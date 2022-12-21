Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction United reach quarter-finals

Manchester United got their season back underway with a comfortable win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s men comfortably saw off a determined Burnley side with the Championship leaders unable to match the intensity of the Premier League side.

Christian Eriksen made use of United’s prolonged pressure in the first half and finished off a fine move set up by right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United slacked off after going in front but Burnley failed to punish the Red Devils for their mistakes and paid for their lack of a clinical edge when Marcus Rashford weaved through the defence and smoked home a brilliant shot just before the hour mark.

That gave United the cushion they wanted to easily close out proceedings and advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Relive all the action with our live blog below:

Carabao Cup live: Man Utd vs Burnley

83’ CHANCE! - Barnes fires wide from close range (MUN 2-0 BUR)

69’ CHANCE! - Churlinov goes wide after a counter-attack (MUN 2-0 BUR)

57’ GOAL! - Rashford weaves into the box and drills a low effort into the far corner (MUN 2-0 BUR)

39’ SAVE! - Peacock-Farrell keeps out Martial’s sharp shot (MUN 1-0 BUR)

36’ OFF THE LINE! - Casemiro spares Dubravka blushes with a goalline clearance (MUN 1-0 BUR)

33’ CHANCE! - Benson hits the side-netting (MUN 1-0 BUR)

27’ GOAL! - Eriksen meets a Wan-Bissaka cutback to put United in front (MUN 1-0 BUR)

8’ SHOT! - Garnacho denied by Peacock-Farrell (MUN 0-0 BUR)

3’ CHANCE! - Barnes heads wide from middle of box (MUN 0-0 BUR)

Charlton stun Brighton to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals after shootout win

22:32 , Michael Jones

Three days after Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina, his Brighton team-mates were on the wrong end of a penalty shoot-out defeat.

The stakes may not have been quite so high, but nonetheless the Premier League Seagulls came a cropper at League One Charlton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Story continues

While Mac Allister partied in Buenos Aires, having been given a fortnight off following his heroics in Qatar, the rest of the Brighton team faced a far less appealing trip to chilly south-east London as domestic football resumed.

And when Addicks keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved Moises Caicedo’s penalty, Sam Lavelle hit the winning spot-kick as Charlton reached the last eight, 4-3 on penalties, after a goalless draw.

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup

22:20 , Michael Jones

There’s been a huge shock in the other fourth round games this evening as Charlton Athletic have knocked out Brighton following a penalty shootout!

They won 4-3 and join six Premier League teams in the quarter-finals.

Here’s who is through to the last eight: Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Wolves.

One of either Manchester City or Liverpool will claim the final spot and they face each other tomorrow evening.

Marcus Rashford maintains flying form on return as Manchester United see off Burnley

22:17 , Michael Jones

If it is a time of year for Christians to celebrate, Christian Eriksen has had little to savour this month. He must have imagined his first game of December would be in the last 16 of the World Cup for Denmark, not the last 16 of the Carabao Cup for Manchester United. But, after the anti-climax of underachievement on the global stage, he at least set United on the path to a less prestigious trophy. He may have dreamt of facing Argentina; instead he struck against Burnley.

A scorer of three goals in Qatar, Marcus Rashford maintained his fine form, capping a 50-yard solo run with a strike to see off the Clarets and life after Cristiano Ronaldo began with a comfortable win. With three of the supposed big six already out and another set to follow on Thursday, United have reasons to believe their debut season under Erik ten Hag can bring glory.

They eased back into action and if others will be searching for a blend between those who have had five weeks off, those who were unused, underused or unsuccessful in the World Cup and those who ventured deep into the tournament, Ten Hag found a formula. He started with five of his World Cup contingent, including three quarter-finalists: Rashford scored, Bruno Fernandes starred with some incisive passing and Casemiro strolled through the game, slotting in at centre-back in the absence of the ill Harry Maguire. He conjured a goal-line clearance after the error-prone, erratic Martin Dubravka came for, and missed, a cross.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw this week?

22:15 , Michael Jones

The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week as domestic football returns following the World Cup, with a host of top clubs in action.

The standout tie is Manchester City - who beat Chelsea in the third round - hosting Liverpool as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp meet in the League Cup for the very first time.

Despite the lack of game time in recent weeks, it was the Premier League sides who all advanced to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night. Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln, and Leicester cruised to victory at MK Dons. In the all-Premier League clash, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth to book their place in the next round.

Manchester United returned to action on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Championship leaders Burnley, Nottingham Forest thrashed Blackburn, and Charlton caused a huge upset as they knocked out Brighton on penalties.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw

Full-time: Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:54 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: It was comfortable in the end. A goal from Christian Eriksen in the first half and another from Marcus Rashford in the second sends them into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

This is now a competition that Manchester United will be aiming to win. Liverpool and Manchester City face each other tomorrow night so another big team will be heading out of the cup.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased with his team’s work tonight.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:48 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Connor Roberts and Bruno Fernandes have had a bit of nibble with each other all night. Roberts clears a ball from midfield and gets clipped from behind by the Man Utd captain.

The referee spots the incident and pulls out a yellow card for Fernandes. That means he’ll miss the quarter-final now.

Four minutes of added time to play.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:44 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Ashley Barnes’ effort was his last touch of the game. Burnley’s Scott Twine comes on to take his place at the head of the forward line.

Marcus Rashford is also taken off alongside Tyrell Malacia. Brendan Williams and Fred come on to replace them.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:41 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Chance! Casemiro comes under pressure from Burnley’s press and scuffs the ball over to the left side of his own box where Gudmundsson brings it under control.

He drives to the byline and pulls the ball back to Barnes who belts a shot wide of the nearest post!

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:40 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Maatsen gets forward on the left and dribbles inside to the edge of the box. He plays a one-two with Barnes before shooting from range and winning a corner as his effort is deflected wide.

The corner gets whipped in but United deal with it easily enough.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:38 , Michael Jones

78 mins: There have been some bright moments from Burnley tonight but they’ve missed that clinical edge in the final third which was also a symptom of why they got relegated last season.

In truth this has been a great game for Man Utd. They’ve been reintrodcued to the season with a confident and comfortable win, should they close out the game.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:36 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Nearly! Seeing as though Casemiro is playing out of position as a centre-back tonight he hasn’t put a foot wrong. Gudmundsson swings a great cross into the box but Casemiro is first to the ball and nods it over to Antony who flies forward on the counter-attack.

He brings the ball inside from the right before spotting Bruno Fernandes wide open on the other side of the box. Antony looks for him with a pass but underhits it and the attack breaks down.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:31 , Michael Jones

72 mins: More changes for Manchester United. Anthony Elanga and Luke Shaw are introduced to replace Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka, who has only played four minutes for United this season before tonight, will be pleased with his work. He set up the first goal and looked solid defensively.

Time for an ice bath for the United right-back.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:27 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Chance! Huge opportunity for Burnley. They’re being penned into their wn half but manage to squirt the ball over to Gudmundsson on the right wing.

He curls an exceptional cross field pass into the far side of United’s box where the substitute Churlinov edges ahead of Wan-Bissaka and guides his effort wide of the far post!

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:25 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Close! Man Utd play a corner short and Casemiro flicks the ball over to the byline where Wan-Bissaka keeps it in play. He pulls the ball back to Rashofrd who curls a cross into the middle but knocks it just over the head of Lindelof who rose to power one at goal.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:23 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Vincent Kompany’s main focus will be gaining qualification for the Premier League. This game has pretty much been put to bed by Marcus Rashford so the Burnley boss is taking no chances with Manuel Benson.

Darko Churlinov replaces the winger for the Clarets.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

21:20 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Erik ten Hag uses his two-goal cushion as an opportunity to make a change for Man Utd and he takes off Alejandro Garnacho to introduce Antony.

Manuel Benson - Burnley’s best player tonight - is down and needs some medical treatment.

GOAL! Man Utd 2-0 Burnley (Rashford, 57’)⚽️

21:16 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Individual brilliance from Marcus Rashford doubles Manchester United’s lead!

Rashford’s fine season continues as he bangs in another goal. The ball is played up to him on the inside right channel and he storms past three defenders before getting into the box and drilling a low effort across goal.

Peacock-Farrell tries to get down to it but can’t reach the ball and it hits the inside of the far post before nestling in the corner.

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

21:14 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Martial’s taken another knock for Man Utd and stays on the deck longer this time. The forward has been dealing with injuries since the start of the season and won’t want another spell on the sidelines.

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

21:12 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Shot! Burnley’s biggest chances have all come from Manchester United’s poor play. Scott McTominay is at fault this time as his blind pass comes straight to Manuel Benson.

He drives up the pitch, cuts inside and laces a shot wide of the far post!

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

21:07 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Martial drops into midfield to receive the ball and spins towards goal before sending a pass over to Malacia making an overlapping run.

Martial is then clipped by Cullen after the ball is sent away and the Burnley midfielder is shown the first yellow card of the game.

Second half: Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

21:05 , Michael Jones

Burnley get the match restarted and work the ball down the right side. Manuel Benson makes a fine run to get past Tyrell Malacia before darting into the box.

He runs into his own teammate Josh Cullen and the ball comes loose allowing Man Utd to clear their lines.

Newcastle, Leicester, Wolves and Southampton advance to quarter-finals

20:59 , Michael Jones

Late goals from substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri handed Julen Lopetegui a winning start as Wolves manager in a hard-fought Carabao Cup tie against League Two strugglers Gillingham, as Newcastle, Southampton and Leicester all advanced to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Jimenez, making his first club appearance since August, broke the deadlock in a tight contest at Molineux with a 77th-minute penalty before Ait-Nouri secured a 2-0 victory in injury time.

Wolves dominated the encounter but lacked bite against the Gills, who defied their position at the bottom of the English Football League to show great resolve. Eventually the visitors began to tire and Wolves, boosted by an injection of quality from the bench, sensed their opportunity.

HT Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:55 , Michael Jones

The only worrying sign for Manchester United in that half was the confidence of the goalkeeper. Martin Dubravka made a few simple mistakes that Burnley couldn’t pounce on.

If he continues to do so in the next half then the Clarets aren’t out of this game.

HT Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:51 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: The first half comes to an end with Manchester United taking a slender lead into the break. Christian Eriksen’s goal is the deciding factor at present.

Burnley have held their own for most of the first 45 minutes but they’ll need to come from behind if they want to get back in this game.

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:46 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Burnley have attempted to step further up the pitch since the goal with mixed results. The two full-backs are wary of the speed that Rashford and Garnacho have in their lockers so aren’t fulling committing to getting forward.

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Save! McTominay nicks the ball in midfield and carries it into the right side of the box before slipping a pass into Anthony Martial.

He shifts and shimmies either side of Harwood-Bellis before blasting a shot at goal and forcing a sharp stop out of Peacock-Farrell.

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Off the line! Burnley win a short that they play short before swinging into the box. Martin Dubravka comes out to punch the ball clear but makes a complete hash of it.

The ball ricochets over the goalkeeper and looks to be heading over the line before Casemiro gets back and boots it clear!

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Burnley do get the opportunity to strike at United on the counter. They work the ball up to Ashley Barnes who spins into the Man Utd half and carries the ball towards the box.

He slips in Manuel Benson who weaves wide of Victor Lindelof then drills a shot into the side netting!

Man Utd 1-0 Burnley

20:33 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Things will start to get tricky for Burnley now. Manchester United have controlled the tempo of the game and have gotten themselves in front.

Burnley need to keep the deficit as low as possible and look to strike on the counter for now.

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Burnley (Eriksen, 27’)⚽️

20:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: There’s the opener! Bruno Fernandes floats a diagonal cross over to the right side of the box where Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets in behind Ian Maatsen and keeps the ball in play with a sliding volley to cut it back into the middle of the box.

The Burnley defenders are slow to react thinking the ball is going out and Christian Eriksen sprints in between the centre-backs to turn the ball into the back of the net!

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: It’s been really good from Burnley so far. Jack Cork is quick to come out and close down Marcus Rashford before Taylor Harwood-Ellis nicks the ball away from Anthony Martial when he gets into the penalty area.

But, how long can Burnley keep up this defensive tactic?

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: In the Championship Burnley are a possession heavy team and happy to play out from the back to build their attacks. They’re having to adapt tonight.

They’re still starting moves from deep within their own half but Manchester United are dominating the ball and forcing Burnley into a lot of defending.

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:22 , Michael Jones

18 mins: It’s patient build-up from Manchester United who work it around the Burnley box trying to force a way into the area. Burnley have all their men behind the ball and United retreat as far as Lindelof.

He gives the ball to Casemiro who looks to switch the play over to Martial on the left wing but the pass is overhit and curls out for a goalkick.

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Garnacho’s pace is causing Burnley a few issues on their right side. Bruno Fernandes seemingly has a good relationship with the young Argentine and knows where and when he’s making runs in behind.

Fernandes slips the ball through the lines but Garnacho’s touch takes the ball away from him and he knocks it out of play when driving into the box.

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Manchester United are stepping up their attacking play. Anthony Martial gets his first real involvement in the game and wins a corner.

The Red Devils pepper the penalty area with crosses and consecutive corners before Victor Lindelof nods an effort wide and Burnley can relax.

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:10 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Shot! Taylor Harwood-Bellis puts Burnley on the back foot with a misplaced pass over to Marcus Rashford. Rashford gives it to Bruno Fernandes who threads a lovely through ball into the area for Garnacho.

Garnacho takes a couple of touches to control the ball then pokes a soft shot at goal that Peacock-Farrell keeps out with an outstretched left leg!

Big chance for Garnacho who should do better in all honesty.

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Burnley have clearly worked on pressing under Vincent Kompany. They are more confident in pushing up the pitch and challenging for the ball up high.

At times that can work against them though. Man Utd beat the press with a pass into the feet of Alejandro Garnacho. He cuts inside from the left and shakes off an attempted tackle before sliding a pass over to Scott McTominay.

McTominay attempts to return the favour but sends the ball straight to Connor Roberts.

Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Burnley breakdown Manchester United with a long ball from goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. He boots the ball over to the left wing where Johann Berg Gudmundsson has drifted into space.

He brings the ball under control and swings an early cross into the box picking out Ashley Barnes who guides a headed effort wide of the back post.

Kick off: Man Utd 0-0 Burnley

20:02 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes gets the match started at Old Trafford and knocks the ball back to Victor Lindelof. He works it across to Casemiro, who is playing as a centre-back.

The Brazilian flicks the ball back into the midfield to Fernandes who gets clipped by Jack Cork and wins an early free kick.

Man Utd vs Burnley

19:59 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

It’s a packed house at Old Trafford with over 7000 Burnley fans in attendance tonight. The atmosphere is bubbling up nicely and there’s a sense of anticipation around the stadium.

This should be a good one, kick off is up next...

Man Utd vs Burnley prediction

19:55 , Michael Jones

Burnley have made an impressive start to the season and look stylish and confident under manager Vincent Kompany.

However the Carabao Cup could provide Manchester United their best chance at winning silverware this season and Erik ten Hag will have targeted reaching the late stages of the competition.

The United boss has named a strong team which should have too much quality for the still improving Clarets.

Man Utd 2-0 Burnley

Man Utd vs Burnley

19:48 , Michael Jones

There’s less than 15 minutes to go now until kick off. Burnley will fancy themselves tonight. They’re playing so nice, fluid and quality football in the Championship and seem to have regained a lot of their confidence.

Manchester United will hope to sweep the Clarets aside and ease into the next round. The Carabao Cup is a trophy that could be within reach should the Red Devils make it into the quarter-finals.

It's almost go time ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/0tZnD0zkqs — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 21, 2022

Warm-ups underway

19:42 , Michael Jones

It’s a chilly night in Manchester as the teams warm themselves up on the Old Trafford pitch. The word coming through is that Casemiro will start at centre-back tonight.

He played there four times for former club, Real Madrid.

Where will Casemiro play?

19:38 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s line-up poses a few questions. There are only three recognised defenders named in the starting XI meaning that Erik ten Hag could be setting up an aggressive attacking 3-4-3 formation.

Alternatively Casemiro, so good for Brazil as a holding midfielder during the World Cup, could be asked to drop in alongside Victor Lindelof at centre-back for a more solid 4-3-3.

Kompany on facing Man Utd

19:32 , Michael Jones

As a former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, has a rivalry with Manchester United but the Burnley coach insists tonight is not about his history against the Red Devils but is rather an opportunity for his players to play against one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“I think for us it gives us the chance to measure ourselves against some of the best and see how close we are,” said Kompany.

“It’s a game we want to perform in and improve in and measure where we’re at, so we’ll treat it like all the other games.

“That in itself is more exciting for me, more than the fact we’re going to Old Trafford, it will be a test and we look forward to it.”

Premier League returns: How ready is your team after World Cup?

19:27 , Michael Jones

After a six-week break for the World Cup in Qatar, the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day as all eyes once again return to the club game.

A season that is like no other due to the first ever winter World Cup and mid-season break gets back underway with a packed fixture schedule over the festive period.

The action returns with Arsenal holding a surprise five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, with Newcastle and Tottenham completing an unlikely top four.

Liverpool and Chelsea struggled at times during the opening weeks, while at the bottom Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolves make up the relegation places.

Several teams have already changed managers and there’s a lot to catch up on following the World Cup. Here’s a team-by-team look at the Premier League state of play as the action gets set to resume.

Premier League returns: How ready is your team after World Cup?

The last meeting between the teams

19:22 , Michael Jones

It’s almost a year since these two sides last met at Old Trafford. They clashed in the Premier League on December 30th 2021 with Manchester United runnig out 3-1 winners.

Scott McTominay scored either side of a Ben Mee own goal, but despite Aaron Lennon pulling one back for the away side, they failed to get back into the game.

Maguire misses out

19:17 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s captain, Harry Maguire, would have been hoping to build off his impressive performances for England in Qatar having returned to his club but he misses tonight’s match due to an illness.

Premier League applies to take part in trial for temporary concussion substitutes

19:13 , Michael Jones

The Premier League has asked football’s lawmakers if they can take part in a trial which would see temporary concussion substitutions used from the start of next season.

A joint-application from the Premier League, MLS and Ligue 1 has been launched through FIFPro and the World Leagues Forum to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Medics at all 20 Premier League clubs have been consulted during the past four to six weeks over the current concussion protocols in place in the top flight, where a head injury assessment is carried out on the pitch and a permanent concussion substitution used if required.

Premier League applies to take part in trial for temporary concussion substitutes

Manchester United vs Burnley team changes

19:09 , Michael Jones

There are four changes to the Manchester United team that defeated Aston Villa last time out in the Carabao Cup.

Brazil’s Casemiro and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen return to the team on the back of their World Cup exploits with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alejandro Garnacho also slotting into the starting XI.

Burnley make six changes to the team that defeated Crawley Town and go with recognised first team players like centre back duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer.

Manchester United vs Burnley line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: Dubravka, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Malacia, McTominay, Casemiro, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

📣 Team news is in!



The boss names 5️⃣ of our returning #WorldCup stars in his starting XI 👊#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2022

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Barnes

Burnley arrive at Old Trafford

18:55 , Michael Jones

The Burnley squad have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of their Carabao Cup last-16 tie this evening and the official team news should be out shortly.

Erik ten Hag unsure when Jadon Sancho will return for Manchester United

18:50 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to action with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old started the season well with three goals before the international break in September, but has not played since United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.

Ten Hag said he had seen a notable dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was left out of the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.

Erik ten Hag unsure when Jadon Sancho will return for Manchester United

United start under Ten Hag ‘not good enough'

18:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that the start to his tenure at Old Trafford was ‘not good enough’ with the Red Devils losing to Brighton before getting hammered 4-0 against Brentford.

“Where we were at the start of the season, we were just not good enough.” said the Dutchman when assessing his time at the club so far.

“I knew it when I stepped in that we would have days like that, that we would have defeats. And we were a little bit unlucky because [Victor] Lindelof and [Anthony] Martial fell out with injuries in our last pre-season game.

“All pre-season they were in the line-up and then you have to change. It can happen that you lose games. I wasn’t happy, don’t get me wrong… but these things were going to happen.

“I knew it would be a difficult project. Manchester United was not in the circumstances that you would expect of them and I think now we’re in the right direction but we’re far away from where we need to be.

“I see the progress from observation and also from the data that confirms the progression.”

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw this week?

18:40 , Michael Jones

The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week as domestic football returns following the World Cup, with a host of top clubs in action.

The standout tie is Manchester City - who beat Chelsea in the third round - hosting Liverpool as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp meet in the League Cup for the very first time. Elsewhere, Manchester United host Championship leaders Burnley.

Despite the lack of game time in recent weeks, it was the Premier League sides who all advanced to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night. Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln, and Leicester cruised to victory at MK Dons.

In the all-Premier League clash, Newcastle defeated Bournemouth to book their place in the next round.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

Manchester United eye Portugal striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again

18:35 , Michael Jones

Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos could be set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old, according to the Daily Mail and ESPN. United are said to be keen on making an enquiry about the availability of Ramos during the January transfer window. It would be second time Ramos has replaced former United star Ronaldo, having stepped in for the 37-year-old during the knockout phase of the World Cup.

The Sun adds that Erik Ten Hag has been promised “massive funds” to rebuild United, despite the Glazers’ plans to sell the club. In addition to Ramos, the other World Cup stars the head coach is reportedly hoping to target include PSV Eindhoven’s £60million-rated forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, 24.

United’s World Cup practise

18:30 , Michael Jones

During the international break for the World Cup, Manchester United played two friendlies during the with Erik ten Hag’s side losing both matches to Spanish opposition.

The Dutchman was obviously missing key players due to the World Cup but the friendlies offered him the chance to look at a few untried youngsters in the squad.

United lost 4-2 against Cadiz and then were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag ‘looking to the future’ after Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure

18:25 , Michael Jones

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claims the club have quickly moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure last month.

Ten Hag was not willing to discuss the saga in depth when asked by the club’s in-house TV channel MUTV in an interview that was aired on Wednesday.

The Dutchman instead insisted his focus was on the future as he looks to continue the rebuilding job at Old Trafford that he began when he arrived in the summer.

Asked how he had managed the situation, Ten Hag said: “He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.”

Erik ten Hag ‘looking to the future’ after Cristiano Ronaldo’s messy departure

Erik ten Hag out to boost fitness levels ‘in the front line’ after Cristiano Ronaldo exit

18:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to use their winter training camp in Spain to boost the fitness of his forwards.

The Dutchman’s selection issues up front – dominated by his decision not to make Cristiano Ronaldo first choice – dogged him in his first four months in charge.

But with Ronaldo now gone, his contract having been terminated early following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the manager and club officials, Ten Hag can concentrate on the players he does have at his disposal.

Erik ten Hag out to boost fitness ‘in the front line’ after Cristiano Ronaldo exit

How did Man Utd reach the fourth round?

18:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester United entered the competition at the third round stage and reached the last-16 by defeating Aston Villa 4-2 at Old Trafford.

Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins before Anthony Martial equalised for the host. A Diogo Dalot own goal then sent the midlands side back in front before Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay struck for United to set up a tie with Burnley.

Burnley’s Carabao Cup journey so far

18:10 , Michael Jones

Burnley entered the Carabao Cup in the second round of the competition where they defeated League One’s Shrewsbury Town 1-0 thanks to a winner by Samuel Bastien in the 50th minute.

The Clarets were then paired with League Two’s Crawley Town and romped to a 3-1 victory thanks to goals by Ashley Barnes and a double by Anass Zaroury.

Next up they face Manchester United and are hoping to shock the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Manchester United extend Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred deals

18:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred to the end of the 2023/24 season, the PA news agency understands.

It is also understood that the same action has not been taken for David De Gea’s contract, with the club in positive talks with the Spain goalkeeper about a potential new deal.

Forward Rashford, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, is United’s top scorer this season with eight goals in all competitions, and also netted three times during England’s run to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Having emerged from the Red Devils’ academy in 2015/16, the 25-year-old has so far registered a total 101 goals in 322 appearances for the club.

Marcus Rashford contract one of four extended by Manchester United

Jadon Sancho remains absent from Manchester United squad ahead of Carabao Cup return

18:00 , Michael Jones

Jadon Sancho’s absence from the Manchester United squad looks set to continue after the winger was not involved in training ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Burnley.

The 22-year-old was not listed among a 25-strong contingent present at Carrington on Tuesday, as boss Erik ten Hag prepared for the Red Devils’ return to action after the World Cup break.

Sancho was not selected by England for the tournament and instead found himself placed on an individual regime in the Netherlands, with Ten Hag concluding he was “not in the right status or fitness state” to join the club’s recent two-match tour of Spain.

Jadon Sancho remains absent from Manchester United squad ahead of Carabao Cup return

Manchester United vs Burnley predicted line-ups

17:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial

Burnley XI: Muric; Taylor, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Cullen, Cork; Benson, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez

What is the early team news?

17:50 , Michael Jones

Jadon Sancho remains absent from the Manchester United squad and did not train ahead of the fourth-round tie against Burnley.

Of their World Cup contingent, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Fred. Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Bruno Fernandes have all returned to training following their quarter-final defeats. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are yet to return and Diogo Dalot is a doubt due to a hamstring injury.

For Burnley, Scott Twine is an injury doubt while Connor Roberts is suspended.

How to watch Man Utd vs Burnley?

17:45 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21st November at Old Trafford.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Manchester United vs Burnley

17:00 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup fixture from Old Trafford as Manchester United host Burnley.

Premier League clubs are back in action this week following the conclusion of the month-long World Cup break although some players who participated in the late knockout rounds are expected to be rested.

The Premier League itself only resumes on Boxing Day but there are league cup games to get through this week as the Carabao Cup reaches the last-16 stage.

Erik ten Hag’s men kick off the next stage of their development in a post Cristiano Ronaldo era following the termination of the 37-year-old striker’s contract last month.

Manchester United start by welcoming a former adversary to Old Trafford as ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany takes charge of the Clarets tonight.

Kompany’s Burnley sit top of the Championship table and will prove to be a good test for Ten Hag’s men as they look to chase down some silverware this season.

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll bring you all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the evening.