Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in an action-packed Sunday in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will hope to get off to a good start in his first match as manager of the Red Devils and the Old Trafford crowd will be determined to help the Dutch coach kick off an exciting new era for United.

Graham Potter is hoping to absorb the recent blow after selling star full-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for £60 million, and the Seagulls will be eyeing up a top-half finish. United’s pre-season has been overshadowed by the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to push for a move away in order to play in the Champions League. Ten Hag and United have maintained the Portuguese is not for sale though, adding: “There were many players who left but the spotlight is on Cristiano. That is not right. So do your research and make out many players left.”

United have also found trouble bringing in reinforcements for their new manager, with the Frenkie De Jong saga showing no sign of ending, with the Barcelona midfielder now linked strongly with Chelsea. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but there is good news for Ten Hag, with Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw seemingly over their recent illness. Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford:

Manchester United vs Brighton

Kick-off at Old Trafford at 14:00

11:17 , Jack Rathborn

From all of the noise that Manchester United’s summer has produced, there is something that is coming through with encouraging clarity - and it is really the most important element of all.

That is the general admiration of Erik ten Hag’s coaching.

Players are enjoying the work, and the sense of an idea coming together. There is imagination and improvement. There is clarity and - above all - authority.

It says a lot in itself there have been no negative leaks.

A cynical view of that might be this is the sort of thing that always happens with a new manager, of course, but the more salient point is that the level of coaching is not something this United squad have experienced. Ten Hag marks an undeniable break with recent history. He is the first managerial appointment since Sir Alex Ferguson retired that is both on an upward curve in his career and at the forefront of the game’s methods.

11:05 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has completed a season-long loan switch to Sevilla.

The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Porto in October 2020 and made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Telles has mostly played back-up to Luke Shaw and was pushed further down the pecking order by the summer arrival of Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia.

Brandon Williams has also returned to the club after spending last season at Norwich and Telles has joined Sevilla on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

Erik ten Hag was coy about Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for Manchester United’s season opener but reiterated that the wantaway striker is part of his plans for the new season.

The 37-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford again after just a year back at the club he won trophies galore with during his first spell.

Ronaldo missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, playing his first 45 minutes ahead of the new campaign in United’s final warm-up friendly against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

When asked if the Portuguese will play in the Premier League opener against Brighton, Ten Hag said: “We will see Sunday.”

Ronaldo was among a number of players that left the Rayo friendly early – something the manager told a Dutch broadcaster was “unacceptable” by those involved.

10:43 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Shaw says everyone is enjoying working with Erik ten Hag and buying into the new manager’s approach as Manchester United prepare to kick off a season they are desperate to end with silverware.

This time last year there was hope and expectation around Old Trafford after some eye-catching acquisitions followed second place finishes in both the Premier League and Europa League.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was out the door by November and interim successor Ralf Rangnick floundered, with United slumping home sixth in a humiliating end to a forgettable season.

The 4-0 loss at Brighton in the penultimate match underlined everything that was wrong at United, who kick off the new campaign against Graham Potter’s Seagulls at Old Trafford.

