Manchester United vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United must put off-field issues at the back of the mind as they prepare to face Brighton tomorrow.

During a tumultuous international break, winger Antony was put on a leave of absence, amid allegations of violence towards three women in Brazil, and the club were reportedly taken off the market by owners the Glazer family after a months-long bidding process.

Jadon Sancho has also been formally banished from first-team training and there continue to be a host of injury issues.

On the field, a last-gasp defeat to Arsenal was United’s second in four games to leave them in 11th place.

In contrast, Brighton already have three wins under their belt and are targeting a fourth league win on the trot against Erik ten Hag’s side.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Brighton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford, in Salford.

Brighton won on their last visit to Old Trafford. (Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Manchester United vs Brighton team news

Antony has been put on a leave of absence amid allegations of violence from three women, while Sancho has been told to stay away from the club after publicly denying Ten Hag's claim of poor performances in training.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are both fit to start in defence whereas the could be a debut for Sofyan Amrabat after he overcame a knock, and Rasmus Hojlund could make his first start.

Luke Shaw is out for at least another six weeks and Raphael Varane hopes to be back this month. Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are also out.

Young Brighton star Evan Ferguson remains a doubt whereas fellow striker Danny Welbeck is set to win his race to be fit to face his former side. Ansu Fati is set to make his debut after signing from Barcelona.

Manchester United vs Brighton prediction

Manchester United are in all sorts of trouble both on the pitch and behind the scenes, while Brighton are flying high and scoring goals for fun.

The Seagulls won this exact fixture last season and have triumphed in the last three league meetings with United, scoring six goals in the process. A fourth win seems likely.

Brighton to win, 2-0.

Robert De Zerbi has earned much praise for his work on the south coast. (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 20

Draws: 5

Brighton wins: 6

Manchester United vs Brighton match odds

Man United: 11/10

Draw: 14/5

Brighton: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).