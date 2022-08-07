Manchester United vs Brighton live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alan Tyers
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harry Maguire
    Harry Maguire
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player
manchester united vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - Getty
manchester united vs brighton live score premier league latest updates - Getty

12:46 PM

... but where?

Football writer Ian Whittell here examines the options for a player of Ronaldo's age, status, and enormous appetite for M.

Cristiano Ronaldo has nowhere to go - the days of him dictating his moves are over

Ian says:

For the first time in his illustrious career, Ronaldo may have overplayed his hand when it comes to seeking out new employment.

From Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford to Real Madrid and on to Juventus, Ronaldo has dictated and plotted his own career trajectory, ably assisted by self-styled “super agent” Jorge Mendes.

The summer of 2022 is proving a very different proposition, however. One by one, Ronaldo’s options of alternative employment appear to be disappearing; a situation exacerbated by the hard-line approach adopted by United and their new manager Erik ten Hag.

Young United fan in Ronaldo shirt - Reuters
Young United fan in Ronaldo shirt - Reuters

Be some tearful wee boys and girls in Maidstone Malaysia Manchester if he does get on his bike I'll bet.

12:42 PM

Ronaldo must go...

What an intriguing and increasingly acrimonious mess this appears to be. One of the best two players in the world over the last couple of decades, the side's leading goal threat.... and yet you feel that the new manager would be better off without him.

Jamie Carragher, who is a Telegraph Sport columnist alongside his other roles, has a view here.

Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance can be indulged no longer – Manchester United must show him the door

Jamie says:

“Unacceptable” is putting it mildly about Ronaldo’s petulant behaviour. Ten Hag should go further and tell his board to facilitate Ronaldo’s departure on a free transfer for the greater good of Manchester United. This will not be a sign of weakness even if, ultimately, it is what Ronaldo wants.

By seizing the moment, Ten Hag can make it known it is he who wants Ronaldo out, sending a message to the rest of the team he will not tolerate such lack of discipline. Keeping Ronaldo will prolong the problem and what has become an unwanted soap opera.

12:35 PM

The kick off today

is at 2pm. The team news will be out an hour or so before. It will be on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Also kicking off at the same time is Leicester vs Brentford - and you can follow that one with the splendid Mr Uche Amako, who will be live blog detail.

12:26 PM

Manchester United! Brighton! Live!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of Manchester United against Brighton.

Here is Richard Tanner to set the scene:

The will-he-go, will-he-stay Cristiano Ronaldo affair may have dominated Manchester United's summer but his former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane is also facing some scrutiny.

Varane's signing last summer - along with the arrivals Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho - was hailed as one of the last pieces in the title jig-saw for the club but it proved anything but as United slumped to their worst season in the Premier League era, in terms of points if not position.

Far from tightening up the defence, United ended up conceding as many goals as they scored - 57- their worst defensive record for over 30 years.

Varane's performances on the pitch proved as inconsistent as his appearance record. The France international missed 20 games out of 49 in all competitions and, crucially, he was absent for nearly half of the 38 Premier League fixtures, starting only 20 and coming on as a sub in one.

Instead of creating a solid understanding with defensive partner Harry Maguire, United looked more vulnerable than ever with Maguire's form suffering badly. Rather unfairly the United captain was singled out for the bulk of the criticism with Varane's far from commanding displays seemingly escaping much of the flak, although he has admitted in pre-season that he, along with every player, needs a big improvement on last season.

Eric Ten Hag's decision to buy Lisandro Martinez from his former club Ajax is considered to have put the pressure on Maguire given that the Argentina international plays on the left side of the centre back pair where Maguire has played for most of his career.

But Varane is also under pressure unless he can improve his injury record. Any successful team is built on a stable back line. Ten Hag has already indicated that Maguire will remain as his captain, he is naturally right footed and is far more reliable when it comes to injuries. The feeling is that Maguire will play when he has a knock and put his body on the line while Varane will err on the side of caution.

Ten Hag is well aware of Varane's frequent injury absences and revealed he and his coaching staff put the 2018 World Cup winner on a special individual fitness programme in pre-season to ensure he was properly fit for the start of the season and will, hopefully, remain fit.

Asked how confident he was of getting the best out of Varane, Ten Hag sounded a positive note. "Very," he said. "I'm 100 per cent convinced about that. We built him during the pre-season real carefully,with an individual programme and the last three weeks I think he has been on the pitch in every session and I'm really happy with that.

“You see him growing, his fitness levels and his performance levels, so I'm really happy with that. If Raphael is fit it is a huge strength for the squad and for the team.”

Ten Hag made it clear that one of the reasons he bought Martinez was because he likes left-footed players on the left of his defence - and right-footed players on the right. "Left-footed players are better orientated on the left side," he said. "In possession you can create better angles but out of possession also the orientation is better, easier and more comfortable to go out, for instance, to cover the full-back”

The Dutchman is well aware that if new boy Martinez - who comes with a reputation as a fearless tough tackler as well as being good on the ball - can settle well then he then he has to choose between Maguire and Varane as his regular partner with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly also pushing for game-time which may well come in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions.

But he made it clear he will be guided by performances rather than name, price and reputation. "I like this problem," he said. "I  think that is what we have been talking about - we need that competition in this squad.

"At the start of the season it [selection] is all open but apart from competition we are also going into a long season with a lot of games so we need a lot of  players, quality players, to cover all the games. I can tell you in advance that no-one can play all the games"

Ten Hag has certainly got plenty of competition in defence. Apart from having five centre backs, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will battle for the right back slot while new boy Tyrell Malacia will challenge Luke Shaw for on the left side. Whether it will help improve United's defensive record remains to be seen.

Further forward he believes he can help Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho re-discover their best form after indifferent seasons and possibly their England places in time for the World Cup in Qatar.

“Once again, don’t look back, look forward," he said. "I see the potential with many players in this squad and, yes, I am convinced I can develop the team. First develop the team then we will see  individuals develop."

He is pragmatic about the demand for United to not only to win matches but in also in style, warning that sometimes winning 'ugly' will be necessary,.

"They always want to play brilliant football," he said. "That is why I'm here and I like it. You want to win and you want to win in a certain way so be proactive, brave, adventurous.

"I think that belongs to the culture of Manchester United and we want to bring it in. But at the end of the day if you cannot win in a good way, in an entertaining way, you still have to win. That is the mentality and attitude that we bring in."

Ronaldo has only 45 minutes of pre-season football under his belt after a family issue prevented him from joining the squad on their pre-season tour which followed the news he wanted to leave Old Trafford to join a club who could offer him Champions League football. So far there have been no takers so it looks like he will have to eat humble pie.

He has had a full week's training, Ten Hag says he has been happy with the work he has put in and may well start him against Brighton in the injury-enforced absence of the rejuvenated Anthony Martial.

“How do I feel about starting the season with Ronaldo? I'm really happy,” said Ten Hag. “I had told you before: we planned with him for the season. We have a top striker and I'm really happy he's here, he's in the squad and we stick to the plan. He's worked really good."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Veteran Calgary Stampeders equipment manager Hopkins approaching CFL milestone

    Players and coaches might win championships but Dave Dickenson believes it's people like George Hopkins who are the glue that binds a football team. Hopkins is the Calgary Stampeders' veteran equipment manager in his 51st year with the CFL club. He'll appear in his 1,000th career regular-season game Friday when the Stamps visit the Ottawa Redblacks. Hopkins has been a part of six of Calgary's eight Grey Cups wins. In 2014, he was added to the club's Wall of Fame as a builder. "To me, there are p

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is