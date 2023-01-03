Bruno Fernandes and Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony/Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Score and latest updates from Old Trafford - AP/DAVE THOMPSON

08:14 PM

11 min: United 0 Bournemouth 0

Martial clashes with Christie, gifting Bournemouth a freekick, but the ball quickly falls back to United, who have had the lion's share of it in these opening moments. Shaw on the run bends the ball into the box where Martial leaps to connect with it, but his chance falls well wide.

08:12 PM

9 min: United 0 Bournemouth 0

Fernandes is swarmed high up on the right, and his attempts to bring down a lofted ball are stymied by snappy Bournemouth defenders, and before United can blink, the ball is whisked across the pitch and down the right, Christie looking to strike through. United can deal with any attack calmly, however.

08:10 PM

7 min: United 0 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth are doing well to pin back United, keeping a high line which the home side are struggling to scythe through.

Rashford gets a chance to sneak through on the edge of the box, nearly giving the defenders something to chew on, but after a momentary scramble, his threat is quickly snuffed out.

08:08 PM

5 min: United 0 Bournemouth 0

Van de Beek commits to a challenge on Lerma, sliding through his heel, but gets to the ball and avoids picking up an early card. United are picking away, but are yet to find their way into Bournemouth's box, and now send the ball back to De Gea, back line plotting cautiously.

08:05 PM

3 min: United 0 Bournemouth 0

Shaw looks for an outlet on the left, feeding Rashford, but he calmly hands back to Lindelof. Fernandes tries a route in from the right, but no luck there either. A lofted ball through the centre of the Bournemouth half gets the home side deeper, but Bournemouth sneak back possession, winning a freekick which Travers winds up to take.

Eriksen boots a promising diagonal ball up the field to Fernandes on the right, who picks it off perfectly, but can't find the necessary support to make ground in the box.

08:02 PM

1 min: United 0 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth make their first moves in their opponent's territory, weaving through to the edge of the box, but Shaw overturns the streaking Lerma and wins the United freekick.

08:01 PM

Kick-off: United 0 Bournemouth 0

After the players shake hands down the line, Lisandro Martinez, the fifth United player to win a World Cup, comes out in his medal to widespread adulation. He takes a turn to the centre of the pitch, waving to the crowds, before heading in.

Then, we're underway at Old Trafford!

07:57 PM

Rain still pelting down...

The players stream from the tunnel, United in their inevitable red, and Bournemouth in a fetching periwinkle (or possibly cornflower) blue away kit. They're buoyed up by a crowd in high spirits, despite the driving rain.

Moments to go until kick-off.

rashford - Carl Recine/Reuters

07:52 PM

Elsewhere in the Premier League

Brighton travel to Newcastle, Leicester face Fulham, and you can follow along with our coverage of league-leaders Arsenal versus Newcastle here.

arteta - Paul Childs/Reuters

07:47 PM

Prodigious talent

Rashford has shone for his boyhood club since his return from Qatar - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

07:42 PM

Warming up at a wet and whippy Old Trafford

fernandes - Tim Goode/PA

bournemouth - Carl Recine/Reuters

maguire - Tim Goode/PA

scott - Tim Goode/PA

old trafford - Ash Donelon/Getty Images

07:36 PM

Team news in black and white

Manchester United: David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire (c), Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Substitutes: Heaton, Varane, Malacia, Dalot, Martinez, Elanga, Fred, McTominay, Garnacho

Bournemouth: Mark Travers (GK), Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly (c), Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jadon Anthony

Substitutes: Plain, Zemura, Stacey, Stephens, Rothwell, Pearson, Lowe, Moore, Dembele

07:32 PM

07:28 PM

The confirmed manager drop?

A win tonight for the visitors would be the first of Gary O'Neil's official reign as manager, but the side are winless against the 'Big Six' this season, and have had a torrid time since the clocks turned back.

Bournemouth have been winless since November 12, and their 3-0 victory over Everton, in all competitions. As caretaker, O'Neil oversaw a not-unpromising bounce after replacing Scott Parker, but was confirmed just before the break in the face of a stickier October.

Certainly not the ideal time to be facing a United on the rise, then.

07:15 PM

Four changes for the home side

As Harry Maguire returns to the starting line-up for the first time since the World Cup break, shunting Luke Shaw back to his regular left-handed position in United's back line. Marcus Rashford starts again, all thoughts of disciplinaries forgotten after his spot of star-burnishing as a substitute against Wolves, and the lesser-spotted Donny van de Beek makes his second start of the season displacing Antony.

Just the two changes for Bournemouth from their defeat at Crystal Palace over the weekend, with Chris Mepham and Ryan Christie starting in lieu of Jordan Zemura and Keiffer Moore.

united - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

07:02 PM

Team news

📋 Presenting our first line up of 2023! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2023

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Two changes at Old Trafford

🔺 Mepham in from the off

🔺 Christie also starts



Your team for #MUNBOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/spQ0E484Jd — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 3, 2023

07:01 PM

United look to get 2023 off to a flying start

Good evening and welcome to Old Trafford, where Manchester United are looking to extend their winning sequence to four matches with Bournemouth travelling to the north west.

Erik ten Hag’s side have resumed their campaign after the World Cup in excellent form, with an EFL Cup win against Burnley the precursor to two league victories against Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

The story over the course of those three games has been Marcus Rashford, who now has three in three, including a vital strike deep into the second half against Wolves - a match United went on to win 1-0 at Molineux.

Ten Hag’s side now sit fourth in table with a game in hand over both third-placed Newcastle – who play leaders Arsenal tonight – and fifth-placed Spurs, who appear primed for a full implosion.

Is the outlook at Old Trafford then looking, dare I say it, rosy?

Maybe, but this is not the first time in recent seasons that United have put together a run that made people ask whether a corner had truly been turned, only to later revert to type. ‘Watch this space’ remains a pertinent adage in their case for now I think.

In Bournemouth, they face a side who are seriously struggling for form. Straddling the World Cup, Gary O’Neil’s side have one win in ten and have shipped five goals without finding the net themselves in three games since resumption.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they are a top side,” O’Neil said. “ Erik ten Hag has done some fantastic work there and they seem to have turned a corner and are much better than before he went in.

“But it’s the Premier League, it’s what’s coming so we need to make sure we’re ready. It’s a great place to play and the boys worked their socks off last season for the opportunity to play at places like this so let’s go and give it everything.”