Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Brentford - LIVE!

Ralf Rangnick will oversee his final game in charge at Old Trafford on Monday evening as in-form Brentford travel to the Theatre of Dreams.

United’s final game on home soil of the campaign is unlikely to be much of a showpiece occasion given the apathy shown towards a team to have seen their season fizzle out with a whimper.

With Erik Ten Hag due to come in this summer and oversee a rebuild, it could be the last run-out for a number of stars - including Cristiano Ronaldo - in front of their home supporters.

Brentford, meanwhile, are finishing their first season as a Premier League club in style.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham boast better records over the last six games and Thomas Frank’s side have already claimed some big scalps along the way. With the pressure off, there’s every chance they could pile further misery on United.

Man United vs Brentford latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST, Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Early Man Utd team news: Fred could return

Manchester United FC - Brentford FC

Early Man United team news

17:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

United winger Jadon Sancho could miss the final weeks of the season due to tonsillitis, interim boss Rangnick has confirmed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard may be fit to return after missing the Chelsea game having been doubts. Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain absent with Harry Maguire and Fred pushing for a return.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage on the former beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog tonight.

Welcome

17:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE match coverage of Manchester United’s game against Brentford this evening.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 8pm BST.