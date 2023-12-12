Manchester United vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich – LIVE!

Man United face a huge task to save their season in the Champions League against Bayern at Old Trafford tonight. After a nightmare campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side must win against the German giants and even that will not be enough if Copenhagen and Galatasaray do not draw in the group’s other game.

Though Thomas Tuchel’s side have already qualified, Bayern’s heavy loss at Eintracht Frankfurt on the weekend has left him looking for a reaction. Harry Kane, then, will play against the team who were linked with him while still at Tottenham. Despite already being safely through into the knockouts, Bayern aren’t easing off.

Group stage games between two of Europe’s biggest sides aren’t always the most interesting at this late stage of the first stage but there is real jeopardy for United tonight. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Man United vs Bayern: Red Devils hope for great escape against to help save clown car campaign

“When you wear the jersey, you behave like champions, there’s no other way.”

It sounded like another exasperated, ‘This is Manchester United!’-themed lament, hurled off the punditry couch by one of the club’s former greats as part of the post-script to another limp effort against a side of inferior resource, but bolder application. Like, say, Bournemouth.

Bad news, then, that it came from the mouth of Thomas Tuchel, talking about his own Bayern Munich team and his expectations ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash.

Man United vs Bayern Munich: Score prediction tonight

Bayern will surely produce a reaction to their big defeat on the weekend, and while the same can be said of United these big European nights have not been Ten Hag's strength.

Bayern to win, 2-1.

Bayern Munich team vs Man United tonight

Bayern winger Serge Gnabry has been ruled out after picking up an injury on the weekend. The former Arsenal man will miss out alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Bouna Sarr. Tuchel has confirmed Harry Kane will play.

Tomas Muller is likely to start after being benched on the weekend.

Man United team news vs Bayern Munich tonight

Victor Lindelof was absent on the weekend so is a doubt here. Casemiro is back in training for the Red Devils but not expected to make Tuesday's game.

There is reportedly a chance Mason Mount can return for United but they will miss Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia.

Marcus Rashford, back from a ban in the Champions League, could be drafted into the attack but missed training on Monday due to illness.

Man United vs Bayern: TV channel and live stream

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich tonight.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm BST.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm BST.