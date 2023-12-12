Is Manchester United vs Bayern Munich on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread as they host Bayern Munich at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s side must beat the German champions, who are already through as Group A winners, to have any chance of reaching the last-16.

But United must also hope results go their way and would be knocked out of the Champions League if either FC Copenhagen or Galatasary win in the other Group A fixture.

United, who were thrashed 3-0 by Bournemouth on Sunday, were beaten 4-3 by Harry Kane’s Bayern in the reverse fixture and have conceded the most goals of any team in the Champions League this season.

A chaotic 3-3 draw in Galatasaray last time out has left United needing a miracle to advance and their fate is out of their hands. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A decider, and get the latest match odds here.

When is Manchester United vs Bayern Munich?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 12 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Marcus Rashford is available again after returning from Champions League suspension but is a doubt after missing training on Monday due to illness. Victor Lindelof is also a doubt due to a knock, while Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are also sidelined.

Bayern Munich are already through as group winners and may make changes following their shock 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt on Saturday. Serge Gnabry is a doubt after picking up a knock while Matthijs de Ligt is yet to return from a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Odds

Manchester United: 15/8

Draw: 3/1

Bayern Munich: 13/10

Prediction

Manchester United 1-3 Bayern Munich