the blocks from kick-off.

They thought they had opened the scoring inside 30 seconds amidst a wave of noise and adrenaline, with winger Leah Galton slotting in to provide what appeared to be the dream start for Marc Skinner’s team, but the goal was ruled out because Ella Toone had been offside in the build-up.

The first-time finalists continued to be on top for the majority of the first-half, though, and Galton flicked narrowly over the bar at the near post from an Alessia Russo cross, before Lauren James’ deflected header touched onto the post by Mary Earps at the other end. Alessia Russo also went close and both Russo and Galton fired straight at Earps shortly after half-time, but Harder’s introduction from the bench seemed to swing the game into Chelsea’s favour.

The Denmark captain’s movement and pace caused problems for Manchester United’s defence - statistically the joint-strongest in the WSL this season - and he contribution played a major role in giving Chelsea manager Hayes and her team a 13th major trophy since 2015, with six league titles including 2017’s shorter Spring Series campaign, two League Cups and now a fifth FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, as it happened

04:55 PM

Chelsea lifts the trophy from the balcony

The Prince of Wales presents both the United and Chelsea players with their medals, before handing Eriksson and injured Bright the trophy which they are delighted to lift.

It is a fittingly royal presentation, as Hayes and this Chelsea team are establishing an FA Cup dynasty.

Some photos of the scenes here at Wembley:

Chelsea fans celebrate - Chelsea FC

Marc Skinner reacts at the end of the English Women's FA Cup final - AFP

Prince William, Prince of Wales and President of the FA, hands a Runners Up Medal to Katie Zelem - The FA via Getty

Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea lift the Vitality Women's FA Cup trophy - The FA via Getty

04:39 PM

Kerr's magic touch

Harder's substitution was a pivotal juncture in this match, giving Chelsea the extra pace they needed and the quality deliveries going forward that they were sometimes lacking. But the headlines and the back pages will all point to Kerr, who proved yet again that she is a born winner and lives for the big occasion.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates after scoring - Chelsea - Harriet Lander

04:33 PM

Full-time insight from Tom Garry at Wembley:

United all gather in a team huddle, disconsolate. They'll learn from this, their first final together as a group, and the harsh reality is you have to take your chances. Chelsea, for the third year in a row, are dancing in front of their supporters. They're the fourth most successful team in the history of this competition, and now certainly its dominant force since the final moved to Wembley in 2015, with five cup wins in this modern spell.

04:31 PM

FT: CHELSEA WIN! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Last minute drama as Galton wins a United corner in the dying moments and Wembley erupts in noise.

Buchanan clears Zelem's corner for a United throw in, and Turner goes long with it. After a few hopeful headers the ball falls to Garcia to the right of goal, and she whips a cross close enough to Berger that the Chelsea keeper punches it out. It doesn't go far though, and Galton gets her foot to it, causing an absolute mess in the six-yard area. Eventually the referee decides Williams impeded Berger - Chelsea ball.

That's it, Berger hoofs it long and the referee blows her whistle. Chelsea retain the FA Cup, winning it for a third consecutive season.

04:25 PM

94 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Kerr is announced as the player of the match.

She won the Football Writer's Association award for player of the season this week too, sparking some controversy, but despite scoring fewer goals than others this season, you cannot deny how impactful those she has put in the back of the net have been.

04:21 PM

90 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Six minutes of injury time announced and suddenly a bit of energy comes back into Wembley.

United replace Ladd with Thomas.

04:18 PM

88 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

James is replaced by Buchanan, as Chelsea batten down the hatches and look to see out the last few minutes.

04:17 PM

84 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Russo's decision-making lets her down as United see another chance pass them by.

Batlle does all the hard work, dribbling past Carter and cutting back to Russo in the box. She has tons of space, as well as time, and United fans shout "shoot!". But she instead passes to Williams on her left. She doesn't look like she's expecting it and her shot is underpowered and easily intercepted.

Marc Skinner looks furious on the touchline as Perisset, who blocked Williams's shot, stays down in the box.

04:13 PM

83 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Tom Garry's thoughts on United's substitutions:

England playmaker Ella Toone did not look very happy to have been subbed off, as she slowly made her way around the outside of the pitch. There was a surprised reaction from a lot of the Red Devils' fans when her name was announced. She has taken her shin pads off and looks understandably subdued.

04:12 PM

81 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

More Chelsea chances as Ingle's shot goes over the bar.

The expected record FA Cup attendance is confirmed as 77,390. Though smaller than the sell-out suggested, it's a big increase on the turnouts this showpiece fixture has seen since it was first staged at the national stadium in 2015:

2022: 49,094

2021: 40,942

2020: behind closed doors

2019: 43,264

2018: 45,423

2017: 35,271

2016: 32,912

2015: 30,710

04:10 PM

79 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

United subs:

Blundell replaced by Garcia.

Toone replaced by Mannion. No last-minute heroics at Wembley for Toone this time.

04:05 PM

75 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

It's all Chelsea at the moment, the momentum completely with them, and United are going to have to find another gear if they want to get back into this final. A Cuthbert foul 40 yards out gives United another free kick, but Zelem curls it right into Berger's arms.

A remarkable stat: that was Kerr's fifth goal in three FA Cup final appearances. Wild numbers, but she did warn us how much she loves Wembley.

04:03 PM

72 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Chelsea sub:

Carter replaces Charles. An instant, more defensive, change for Chelsea now they have their goal.

04:02 PM

Goal analysis from Tom Garry:

Kerr doesn't miss those! But what a superb assist. Denmark captain Harder's pace has made such a difference since she came on, and now her vision has done so too. She's scored four goals in her past two appearances, after six-month spell out with a hamstring problem, and she looks full of confidence now. Her ball across to Kerr was inch-perfect. And the Australia star now has eight goals in eight appearances against United. They must be sick of the sight of her.

04:01 PM

GOAL! 68 mins: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

GOAL for Chelsea.

Harder has been integral to this purple patch for Chelsea and so it proves in the goal, as she assists Kerr to another goal at a final at Wembley.

Reiten's ball out wide to Harder on the right puts United defenders on the backfoot, as the Dane attacks the wing. She curls a lovely ball into the box and Kerr is ready and waiting to thump it into the back of the net. Cue pandemonium as the Chelsea fans behind the goal go wild, while Kerr cartwheels her way to celebrations with her team-mates. Hayes on the touchline is roaring with delight.

Advantage Chelsea.

03:58 PM

67 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Big Chelsea chance just came and went. A perfect through ball from James leaves Harder clear on goal - she looks like she might have been offside but the flag stays down. But she tries to find a blue shirt to pass to and it's cleared by United before Cuthbert's rebound shot goes over the bar.

03:55 PM

Williams barges Cuthbert in the air and the Scottish international goes down. A rare moment where you see Cuthbert outmuscled, but she earns the foul. Unfortunately Reiten's freekick into the area doesn't come to anything.

This game is really getting tense and these usually high-scoring sides struggle to break the stalemate.

03:52 PM

61 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

First United substitution:

Parris is replaced by striker Williams.

03:50 PM

60 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Harder has an instant impact and chance at goal.

Long ball to Kerr which United defender le Tissier falls to the ground trying to track. Kerr is all on her own on the left side of the area, and Turner runs out to her, leavig Harder completely free in the box. But Kerr's low cross falls just behind where Harder wants it, and she has to turn and shoot. She doesn't get enough pace on the shot and Earps saves.

03:48 PM

58 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Two like-for-like subs from Chelsea:

Harder for Fleming (likely to inject a bit more pace in the attack).

Ingle for Leupolz.

03:47 PM

56 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Parris's cross is cleared by Perisset, as Russo is once again denied in the air.

First corner of the whole game, which Zelem takes. Turner gets a head to it but it goes out of bounds.

03:45 PM

53 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Galton goes one-vs-one with Berger but her shot is stopped by the Chelsea keeper.

More from Tom Garry:

United assistant manager Martin Ho looks exasperated down in the technical area, waving his arms in frustration. It's hard to be 100 per cent sure what's bothering him but it looks like he wants United's players to release the ball quicker when they're breaking forward, and to not slow attacks down.



03:44 PM

51 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Chelsea don't seem to be connecting in the final third. Reiten, who is usually so in tune with Kerr, crosses the ball into an empty box, while Kerr's attempt at a one-two with James is easily intercepted soon after. Then Turner easily beats Kerr in the air when another cross is sent her way.

03:41 PM

48 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Chelsea begin positively as Fleming threads the ball through to James on goal, who is blocked. Then a cross from Reiten is easily handled by Earps.

But United breakaway again, and Russo takes her chance from range, thumping it goalwards. Unfortunately she hits it right at Berger who saves.

The BBC coverage flits to England boss Sarina Wiegman, who is watching intently from the stands.

03:36 PM

Second half is underway

No changes for either side. But Harder was getting some instructions from the Chelsea staff moments ago, so could be an early change.

03:35 PM

Half-time thoughts from Tom Garry:

United have put in an excellent performance, but will they regret not scoring while they were on top? Chelsea's two league victories over United this season both came by virtue of Hayes' team being more clinical in the key moments. Kerr will only need one chance, and she's scored seven times in seven appearances against United.

Here's that Parris / Charles encounter captured on film too:

Niamh Charles of Chelsea and Nikita Paris of Manchester United battle for the ball - Getty

03:24 PM

HALFTIME: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

One last bit of drama ahead of the break. United cry penalty, but to no avail, in what could be a major refereeing decision at this FA Cup final.

Parris runs with the ball down the right flank, and going one-vs-one with Charles. She turns the Chelsea defender, and then dummies her, making for the box. Charles barges her though and she falls flat on her face just inside the area. Parris cannot believe a free kick is called, instead of a penalty.

The referee could have called on VAR - which is being used for the first time in a Women's FA Cup final - but is certain in her decision.

It's very very close. You could argue the foul starts outside the box, but Charles looks like she clips Parris's foot just as she runs inside the area. Big, big call from the referee.

Zelem takes the free kick, and Turner's header goes over the bar.

That's the last play of the half and we're all square.

03:16 PM

40 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Chelsea's best chance of the game so far, as Earps makes a huge save to keep things level at Wembley.

The attack begins with Kerr breaking away, and then Fleming getting fouled on the edge of the area by Le Tissier. The referee plays the advantage - thought there isn't much of an advantage to play - but then ball falls to Charles around 30 yards out.

She crosses it to James, who wins the aerial battle with Turner in the box, and heads the ball towards the goal. Earps is at absolute full stretch and tips the ball off the post to keep the ball out of her goal. Massive moment.

03:10 PM

38 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Yet another United chance.

This time Russo breaks away down the right flank - where she has spent much of this first half, in a noticeable switch from her usual No9 spot - and crosses into Galton in the six-yard box. Galton flings her left foot at the ball, but can't control it and it goes over the bar.

So far Chelsea have had just one shot (zero on target), to United's five.

03:07 PM

33 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

A United free kick from just inside the Chelsea half throws up the best chance of the match since those opening minutes.

Zelem loops it into the box and it falls awkwardly. But Turner turns and manages to get her boot to it forcing Berger to make a brilliant diving save. She just gets her hand to the ball and tips it away from danger. Big chance again for United.

Unsurprisingly, Berger then takes her now-customary tactical timeout, stretching out her calves and calling on the trainer while Hayes gives her team-mates a talking to from the sidelines.

03:03 PM

31 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Depressingly, the Mexican wave has started in the stands. Do better, people.

Not sure if the Prince of Wales got involved from his spot in the royal box, but he is here watching this historic FA Cup final.

The Prince of Wales ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium - PA

02:59 PM

27 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Another quiet patch in terms of chances but we have more observations, this time on sartorial choices, from women's football reporter Tom Garry, who has a great view of the dugout at Wembley:

Marc Skinner said on Friday that he regretted dressing up too smart, for his first Wembley FA Cup final as a manager with Birmingham in 2017, when he wore a full three-piece suit. He feels, with the benefit of hindsight, his team back then had felt the weight of the occasion too much, by formalising lots of their cup-final matchday procedures so much and breaking from their usual routine.

He wanted to treat today more like a 'normal game', to relax his squad, so this time, he's opted for a black blazer, and smart black shoes. Emma Hayes, similarly, is in a smart black jacket, but has her usual white trainers on. Both managers are out in their technical areas issuing instructions. Hayes appears slightly more agitated at the moment, conversing with one of her assistants, Tanya Oxtoby.

02:53 PM

22 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Mjelde working hard for Chelsea, as she clears Batlle's cross into Russo, just before the United striker can get her boot to it. Another close shave for Emma Hayes's side.

02:49 PM

17 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Chelsea get a first glimpse at a chance, with a free kick from an awkward position, at the edge of the area, right near the corner flag. Perisset takes it but fails to find any Chelsea heads and it's cleared easily.

02:47 PM

15 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Another United chance as their three-pronged attack - Galton, Russo and Toone - go on the break. Galton feeds across to Toone on the left wing, who quickly lays it off to Russo down the middle. Russo gives the ball to trailing Parris, but her shot is not strong enough and is easily saved by Berger.

02:43 PM

12 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Things have calmed down since that frantic start. But Chelsea have still barely had the ball in United's half so far.

02:41 PM

8 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Leupolz goes down injured and receives treatment for what looks like a left thigh or hamstring issue. Luckily for Chelsea, she is soon back on her feet.

02:38 PM

5 mins: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

More lovely play from United, as Toone backheels the ball through Leupolz's legs, towards Galton who gets stopped inside the box.

But the cleared ball falls to Zelem who whips it into Russo. Berger punches the ball away from Russo's head, and Parris is unable to find the target. United very much on the front foot.

02:34 PM

Early reaction from our women's football reporter Tom Garry:

What a start - the Manchester United fans went from euphoria to disappointment in a matter of seconds, with that offside flag, but the noise when the ball hit the net was deafening. United know they need a strong start, against a team they've never beaten before. They very nearly made the perfect start. Chelsea got away with one at the back.

More broadly, it's no surprise, given the turnout, but it's without question the best atmosphere we've seen for the Women's FA Cup final. Wembley is rocking.

02:33 PM

GOAL DISALLOWED! 1 min: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

What a dramatic start to this final as United have a goal disallowed in the opening seconds.

Toone threads the ball into the box to Galton, who slots past Berger. The crowd and United players go absolutely wild celebrating but it turns out Toone was offside when she received the ball. The goal is disallowed.

02:28 PM

Welcome to this liveblog of the Women's FA Cup final!

The game is about to get underway - here are your teams:

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert, Fleming; James, Kerr, Reiten.

Man Utd XI: Earps; Batlle, Turner, Le Tissier, Blundell; Zelem, Ladd, Toone; Parris, Russo, Galton.

