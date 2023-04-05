Manchester United 0-0 Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Brentford - LIVE!

Manchester United are in need of a swift response as they host Brentford at Old Trafford tonight. Erik ten Hag’s side were well-beaten last time out against Newcastle, further dragging them back into the battle for a top-four finish, and they are now on a three-match winless run in the Premier League.

United return to European competition next week when they face Sevilla, but for now their full focus is on League matters as they search for a return to winning ways. Anthony Martial once again has to settle for a place on the bench, despite Wout Weghorst dropping to the bench. Jadon Sancho comes into the side, with Marcus Rashford starting up front.

Brentford will move to within four points of United if they can pull off an upset tonight and continue another superb season. Thomas Frank’s side are well on course for another top-half finish. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man United vs Brentford latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Old Trafford

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Man United team news: Sancho in for Weghorst

Brentford team news: Roerslev replaces Hickey

Standard Sport prediction: Man United 2-1 Brentford

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Brentford FC

20:19 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Brentford not really having any of the ball, but that won’t bother them too much.

For all United’s possession, they haven’t create anything yet. Rashford very quiet too in the opening 17 minutes or so.

Dom Smith at Old Trafford

20:17 , Matt Verri

The risk with playing two strikers as the counterattacking team is that you can end up with two players alienated from their teammates for large parts of the game instead of just one.

Brentford have that predicament with Toney and Mbeumo here. Neither is getting much of a look-in yet.

20:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Henry lobs a ball over the United defence, Mbeumo is briefly interested but Martinez sees it behind for a goal kick.

Decent chance that for Mbeumo though, a better touch and he was in. Brentford’s best moment so far.

Story continues

20:12 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Fernandes whips a cross into the box, Dalot of all people has popped up at centre forward but it’s intercepted before he can head home.

Brentford then make a bit of a mess of things, Henry heading the ball behind for a corner under no pressure. Shaw swings it in, Pinnock heads it away.

Back in... yet another corner coming.

20:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Dalot pings a pass straight out of play, Jensen strolls over and it will be a long throw into the United box.

Or not. Thrown back to Raya on the halfway line instead. He lumps it long, straight into De Gea’s arms. Sure the Brentford centre-backs who strolled up really appreciated that.

20:06 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Another United corner coming up, Brentford cannot get out.

Shaw takes it short, combines with Fernandes. Played back to Dalot, who floats a long ball into the box and it’s headed out. Fair to say that routine needs a bit of work.

Dom Smith at Old Trafford

20:05 , Matt Verri

Slightly nervous start from Brentford here in the opening exchanges. Manchester United really penning them in near their own box.

That said, it was similar when Brentford went to the Emirates in February, and they still managed to take a 1-1 draw off the league leaders that day.

20:05 , Matt Verri

3 mins: That would have been very, very special. But it’s not.

Shaw drives out of defence, through midfield and all the way to the edge of the Brentford box. Space opens up for the shot, but he slips just as goes to pull the trigger.

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: United straight on the front foot from kick-off, Dalot tries his luck from distance and the shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Headed out, Antony resists the calls from the crowd for him to shoot from all of 40 yards out. For the best.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

Up and running at Old Trafford!

19:57 , Matt Verri

Brentford kept United waiting in the tunnel for an age, but eventually they emerge.

Teams are out - kick-off coming up in the next few minutes.

19:54 , Matt Verri

Players will very shortly be out onto the pitch at Old Trafford.

Man United have been absolutely brilliant at home for much of the season, but Brentford have a habit of delivering against the biggest sides.

It’s almost time to find out what we have in store tonight...

Not long now!

19:47 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

19:43 , Matt Verri

West Ham host Newcastle tonight, as the Magpies look to back up their brilliant win over Man United on Sunday.

They’re on 50 points, as are Ten Hag’s side. Newcastle have much the better goal difference. Both are fancied to finish in the top four this season, with games in hand over the teams around them.

Dom Smith at Old Trafford

19:33 , Matt Verri

This is just the 17th meeting between the sides. Manchester United were oh-so-memorably hammered 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in the reverse fixture back in August.

But United won both matches pretty comfortably last season, and they have lifted the EFL Cup since that 4-0 demolition job eight months ago.

Chance for the Bees?

19:27 , Matt Verri

"Brentford arrive here in much better form than Manchester United."



🗣 @MrDomSmith gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of a big night at Old Trafford.



LIVE: https://t.co/WI5DaFZUqF #MUNBRE pic.twitter.com/NgaXazg0iQ — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 5, 2023

Ten Hag’s pre-match thoughts

19:22 , Matt Verri

“Jadon [Sancho] is making good progress. He is creative and I think that’s what we need. They can defend in the low block when it is really compact in that block.

“We need players who can create something with dribbles, with movements, with moments and thinking outside of the box. Jadon can do it, Antony, Marcus [Rashford] and also Marcel Sabitzer as well.

“Brentford are a great team and they are doing really well. I admire them and how they play. We have to win and have to find a way to win.”

Bees taking look at the pitch...

19:14 , Matt Verri

Weghorst dropped to bench

19:08 , Matt Verri

Just one change for United. Weghorst does indeed drop out of the starting lineup, but it’s not Martial who comes into the side. The Frenchman is on the bench once more, as Sancho starts and Rashford moves into a central role up front.

Fred also named among the substitutes, as McTominay and Sabitzer get the nod in midfield again.

One change too for Brentford, Roerslev in for Hickey. Baptiste on the bench as he returns from suspension.

Brentford team news

19:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Raya, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Hickey, Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Baptiste, Stevens.

Man United team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Sabitzer, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Malacia, Fred, Weghorst, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Butland.

Team news up next...

18:53 , Matt Verri

Just under five minutes until we get all the team news from Old Trafford.

Casemiro and Eriksen still out for United, so the big decision for Ten Hag is whether to go for Weghorst or Martial up front.

Frank meanwhile has a fairly settled Brentford squad to choose from, not expecting too many surprises from the visitors.

Ten Hag backs Weghorst

18:45 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has defended Wout Weghorst from recent criticism.

Gary Neville recently insisted that the striker was “not good enough” for Man United, though admitted Weghorst was still contributing to the team despite the lack of goals.

“I also saw another comment from Gary Neville when he reflected on the performance of Wout and that with Wout we are quite successful,” Ten Hag said.

“And I think that is the evidence, so that is what I can say about that. I am happy with him because he is doing a great job for this team.”

(Getty Images)

Shaw: United want much more

18:38 , Matt Verri

Man United want “much more” success after ending their trophy drought under Erik ten Hag, Luke Shaw has insisted after signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

The left-back, 27, has committed his future to June 2027 having nailed down his spot in the Red Devils line-up, and is set to make his 250th appearance for the club tonight.

“Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay,” Shaw told the club website.

“I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Last time they met...

18:30 , Matt Verri

Safe to say Brentford have some good memories of facing United!

Second match of the season, they absolutely thumped Ten Hag’s side. That feels like a long time ago, but still plenty the Bees can take from that display.

Eriksen nearing return

18:23 , Matt Verri

Christian Eriksen has made his return to Manchester United training as he nears an end to his long injury lay-off.

United have been without Eriksen since January 28, when the Dane suffered a serious blow to his ankle in the FA Cup win over Reading.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash with Brentford, Erik ten Hag confirmed the latest step in his comeback.

“He’s returning to the pitch,” said the manager as he announced that Eriksen will not be fit to face his old club.

“He’s returning to team training today, so we have to see how quickly he can make progress.”

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

18:16 , Matt Verri

Frank: This could be our toughest game of the season

18:09 , Matt Verri

Tonight’s visit to Old Trafford could be the Bees’ “most difficult game of the season”, according to manager Thomas Frank.

Brentford — on the league’s most modest transfer budget and wage bill — have enjoyed another impressive campaign, occupying ninth place and pushing for a European berth.

“We are potentially going into the most difficult game of the season,” Frank said. “We are going away to the biggest away ground, with those fans, against a very good side that are much more stable. Erik ten Hag and his staff have done a very good job. They’ve just won their first trophy and they are fighting for a Champions League spot.

“They lost [to Newcastle 2-0 on Sunday] so they will want to bounce back. Plus, we beat them last time, so they’ll doubly want to bounce back.

“They will be showing unbelievable determination, and their skillset is absolutely frightening when you look at the players they have in their squad. It will be difficult but we believe in ourselves that we can do something.”

(Getty Images)

Hosts arrive at rainy Old Trafford!

18:03 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

17:57 , Matt Verri

The Red Devils have struggled of late and come up against a Bees team that really wallopped them earlier in the season.

Nonetheless, they should respond to a rocket up their backsides from Ten Hag and Martial’s potential return the starting line-up could help propel them to victory.

Man United to win, 2-1.

Brentford team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Shandon Baptiste is back from a suspension for Brentford, who will continue to miss Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Thomas Frank’s key decision could be whether to line up with a back four or stick with the back five from the weekend which has regularly featured against the more dangerous opponents this season.

Predicted Brentford XI: Raya; Jansson, Pinnock, Mee; Hickey, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney.

(Getty Images)

Man United team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Man United are not set for any injury reprieves this week with Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen still among those absent, altough the Dane is back in training. Casemiro is suspended once again.

Anthony Martial may be fit to make a first start on his latest comeback from a hip complaint amid criticism of Wout Weghorst. Aaron Wan-Bissaka may return from illness.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

How to watch Man United vs Brentford

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised having been rearranged from the date of the Carabao Cup final.

Live blog: You can still follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Brentford!

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten by Newcastle last time out, making it three matches without a Premier League win, and that momentum they had a month ago has definitely stalled. Brentford will certainly not be easy opponents either.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Old Trafford.