Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Brighton – LIVE!

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League today in dire need of a win. After such a promising time of things last season, Erik ten Hag’s team have struggled to convince since the summer break, losing to both Arsenal and Tottenham while being unconvincing in victories over Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Few would doubt Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls will offer a stern test. Victors at the Theatre of Dreams last season, they have only got stronger since the Italian replaced Graham Potter and remain capable of beating any one on their day. It’s now getting to the point where a win in Manchester would not be considered a shock.

Jadon Sancho is the latest headache for ten Hag to deal with as the England international trains away from the first-team, with the Dutchman needing a statement victory to lift some of the pressure. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man United vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm BST; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Man United team news: Amrabat could make debut

Brighton team news: Ferguson to feature

Prediction: Brighton to win again

Manchester United FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Sancho exiled from first-team squad

13:22 , Matt Verri

Manchester United have exiled Jadon Sancho from first-team training after his public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

The winger, 23, was accused of lacking effort in training by Ten Hag after the recent defeat at Arsenal before launching an impromptu rebuttal of the Red Devils boss on social media.

United have confirmed disciplinary action against Sancho, during which time he will work away from the squad.

A statement read: “Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

Sancho is currently at the club’s training ground watching the U18 side.

Story continues

Jadon Sancho watching the Manchester United U18s today #MUFC pic.twitter.com/se1QqAeWId — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 16, 2023

Ten Hag backs Maguire

13:13 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Harry Maguire does not deserve the attacks coming his way, despite dropping the defender and stripping him on the Manchester United captaincy.

The England international was the subject of criticism and more from all corners after his recent appearances for the Three Lions, following a long run out of the United team and a spell of differing form.

However, Ten Hag believes there is still “a lot to come” from Maguire, who he has described as a “great player”.

“I have said many times, it’s disrespectful, he doesn’t deserve it,” the United boss told reporters. “He’s a great player, he gives great performances.

“It is crazy but it’s how it works. Harry has to block this by his performances.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

In the building!

13:05 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

12:58 , Matt Verri

Manchester United are in all sorts of trouble both on the pitch and behind the scenes, while Brighton are flying high and scoring goals for fun.

The Seagulls won this exact fixture last season and have triumphed in the last three league meetings with United, scoring six goals in the process. A fourth win seems likely.

Brighton to win, 2-0.

Brighton team news

12:50 , Matt Verri

Young Brighton star Evan Ferguson is a doubt, with Roberto De Zerbi confirming he only returned to training on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Fellow striker Danny Welbeck is set to win his race to be fit to face his former side, while Ansu Fati is set to make his debut after signing from Barcelona.

(Getty Images)

Man United team news

12:44 , Matt Verri

Antony has been put on a leave of absence amid allegations of violence from three women, while Jadon Sancho has been told to stay away from the club after publicly denying Erik ten Hag’s claim of poor performances in training.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are both fit to start in defence and there could be a debut for Sofyan Amrabat after he overcame a knock. Rasmus Hojlund could make his first start.

Luke Shaw is out for at least another six weeks and Raphael Varane hopes to be back this month. Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are also unavailable.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Brighton!

Blockbuster Premier League clash in store this afternoon, as the Seagulls look to make a real impression against a United side that have been a long way from top form so far this campaign.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from Old Trafford.