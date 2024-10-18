Manchester United vs Brentford: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Brentford.

Debate about Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford continues to rage following a difficult start to the season for the Red Devils, who at least steadied the ship somewhat in their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa before the international break.

Losing to Brentford at home would no doubt pile even more pressure on the Dutchman though and the Bees are certainly no pushovers.

Thomas Frank’s side smashed Wolves 5-3 earlier this month and they currently sit two points above United heading into the weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs Brentford is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday October 19, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm Saturday blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Match of the Day will broadcast free-to-air highlights when it airs at 10:25pm BST on Saturday night on BBC One.

Manchester United vs Brentford team news

Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are all available for United, though Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo have been ruled out.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are not yet ready to return, with the likes of Mason Mount and Leny Yoro also sidelined.

Erik ten Hag is seemingly under constant pressure at Manchester United (Getty Images)

Saturday’s game is likely to come too soon for Brentford pair Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry. Yoane Wissa faces a late fitness test, while Joshua Dasilva and Igor Thiago are out along with Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes. Mikkel Damsgaard and Christian Norgaard are also expected to be fit.

Manchester United vs Brentford prediction

It’s difficult to see how this version of United stop a Brentford side with their tails up, spelling another crisis for Ten Hag.

Brentford to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 10

Draws: 3

Brentford wins: 6

Manchester United vs Brentford match odds

Man United to win: 8/11

Draw: 10/3

Brentford to win: 17/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).