Manchester United vs Brentford: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Manchester United will desperately hope to get back to winning ways against Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

The sorry Red Devils have won just two of their last 11 games across all competitions, a dismal run which continued with a fortunate draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo saved United a point to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive, although fighting West Ham for a spot in the Europa League appears to be of bigger concern.

Those Champions League hopes have surely now been extinguished after Arsenal and Tottenham both won on Sunday, leaving Ralf Rangnick’s side eight points adrift of fourth place, having played a game more than their rivals. They are three points ahead of seventh-placed West Ham, meanwhile.

Brentford held Tottenham last time out and could not be blamed for being disappointed with the goalless draw, as it ended a three-game winning run which featured victories over Chelsea and West Ham.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Brentford is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Monday May 2, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage on the former beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog tonight.

(PA)
(PA)

Manchester United vs Brentford team news

United winger Jadon Sancho could miss the final weeks of the season due to tonsillitis, interim boss Rangnick has confirmed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard may be fit to return after missing the Chelsea game having been doubts. Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain absent with Harry Maguire and Fred pushing for a return.

Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos continue to be unavailable for Brentford but Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard are fighting to be fit. The likes of Frank Onyeka, Mathias Jorgensen and Saman Ghoddos are all sidelined.

Manchester United vs Brentford prediction

The Bees are enjoying a fine end to the season and have it in them to quieten Old Trafford and further Ralf Rangnick’s misery.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brentford have not beaten the Red Devils in any competition since 1938.

Manchester United wins: 7

Draws: 2

Brentford wins: 5

