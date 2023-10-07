Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE!

Erik ten Hag could oversee United’s worst ever run at Old Trafford as he welcomes a Bees team who steamrolled his side last season. United have lost three of their last four in the top flight - and five of seven across all competitions - and the mood has rarely been so toxic heading into the latest international break.

Even Rasmus Hojlund has admitted the club are in crisis and will be looking to talisman Marcus Rashford to discover his scoring touch as they look to down a Brentford side who are not having the best of times themselves. They are winless in five and appear to have lost their spark up front after an impressive start to the campaign.

United will be without Lisandro Martinez as their defensive injury crisis continues, which will see midfielder Sofyan Amrabat play at left-back. Antony could start after returning to the squad. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Man United vs Brentford latest updates

Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Old Trafford

How to watch: No UK TV coverage

Man United team news: Antony could return

Brentford team news: Maupay pushing to start

Score prediction: United misery to continue

Manchester United FC - Brentford FC

Brentford team news

12:53 , Alex Young

Brentford have no fresh injuries, but remain without several players. Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard and left-back Rico Henry are both recovering from knee surgery, while German forward Kevin Schade had an adductor operation.

Defender Ben Mee (muscle), midfielders Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Josh Dasilva (thigh) are all still sidelined. Striker Ivan Toney continues his Football Association ban for breaching gambling rules.

Manchester United team news

12:45 , Alex Young

Antony could return for Manchester United today. The Brazilian came off the bench against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday and Erik ten Hag said on Friday: “I think he's ready for a start.”

Antony had not featured since United's defeat at Arsenal on September 3, following allegations of domestic abuse made by a number of women. The 23-year-old, who denies the allegations, remains under investigation by police in both England and his homeland.

United are still without on-loan left-back Sergio Reguilon, who will miss out for a fourth consecutive match with a hamstring problem. With Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw still sidelined, Sofyan Amrabat has been filling in at left-back.

Lisandro Martinez is a long-term absentee, while Jadon Sancho is still unavailable. Casemiro is available because his red card against Galatasaray only leaves him with a ban in Europe.

Where to watch? Nowhere!

12:35 , Alex Young

The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the Saturday 3pm blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Welcome

12:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brentford.

The pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag is mounting, and another defeat today - their sixth in eight games - would confirm United’s worst ever run at Old Trafford.

Brentford, though, are not having the best of times themselves, so United will be hopeful of heading into the international break on a positive note.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Stick with us.