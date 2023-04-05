Manchester United vs Brentford live: score and latest updates

A general view of Old Trafford with the floodlights on - Phil Noble/Reuters

03:50 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage for one of tonight's two Premier League games, Manchester United against Brentford at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men have come an awful long way since that 4-0 drubbing last August, which came after a home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the season.

However, the past couple of months show that there is still a way to go. Yes, they are a team who won their first trophy for six years with the League Cup, but performances have tailed off a bit and there have also been some poor showings and results away from home.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park was a good example of that. Manchester United were second best in almost all areas and a two-goal defeat was no less than Newcastle deserved as they took a big step towards their first top-four finish for two decades.

It also showed how much they have missed a couple of key players in midfield, notably the banned Casemiro and the injured Christian Eriksen. Although they are well placed in the Europa League and are indeed favourites to win that competition, they need to ensure their league form does not tail off, having slipped out of the Champions League places.

They have two games in hand on Tottenham, true, but the cushion they had a couple of months ago has now disappeared. This evening would be a good time to get things going again after two losses and one draw in their last three games.

Brentford, meanwhile, are in decent form and have been for a while. In fact, a league table of the last 10 games has Thomas Frank's side in fifth with 17 points – two ahead of Manchester United and with a handy goal difference of plus seven. That run of form has been sustained by good results away from home as well as at home, so you certainly cannot rule out them going back to West London with something this evening.

The game kicks off at 8pm BST and we will be here for all of the team news, build-up and live coverage from Old Trafford.