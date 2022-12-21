Marcus Rashford stars as Man Utd beat a brave Burnley side to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United vs Burnley live: score and latest updates - Phil Noble/Reuters

by James Ducker at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo may be gone but it is crucial Manchester United keep hold of Marcus Rashford. In the 38 days between United posting a dramatic late win at Fulham and securing passage to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Burnley’s expense, the club have been put up for sale and Ronaldo exited Old Trafford in the wake of an incendiary interview that spared no-one.

But the period has also seen Rashford’s value increase exponentially, United’s No 10 carrying his strong pre-World Cup form into the tournament with England where he scored three goals and, in the process, served only to harden Paris St-Germain’s interest in signing him.

United have since exercised an option to extend Rashford’s contract until the end of next season to buy them time to try to convince him to sign a new long-term deal and the 57th minute of this game underlined just why Erik ten Hag is so desperate to keep the player out of PSG’s clutches.

Leading 1-0 courtesy of Christian Eriksen’s first half goal, Rashford was deep in his own half when he picked up possession from Scott McTominay and set off on a 70-yard run that would culminate in him bursting past Jordan Beyer into the penalty area and rifling a thundering low drive into the far corner.

Ten Hag will not have been overly happy with the way his side saw the game out at 2-0 up, Burnley carving enough decent chances to threaten to take it to penalties with Manuel Benson firing wide, substitute Darko Churlinov steering a golden chance past the far post and Ashley Barnes squandering two gilt-edged opportunities.

But Rashford’s performance, which was full of powerful running and intense pressing, will have eased Ten Hag’s concerns about a post-Qatar hangover and offered the manager plenty of encouragement heading into Christmas.

This was Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first start since April and it is hard to recall the right-back producing too many crosses of the quality from which Eriksen put United in front. It originated from a superb angled pass over the top from Bruno Fernandes but there was still a lot for Wan-Bissaka to do as he threw a foot at the ball and managed to steer the most pinpoint of volleyed crosses into the six-yard box for Eriksen to rifle home. You would expect that from Diogo Dalot, less so from a player who has often looked in danger of getting a nosebleed when crossing halfway.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Marcus Rashford stars as Man Utd beat a brave Burnley side to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals - Matthew Peters/Getty Images

With illness ruling out Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane still to return after their involvement in the World Cup final, Casemiro was deployed as an emergency centre-half. Rashford played on the right flank to accommodate Alejandro Garnacho on the left, with Anthony Martial central.

The first half was bookended by decent saves to deny Garnacho and Martial. Burnley, flying high at the top of the Championship and full of confidence, were unafraid to play out from the back even if that did invite trouble. United pressed effectively through Rashford, in particular, Martial and Fernandes and sought to transition quickly.

Burnley’s best outlet was Benson, their scheming Belgian winger, and Tyrell Malacia, who looked rusty after a month warming the bench for the Netherlands in Qatar, had trouble trying to shackle him. Having earlier hit the side-netting, Benson forced a scrambled save from Martin Dubravka in what was the precursor to a chaotic few minutes for United’s stand-in goalkeeper. Having flapped at the subsequent corner, Dubravka – on loan from Newcastle – almost ended up pushing the ball into his own goal after it ricocheted back to him. Casemiro cleared on the goal-line. Dubravka then almost let a backpass from Casemiro sidle past him into his own goal.

Match details

Manchester United (4-3-3): Dubravka; Wan-Bissaka (Shaw 72), Casemiro, Lindelof, Malacia (Williams 85); Fernandes, McTominay, Eriksen; Rashford (Fred 85), Martial (Elanga 72), Garnacho (Antony 58).

Substitutes not used: De Gea (g), Pellestri, Van de Beek, Bennett.

Booked: Antony, Fernandes.

Goals: Eriksen (27), Rashford (57).

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Peacock-Farrell; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen (Taylor 90); Cullen, Cork (Egan-Riley 90); Benson (Churlinov 64), Brownhill (Bastien 90), Gudmundsson; Barnes (Twine 83).

Substitutes not used: Muric (g), Rodriguez, McNally, Lewis.

Booked: Cullen.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire).

Attendance: 62,062.

Manchester United vs Burnley, as it happened

10:40 PM

10:36 PM

Vincent Kompany speaks with Sky Sports

We didn’t roll over. We were aggressive, on the front foot, and created some really good chances. Look, we’re in the Championship, so we’re going to miss the odd chance. We have to look forward to our next game at Birmingham and that’s the priority. We have three really big Championship games coming up, and that’s what we care about now. There are loads of positives.

Vincent Kompany - Phil Noble/Reuters

10:27 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks with Sky Sports

We were against a good team. They were good on the ball. It is difficult to get a press on but we did it. We had a lot of high ball regains and a lot of transition moments. There is room for improvement, we have to work on that, but I am pleased with the win. Rashford was a constant threat. He is so dangerous when he dribbles with his pace and movement. We have to be ready for the Premier League restart. We want to win every game.

Erik ten Hag - Oli Scarff/AFP

10:25 PM

Goalscorer Marcus Rashford speaks with Sky Sports

[On his goal]: There was space in front of me, and I was almost waiting for the right time to get a pass off. Then a gap appeared and I tried to go for it. It was such a disappointing feeling to get knocked out [the World Cup] and you have to try to pick yourself up. There’s no time to feel sorry for yourself here. We’ve got to recover and try to do the same at the next game. It was fun to be back out there, and the lads enjoyed it. We’re in every tournament to win it. This trophy early on in the season in February can really push you to go on and achieve more in the season. So we’ll do everything we can.

Marcus Rashford - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

10:02 PM

Full-time scores across the Carabao Cup tonight

Blackburn Rovers 1 Nottingham Forest 4

Charlton 0 Brighton 0 (Charlton win 4-3 on penalties)

Manchester United 2 Burnley 0

09:57 PM

Full-time: Manchester United 2 Burnley 0

And that is that. Manchester United are through to the quarter-finals.

They've overcome a brave Burnley who had their moments but who were ultimately outclassed by two well-taken United goals.

Vincent Kompany - Dave Thompson/AP

09:48 PM

90 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Four minutes of added time to come.

09:47 PM

88 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

A chant of "We want Glazers out, we want Glazers out" echoes around Old Trafford for not the first time tonight.

09:45 PM

Rashford's confidence

09:44 PM

84 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Rashford comes off to a standing ovation following what has been a confident and convincing performance tonight.

Fred comes on for him. The other substitution sees Malacia come off and Brandon Williams enter the fold.

09:42 PM

82 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Gudmundsson unleashes a shot, cutting inside from the right and letting rip with his left foot. Rather telegraphed though and it's a comfortable save by Dubravka.

Following the Iceland man's shot, there's a loose pass out from Casemiro which allows Gudmundsson to pounce. He squares to Barnes, but he hits wide. That was the chance for Burnley and the last chance of the game for the forward who is replaced by Scott Twine.

09:39 PM

80 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Maatsen gets a shot away following a driving run infield. Wins his side a corner.

09:33 PM

74 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Rashford's bundled over by Harwood-Bellis, taking him clear out as he's played through by McTominay.

Free kick from 22 yards out, right of the D.

Fernandes goes for it, but he smashes it pretty high.

09:31 PM

Worth having a look at Rashford's goal here

09:30 PM

71 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Elanga comes on for Martial.

Shaw comes on for Wan-Bissaka.

09:28 PM

69 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

The ball drops to Ashley Barnes after a deflected Burnely shot... but he fires over from 12 yards. Another golden chance for Burnley – two in two minutes.

09:27 PM

68 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

A sensational pass from Gudmundsson, cutting inside from the right and threading Churlinov through with precision. It's on a plate for the Burnley sub who might have been put off just enough by Wan-Bissaka and fires wide of the United goal.

09:25 PM

64 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Rashford nutmegs Cullen and then tries to get around Harwood-Bellis with a feint, but the on loan Man City man has read that and forces Rashford out wide.

There was a United sub a few minutes ago: Antony came on for Garnacho.

Antony - AFP

09:23 PM

63 mins: Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Benson's gone off injured, Churlinov comes on for him.

A big blow for Burnley – Benson's been their brightest player and looked like the one most likely to create the chance that will pull one back for the visitors.

09:19 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 2 Burnley 0 (Rashford, 57)

Rashford picks up the ball pretty much on the halfway line and darts all the way to the Burnley box. He cuts inside, turns Beyer who is tracking him and sweeps the ball into the bottom left corner of Peacock-Farrell's goal. A brilliant individual effort from the England international who is playing with real confidence out there.

Marcus Rashford scores - OLI SCARFF/AFP

09:14 PM

54 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Harwood-Bellis comes across and totally clears out Malacia. No-nonsense from the man on loan from Manchester City.

09:12 PM

53 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Barnes does well to get away from Malacia, before cutting inside and letting rip inside the D... but it's well blocked by Casemiro.

09:11 PM

51 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

McTominay with an effort after a lovely United move. Fernandes picks the ball up on the left side of the halfway line. He sends a delicious cross-field ball in to Rashford who is lurking on the right side of the box. The England man cuts inside, sets his sights, but then instead drops the ball to the onrushing McTominay who opens his body up and aims for the top corner... but it's just over.

09:06 PM

47 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Cullen's picked up a yellow for an accumulation of fouls.

09:06 PM

46 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Benson beats Malacia down Burnley's right channel. He's looked very lively tonight.

Malacia dives in with a sliding tackle, potentially dangerous that one, but he doesn't connect with Benson and it's just enough to put the livewire Burnley right-winger off.

09:03 PM

Second half begins

Burnley get us back under way.

No changes to either side at half-time.

09:00 PM

Half-time scores across the Carabao Cup

Blackburn 1 Nottm Forest 1

Charlton 0 Brighton 0

Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

08:49 PM

Half-time: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Burnley did pretty well, but are ultimately behind thanks to Eriksen's goal after some fine athletic work from Wan-Bissaka.

Northern Irishman Peacock-Farrel made a strong save to deny Martial shortly before half time to keep it at 1-0.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Matthew Peters/Getty Images

08:46 PM

45 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

One minute of added time.

08:43 PM

Eriksen's goal

08:42 PM

39 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Brilliant save from the Burnley keeper!

McTominay drives forward with the ball down the right and picks out Martial in the middle of the box.

Martial turns his man and gets a shot away, forcing a strong diving save from Peacock-Farrell, who leaps to his right to put the ball out for a corner.

08:40 PM

38 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

A nervy moment from Dubravka under the Burnley high press after a back pass from Casemiro. It slips under Dubravka's studs and towards his goal, but he just reacts in time to send it back out to an under pressure Casemiro who wins a goal kick by canoning the ball off his pressing man.

08:37 PM

35 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Malacia too tight on Benson. Burnley free kick on the right. It's taken short...

Benson cuts inside, leaving Eriksen on the floor, slipping as he tries to defend allowing the Burnley man to get a fizzing left-footed shot away, saved by Dubravka.

08:35 PM

33 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Benson turns Lindelof inside-out and goes for the shot from wide, but it's into the side-netting.

08:32 PM

30 mins: Man Utd 1 Burnley 0

Martial capitalises on a wayward Burnley throw on the left-side of the pitch. He cuts inside, takes a couple of touches and fires towards goal, but it's straight at Peacock-Farrell, barely challenging the Burnley keeper.

08:29 PM

GOAL! Manchester United 1 Burnley 0 (Eriksen, 27)

Eriksen is the man, but it's fine work from Wan-Bissaka to make that happen.

Fernandes loops the ball into the inside right channel from deep, it looks like he's over-cooked that, but Wan-Bissaka stretches and crosses with a sliding volley, terrific athleticism, to an onrushing Eriksen in the six yard box to bundle the ball in.

08:25 PM

View of the technical areas

Vincent Kompany and Erik ten Hag - Dave Thompson/AP

08:23 PM

20 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Burnley builds up the left channel, Gudmundsson trying to pick out Brownhill in the box... but it's a strong interception from Casemiro who sweeps up confidently. He read that very well there.

08:21 PM

18 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Wan-Bissaka gets away from Maatsen, cutting inside from the right flank, but his subsequent touch is too heavy and Gudmundsson is there to see off the danger.

08:19 PM

15 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Alejandro Garnacho is sent on a motoring run down the left flank, a perfectly weighted pass from Bruno Fernandes to put him on his way. He makes his way into the box, trying to pull away from Roberts and get a sight on goal, but his final touch is too heavy and it's out for a goal kick.

08:16 PM

Maatsen and Rashford

Maatsen and Rashford - Dave Thompson/AP

08:15 PM

13 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Rashford makes a darting run down the right flank but is upended by Maatsen – a fascinating battle down that channel this evening and so far Maatsen has had the upper hand.

08:14 PM

11 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Rashford lofts one into the box following a short corner. Martial gets a flick towards the far post, but McTominay can't steer it in.

Another corner, sent to the near post this time, Lindelof making the front post run, but his header is way off target, he's come at that at such pace that he couldn't sort himself out for the finish.

08:10 PM

7 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Garnacho is sent through, a mistake by Harwood-Bellis who passes straight into the path of Fernandes who pounces onto the ball on the halfway line and plays the 18-year-old through.

Garnacho gets a shot away, but it's pretty easy for Peacock-Farrell to save who has darted off his line and has defenders covering him behind.

08:07 PM

5 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Casemiro ships a long ball up towards Rashford, who has a tussle with Maatsen and is dispossessed by the Burnley defender.

08:05 PM

3 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Gudmundsson is played in wonderfully down the left channel from Peacock-Farrell who is in between the sticks for Burnley tonight. He squeezes past Wan-Bissaka and lofts a ball into the onrushing Barnes who gets his head on it, but can't steer on target. Good earlier movement from the Championship leaders.

08:03 PM

2 mins: Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

A place in the quarter-finals up for grabs this evening.

Maguire is out with illness apparently and Varane is still not back after France's defeat on Sunday so Casemiro partners Lindelof in centre-half tonight.

08:01 PM

Kick off!

Manchester United get us under way.

Graham Scott officiates this one.

08:00 PM

The players are emerging out of the tunnel

The Stone Roses' 'This is the one' echoes around the Old Trafford. No light show tonight.

Man Utd: Dubravka, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial.

Subs: de Gea, Fred, Antony, Shaw, Pellistri, Williams, van de Beek, Elanga, Bennett.

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Benson, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Barnes.

Subs: Taylor, Egan-Riley, Rodriguez, Twine, McNally, Bastien, Churlinov, Lewis, Muric.

07:50 PM

Vincent Kompany speaks with Sky Sports

I came here with Man City. I’m here with Burnley now in a different role and capacity. I’m sure I’ll hear some reminders here and there, but the main thing for me is the team performance. We like pressing. If we don’t have the ball, we are really happy to run after it. If you make one mistake, they've got any number of players who can exploit it.

Vincent Kompany - Dave Howarth/Getty Images

07:47 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks with Sky Sports

The break was good, but we were working also during the break. We put some energy into the team and it was a good spirit in the team. It's so close, on the top level, on details that decide the game. They all came back with a lot of energy. [The break]: it's never enough, but you have to deal with it, and we will do. First game, yeah, we want to win, we have to win.

Erik Ten Hag - Ash Donelon/Getty Images

07:41 PM

Erik ten Hag has brought in a life coach to help players get over World Cup

Erik ten Hag is using a team of specialist mind coaches in an attempt to limit the threat of Manchester United’s World Cup players suffering any mental hangover from the tournament.

The United manager has enlisted Dutch company Talent Academy Group in an effort to smooth his players’ emotional recovery and reintegrate them swiftly given the imminent return of domestic ­football.

Rainier Koers, a senior performance coach with TAG, even attended United’s winter training camp in Spain this month to start familiarising himself with the squad.

Ten Hag is also understood to have been consulting executives and experts from Tour de France cycling teams for advice on optimum sleep patterns and nutrition as he leaves “no stone unturned” in his efforts to ensure United bounce back strongly after the World Cup hiatus.

More from James Ducker over here.

07:39 PM

Contract renewals at Old Trafford... but David de Gea's future is unclear

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred have all had their contracts extended by Manchester United until the end of next season.

United have formally triggered options that extend the players’ deals by 12 months to June 2024.

But United have not activated David de Gea’s option as they look instead to strike a new, shorter-term deal with the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper that could see him take a sizeable cut to his existing £375,000 a week wages. De Gea’s contract is currently due to expire at the end of the season.

Read James Ducker's report.

David de Gea - Phil Noble/Reuters

07:35 PM

Alejandro Garnacho starts this evening

The 18-year-old was United's hero in their final match before the World Cup break – a stoppage time winner against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Alejandro Garnacho - Phil Noble/Reuters

07:29 PM

Strong line-up for United

Erik ten Hag has named five players in his starting XI who were at the World Cup: Marcus Rashford (England), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal). Casemiro (Brazil), Christian Eriksen (Denmark) and Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) are all part of the starting XI.

Luke Shaw, Fred and Antony are on the bench as United play their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last month.

07:26 PM

Burnley's starting XI and bench

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Barnes.

Subs: Muric, Taylor, McNally, Egan-Riley, Twine, Rodriguez, Bastien, Churlinov, Lewis.

07:26 PM

Manchester United's starting XI and bench

Manchester United: Dubravka, Lindelof, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Garnacho.

Subs: De Gea, Bennett, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Van de Beek, Antony, Elanga, Pellistri.

07:20 PM

And we are back

Three days after Argentina's triumph against France in Qatar on Sunday, we are back with domestic action with the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester Untied host Burnley this evening, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane yet to return following their appearance in the final.

Another absence for Erik ten Hag is Jadon Sancho who was not involved in the 25-strong contingent present at Carrington for training on Tuesday.

Sancho was not selected by England for the World Cup and instead found himself placed on an individual regime in the Netherlands, with Ten Hag concluding he was "not in the right status or fitness state" to join the club's recent two-match tour of Spain.

Ten Hag said: "I have had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be."

He last featured on October 22, lasting 52 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Chelsea, and his first-team absence is now set to tick past two months.

Scotland's Scott McTominay was one of those watching from a distance and is ready to get back to competitive action alongside those who have been representing their countries in the Middle East.

"One thing the manager said was 'when you come back, make sure you're fit'. I think everyone is," he told Sky Sports News.

"Everyone's trained well in Spain and all our lads played extremely well in the World Cup. They've done so well, I'm so proud of them, especially Lisandro who's gone one step further and won it.

"Everyone at Manchester United is so happy for him, he deserves it."