Manchester United vs Bayern Munich: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

It is do-or-die for Manchester United when they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League - and even then they may find themselves out of luck.

The Red Devils are not in control of their own fate going into the final round of Group A fixtures, which sees them bottom of the group and a point below the pair of Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Victory is therefore essential for United, who were smashed 3-0 by Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday. That combined with a draw in Denmark would then see them through to the last-16, while a Europa League consolation spot is on the cards if one end of the bargain is not held up.

However, it is not only Erik ten Hag's side hoping to bounce back from a bad defeat with Bayern hammered 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite having already sealed top spot, it means the Germans have a point to prove and Harry Kane will certainly fancy getting back to winning ways on his club return to English soil.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

It has been a tough season for Man United (Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich team news

Victor Lindelof was absent on the weekend so is a doubt here. Casemiro is back in training for the Red Devils but not expected to make Tuesday's game.

There is reportedly a chance Mason Mount can return for United but they will miss Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia.

Marcus Rashford, back from a ban in the Champions League, could be drafted into the attack.

Munich winger Serge Gnabry has been ruled out after picking up an injury on the weekend. The former Arsenal man will miss out alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Bouna Sarr.

Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller are likely to start after being benched on the weekend.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern will surely produce a reaction to their big defeat on the weekend, and while the same can be said of United these big European nights have not been Ten Hag's strength.

Bayern to win, 2-1.

Harry Kane will make his club return to England this week (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bayern have only lost two of their 12 meetings with United, one being the 1999 Champions League final.

Man United wins: 2

Bayern wins: 5

Draws: 5

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich match odds

Man United: 6/4

Bayern: 6/4

Draw: 14/5

Odds via Betway (subject to change).