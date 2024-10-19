Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score as Ethan Pinnock goals stuns Old Trafford

Manchester United face Brentford in the Premier League with Erik ten Hag’s side under pressure as they look to end a five-game winless run.

United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season but a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa before the international break bought the Dutchman some time.

Ten Hag hit out at “fairytales and lies” and said United have to “climb a mountain” to get back to where they want to be in the but there would be no hiding from reality should Brentford claim a result.

Thomas Frank’s side have lost all three of their away games in the Premier League this season - although they have come against Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham - but the Bees came into the weekend ahead of United in the table.

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

45+5’ GOAL! United behind as Pinnock heads visitors in front (MUN 0-1 BRE)

United defender De Ligt was off pitch receiving more treatment for head injury

United are on a five-game winless run in all competitions

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, de Ligt, Evans, Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Brentford XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Schade

16:04

With that showing, Manchester United have now failed to score a first-half goal in seven of their eight games, more often than any other team in the Premier League this season. Something has to change for Ten Hag if he wishes his keep his job. United's half chances have culminated in a lowly xG of 0.28. Although Brentford have largely operated on the counter, their xG of 0.83 hints at far more positivity going forward, and their decisive nature in front of goal has illustrated they're not just early goal gimmick-chasers. United can't play victim for too long in this one, otherwise Brentford could pull away.

16:00

The interval arrives and Brentford lead 1-0 here at Old Trafford as United are incensed. A relatively non-descript game had panned out to this point with Flekken and Onana only really tested by Garnacho and Norgaard efforts, respectively. Yet, the drama arrived in the final knockings. Earlier in the match, De Ligt for some reason opted to use his head to tackle Schade's knee and was off the pitch on numerous occasions to get the wound on the top of his skull sealed up. However, as he cleared a late cross from the visitors, it opened up again, and thus he was called off for treatment. Brentford took the corner and Pinnock rose best to head into the top-left corner, and it's fair to suggest that even with De Ligt on the pitch, that goal still goes in. Dalot didn't follow the defender's run and now an offensively blunt United trail with only themselves to blame.

15:55

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 BRENTFORD

15:52

Brentford have a corner here on the left. De Ligt's head wound is open again. It's doubtful he'll be back for the second half.

15:52

Goal Ethan Rupert Pinnock

15:52

Yellow Card Jonathan Grant Evans

15:47

There will be four minutes of added time here.

15:47

Damsgaard nearly finds Lewis-Potter behind the United line, but an agile leg from Dalot, it looked like, halted the trouble. United are still forced to defend and De Ligt has blood running down his head!

15:46

Norgaard is frustrated at Casemiro's theatrics to win a foul off the Dane. Referee Barrott has a chat with the Brentford midfielder to calm him down.

15:44

Garnacho forces Flekken to save! Hojlund offers brilliant hold up play and then finds Garnacho who cuts back on his right to fire into the bottom-left. It's deflected slightly and Flekken can save before it's smashed behind for a corner. This comes to nothing, yet United keep the pressure up.

15:43

Collins is down after Hojlund collides with the defender. The Dane is then played in in Collins' vacant spot and the centre-back gets up to track back as the striker fires low and wide of the right post. The Irishman wasn't happy with the referee there. Hojlund was apologetic.

15:39

United counter after Lewis-Potter is slow to cross on the left. Hojlund holds the ball up in the centre and Rashford then pings Garnacho through on the left. The youngster drives at goal but his finish is poor and balloons high and wide at the near post.

15:38

Casemiro has a go from range, and it's deflected over for a corner on the right. Norgaard heads away and Fernandes then slams one way over.

15:36

Eriksen fires over from inside the box. How on earth has he missed by such a height? Well, it doesn't matter, as Collins was fouled by Rashford in the lead up and Eriksen has reprieve.

15:34

The corner on the left nears Schade, yet Eriksen clears for the hosts.

15:34

Onana saves from Norgaard! The Dane turns away from Casemiro with aplomb and fires from a central-right position just outside the box. It's going in the left-side, yet Onana is agile to tip it away for a corner.

15:32

After United eventually deal with Mbeumo, debatably illegally, with an arm across the throat being employed - Fernandes is fouled by Schade as he looks to get Garnacho off and running.

15:31

Mbuemo gets left by Martinez and Evans lashes the ball skywards as the winger clearly causes panic as he chases Flekken's ball from the back just off the right side.

15:28

United buzz with intent around the Bees' box and it goes out to Garnacho. He takes on Van den Berg succesfully and fires on goal. However, Flekken saves well down to his right. The subsequent corner comes to nothing.

15:27

Brentford have lost all three of their Premier League away games so far this season – they’ve not begun a league campaign with four straight losses on the road since 1961-62, when they lost their first nine in the third tier. They've admittedly looked the brightest out of the two teams so far here.

15:23

Flekken drops his claim from the left-sided corner and it has to be cleared off the line with Hojlund lurking!

15:22

The corner falls to Garnacho after De Ligt leaves it. His shot is blocked but the hosts keep coming and Rashford's left-sided cross is blocked by Pinnock.

15:21

United have a corner on the right after Ajer puts a cross behind on that side. Eriksen will take.

15:20

So far, Brentford have had 68% possession to United's 32%. There have been zero attempts on the Bees' goal so far.

15:18

De Ligt is back on, presumably glued up. Brentford have a throw-in on the left with Pinnock. He can launch them. Damsgaard then fires, but can't get hold of it and Martinez blocks.

15:17

Lewis-Potter smashes his free-kick into the wall and United can build out. Reminder, De Ligt is still on the sideline receiving treatment. Untied down to ten.

15:16

Well, after De Ligt receives treatment to a gash on the top of his head, it looks like the medics are going to try and strap him up further. It does look like Lindelof will be entering the fray at some point, despite De Ligt's intent to stay on.

15:14

De Ligt is down with a head injury. Schade has flicked the ball over the Dutchman and the defender has headered the German's knee. Free-kick to Brentford, as the former Bayern man was nowhere near the ball.

15:11

Brentford are in possession here, yet United have pressed them deep. Somehow the Bees have well to escape with Ajer, yet his pass on the edge of the United area is intercepted well by Garnacho's slide. Great recovery.

15:09

Mbeumo brings the ball down from a simply sublime Collins cross-field ping and the winger drives at Martinez before jinking back on his left. However,he can't keep the shot down and it flies high and left of the target.

15:07

Manchester United average 0.7 goals per game in the Premier League this season (five goals in seven games), compared to three goals per game across all other competitions this term (12 goals in 4 games).

15:06

Brenford should have the lead here. Janelt crosses excellently from the left and Evans miss-kicks it. Schade misses it too and United survive!

15:05

Fernandes makes a positive start on the left. He drives and fires in a low cross for Hojlund to try and latch onto at the near post. However, Flekken is out to claim.

15:03

Onana finds the ball at his feet. He's out of his box playing like a centre-back. Interesting.

15:03

And we're off. United look to keep possession and not allow the Bees yet another early goal.

15:02

Manchester United will kick us off after the coin toss.

15:02

Today's official is Samuel Barrott, and he leads the players out to the Old Trafford turf. There's a palpable tension around the place as Ten Hag's future continues to hang in the balance. Will he get his team firing today? Or will United succumb to the dynamic speedsters from West London? All we know, is that this one should have all the makings of an entertaining watch.

14:57

Brentford boss Thomas Frank came within a matter of minutes of securing his side's first Old Trafford victory since 1937 in the corresponding fixture last season. However, while Scott McTominay's late strike denied him, hopes remain alive against this inconsistent United team this afternoon. For this meeting, Frank makes no changes to the team that whalloped Wolves 5-3 last time out, with attacking impetus very much in focus with the continued excellence of Bryan Mbuemo. He has scored six goals in his seven Premier League games this season, netting in each of his last three appearances. His next goal or assist will see him become the first Brentford player to register 50 Premier League goal involvements (currently 28 goals, 21 assists).

14:52

Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the Manchester United side that drew 0-0 with Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League. The injured Harry Maguire makes way while Noussair Mazraoui drops to the bench. Kobbie Mainoo is also out of the team. In their place, arrive Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt.

14:47

SUBS: Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson, Ben Mee, Jayden Meghoma, Mads Roerslev, Ryan Trevitt, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Yunus Emre Konak, Fabio Carvalho, Yoane Wissa.

14:47

BRENTFORD (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer; Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard; Bryan Mbuemo, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter; Kevin Schade.

14:47

SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Noussair Mazraoui, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Jack Fletcher, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Antony, Ethan Wheatley, Joshua Zirkzee.

14:42

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana: Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

14:42

Manchester United are hoping their home contest against Brentford will prove to be the start of a more consistent run of form after another turbulent spell in the Premier League campaign under divisive manager Erik ten Hag. Currently, United are in 13th place on eight points after seven matches. Manchester United earned a point in their last Premier League match, drawing 0-0 at Villa Park against Aston Villa, extending their winless streak to three (W0 D2 L1). Brentford defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in a staggering 5-3 at home in their last league match. This ended a three-match winless streak, and left the visitors in 11th spot on 10 points through seven matches.

14:37

Hello everyone, and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League's Matchweek eight clash between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…