Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United are looking to bounce back from Thursday night’s dramatic defeat when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage following a 4-3 loss at Tottenham, fighting back to 3-2 before eventually both conceding and scoring late goals.

They did, however, beat Manchester City 2-1 in the League last time out in yet more drama. United sit 14th in the Premier League table but could move level on points with the Cherries in the top six with three points.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, warmed up for this one with a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 22 December 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs Bournemouth team news

Marcus Rashford has been left out of the squad for the last two games and it would appear to be unlikely the forward is selected again anytime soon, having confirmed he wishes to leave. Amorim hinted his exile would continue when speaking after the Spurs game.

Marcus Rashford has confirmed he wants to leave Manchester United (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are both set to miss out through injury. The former is facing weeks out of action after a fresh setback.

Bournemouth could be without Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra and Alex Scott.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth have pulled off some big results this season and appear to have little to fear.

Bournemouth to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man Utd wins: 14

Draws:4

Bournemouth wins: 4

Manchester United vs Bournemouth latest odds

Man United to win: 5/6

Draw: 29/10

Bournemouth to win: 16/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.