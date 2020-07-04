Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE! Latest team news, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of this afternoon's Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

United are cruising and will expect no trouble from a Bournemouth team firmly on the slide.

The Cherries have not picked up a point since the season resumed, scoring just once.

James Robson will be at Old Trafford bring you all the action and analysis this afternoon. Stay tuned for updates.

Date, time and venue

Manchester United vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The match will be behind closed doors at Old Trafford with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

Team news

Mason Greenwood will keep his place in the starting line-up after scoring against Brighton. Fred will be pushing for a start, but Scott McTominay may get the nod in mifielder.

Callum Wilson is still suspended, but Eddie Howe has no fresh selection concerns.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United are looking more confident with every match and Bournemouth are only going one way: down. Easy win.