Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United host Chelsea today in the Premier League as both clubs hope to build on encouraging midweek displays.

United stunned Paris Saint-Germain yet again at the Parc des Princes, and it was that man Marcus Rashford who scored the winner just as he did 18 months earlier.

For Chelsea it was a less spectacular 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla, but one full of promise from a defensive standpoint as Frank Lampard’s side kept a rare clean sheet.

Neither side have quite got going yet in the Premier League, with United languishing in 15th and Chelsea eighth, although the Blues can climb into the top four with victory today.

When is the game?

Manchester United vs Chelsea kicks off today at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The game will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra UD. Sky Sports subscribers can access the match online via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Go app.

Team news

Edinson Cavani is set to be involved in the Manchester United squad as he continues his progress towards full fitness, and could make his debut from the bench. Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood are available, but Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly remain out, while Anthony Martial is suspended.

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns. Thiago Silva’s minutes are being “managed”, says Frank Lampard, so he may drop out after playing 90 minutes in the Champions League. If Lampard switches to three in midfield, as he often does for tricky away games, the Mateo Kovacic could come into the side.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Martial

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante; Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Odds

Man Utd 11/8

Chelsea 9/5

Draw 13/5

Prediction

A tough one to call. Both sides have the capacity to concede two or three goals in a quick and damaging spell, which both managers will know, and therefore we expect to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer play five at the back instead of four and Frank Lampard to deploy three in midfield instead of two. For that reason it should be tight: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea.

