Manchester United vs Brentford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways when they host Brentford FC in the Premier League this evening.

Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea ensured United avoided a third Premier League defeat in a row under Ralf Rangnick but they remain with just one win in six matches.

Their form has seemingly ended any hope of the club catching either Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top four and United’s season is in danger of fizzling out.

Ragnick has confirmed that he has accepted an offer to become Austria’s next head coach, which he will do alongside a consultancy role with the club.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match.

When is Manchester United vs Brentford?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 2 May at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Manchester United could welcome back Harry Maguire, Fred, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka after they were a few of a number of players to miss the Chelsea match, but Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani remain out.

Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are available again for Brentford but Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Brentford: Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janlet, Norgaard, Eriksen; Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Brentford: 7/2

Prediction

Manchester United seem to be struggling to find the motivation to finish the season and Brentford, who are always up for the fight, could make it an awkward evening. Manchester United 1-1 Brentford