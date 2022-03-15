Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score, reaction as United crash out

Manchester United are trying to reach the Champions League quarter-finals (PA)

Manchester United are hoping to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals as they take on Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford tonight.

The last-16 tie sits perfectly poised at 1-1 after the match in Spain where Anthony Elanga scored a late equaliser to earn United an undeserved draw against Diego Simeone’s men. With Man Utd trailing Arsenal in the Premier League, winning the competition this year may be their best chance of retaining Champions League football next year so they’ll need to step up their game to get past Atletico.

Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt start after his hat-trick against Tottenham last time out and the Red Devils are boosted with the return of Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay who all trained on Monday.

Diego Simeone will have been frustrated with his side’s inability to make Manchester United pay in their home leg, but his side will be confident they can again trouble Manchester United despite having a number of first team players missing due to injury and suspension.

Follow the live action and updates as Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid:

FULL-TIME! Atletico win 1-0 on the night at Old Trafford to seal a 2-1 aggregate victory and send United crashing out

41’ - GOAL! Renan Lodi nods in to give Atletico the lead. 0-1 (agg 1-2)

35’ - DISALLOWED! Joao Felix has his goal ruled out as Marcos Llorente was offside. 0-0 (agg 1-1)

15’ - SAVE! David de Gea claws Rodrigo de Paul’s effort out of the top corner. 0-0 (agg 1-1)

Scores level at 1-1 after first leg in Spain

21:59 , Michael Jones

Atletico have gone over to celebrate with their away fans who are in great voice. It’s another big result away from home for Diego Simeone’s men.

They controlled the match brilliantly, they sat in, defended well and now they’re in the Champions League quarter-finals.

21:57 , Michael Jones

Manchester United crash out of the Champions League as Renan Lodi’s header puts Atletico Madrid into the quarter-finals!

21:53 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: A last minute corner comes swinging into the box, David De Gea comes up but Jan Oblak clings onto the ball!

Manchester United are out of the Champions League!

21:51 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Nemanja Matic is brought down on the right wing inside Atletico’s half. Alex Telles swings the cross into the area but doesn’t beat the first defender. Raphael Varane is penalised for a foul in the box.

21:49 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Felipe is brought on by Diego Simeone with Joao Felix taken off.

Four minutes of added time to play. Can United create one last chance?

21:46 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Man Utd push up the pitch and Rashford loses the ball. He’s forced to back-track and Diogo Dalot picks up a yellow card for fouling Joao Felix.

The free kick is pumped long but United win it back. Two minutes to play.

21:43 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Alex Telles swings a corner into the box and Atletico head it out to Dalot who lets fly from outside the penalty area and just sends it wide of the back post.

Juan Mata is on in place of Harry Maguire for Man Utd.

21:41 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Lodi’s free kick is sent into the box but only half dealt with by Telles. The ball rolls out to Kondogbia who runs onto a first time shot and boots it high and wide!

21:39 , Michael Jones

80 mins: 10 minutes to go at Old Trafford. Geoffrey Kondogbia comes on to replace Koke who takes his sweet time to get off the pitch. Expect a lot of time-wasting from Atletico now.

21:36 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Fred’s off, Cavani’s on.

Lodi takes out Rashford on the right wing and Man Utd win another free kick. It’s another chance to get the ball into the box. It’s a beautiful ball from Telles to pick out Varane who powers a header at goal only to be denied by Oblak’s right hand!

The ball loops up to Ronaldo who whacks an overhead kick back at goal but can’t beat the goalkeeper. Jan Oblak may have just sent Atletico Madrid into the quarter-finals!

21:32 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Raphael Varane steps up the pitch and gets fouled by Hector Herrera. Alex Telles flicks the ball into the box in exactly the spot Cristiano Ronaldo wants it but Jan Oblak comes off his line and plucks the ball out of the air.

Edinson Cavani is ready to come on for Man Utd.

21:29 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Antoine Griezmann tries to chip David De Gea from outside the box but sends his effort onto the roof of the goal. Joao Felix then has a go from a long way away and drags his shot well wide.

Manchester United are just trying to draw Atletico out of their defensive shape.

21:26 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Three changes from Ralf Rangnick. Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic, and Paul Pogba all come on to replace Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes!

Can United create one great chance?

21:25 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Marcos Llorente runs into Fred as he receives the ball from a throw in and Man Utd earn themselves a free kick over to the left side of the box. Alex Telles and Bruno Fernandes stand over the deadball. It’s Fernandes who swings in the cross and he sends the ball just over the head of Cristiano Ronaldo!

21:21 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Close! Atletico Madrid sweep up the pitch with a simple pass over to the left wing. Varane comes across and gets caught in no man’s land as the cross comes into the box. Joao Felix squeezes in front of Maguire but can’t reach the ball as it skirts through the six-yard box. Marcos Llorente keeps it alive and wins a corner for the visitors.

21:18 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Chance! Man Utd take their time and move the ball around the pitch. Sancho has it on the left and lays it inside to Maguire. He slots it over to McTominay who slides Dalot in on the overlap. Dalot whips a cross to the back post where Sancho meets the ball on the volley and smokes it just over the crossbar!

21:16 , Michael Jones

58 mins: It’s going to be difficult for Man Utd to get this equaliser. Atletico Madrid have everyone back to defend. There’s very little space to play through them. Diogo Dalot has an attempted cross charged down but the ball comes back to Bruno Fernandes. He flicks the ball into the box but Jan Oblak comes out and claims it.

21:13 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Sancho brings the ball down the left wing and pulls the ball back to Fred who’s made his way up the inside left channel. He receives the ball and slots it into a decent area near the back post. Elanga can’t get to it before the ball crosses the byline. Was that a shot or a pass from Fred? Hard to tell.

21:11 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Scott McTominay is penalised for a tackle on Antoine Griezmann. This is good for Atletico Madrid, they’ll take as much time as possible out of the game, delaying restarts and taking their time over set plays. The free kick comes into the box to David De Gea who’s clearance is terrible. He boots it up to Rodrigo de Paul and the midfielder has a go from range, sending his effort high and wide.

21:08 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Jadon Sancho is played in on the break as United come up the pitch. He darts inside and looks to play Cristiano Ronaldo into the box only for Reinildo to intercept the pass and boot it out for a throw in.

Alex Telles chucks the ball to Harry Maguire who curls in a cross from the left but sends it over everyone’s heads and out of play.

21:06 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Raphael Varane chips the ball over the top into Bruno Fernandes who dinks it over to Anthony Elanga sending the 19-year-old flying into the box. He takes the ball in from the right and fires a shot across goal towards the back post. Jan Oblak sticks out a hand and tips it just wide of the target!

Great start to the second half for the home side.

21:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Manchester United have 45 minutes to get back into the game. The away goals rule has been scrapped this year so if the game ends in a draw it’ll go to extra-time and penalties.

No changes at the break as United get the match back underway.

21:00 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick is confident Cristiano Ronaldo can help fire Manchester United into the Champions League quarter-finals just 72 hours after the veteran’s superb hat-trick against Tottenham.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford as Atletico Madrid come to town on Tuesday, when the round-of-16 encounter will resume at 1-1 thanks to Anthony Elanga’s late goal for the fortunate Red Devils in Spain.

United are attempting to reach the Champions League last eight for just the third time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, who was in the stands on Saturday as Ronaldo scored his first Premier League hat-trick since 2008.

20:57 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have been eliminated from their last three Champions League knockout stage games when drawing the first leg, doing so against Real Madrid (2012-13 last 16), Bayern Munich (2013-14 quarter-final) and Sevilla (2017-18 last 16).

20:51 , Michael Jones

Renan Lodi opens the scoring at Old Trafford!

20:48 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Atletico Madrid have the advantage as the teams head into the break! Bruno Fernandes forced Jan Oblak into a sharp save with a shot from range right at the end of the half but United go in behind.

It’s a huge 45 minutes coming up for Manchester United.

20:46 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Alex Telles wins a free kick on the left wing after being fouled by Rodrigo de Paul. He then curls the set piece into the penalty are aiming for Harry Maguire but Jose Maria Gimenez wins it again and nods the ball clear.

Manchester United have to come from behind again in this tie.

20:42 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Atletico Madrid have the lead at Old Trafford! Anthony Elanga drives down the right side and goes inside of Reinildo before hitting the turf. United think they should have a free kick but the referee plays on and Atleti sweep up the pitch. Joao Felix gives the ball to Antoine Greizmann who makes an overlapping run on the right and flicks it across to the far post where Renan Lodi is wide open. He meets the ball into the air, heads it into the ground and finds the back of the net.

20:39 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Diogo Dalot attempts to pick out Anthony Elanga with a long ball down the right wing. Renan Lodi is back to defend for Atletico and nods the ball safely to his goalkeeper who takes over.

20:36 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Disallowed goal! Atletico Madrid score first but Man Utd get a reprieve. Koke drives into the final third and takes on United’s high line. He slides a pass into the box where Marcos Llorente collects it. Joao Felix is waiting in the middle and he taps home as the ball is squared to him.

The offside flag goes up immediately though and the replays show Llorente started his run too soon and got cuaght in the offside trap.

20:33 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Renan Lodi whips a cross into the United box but sends it straight into the hands of David De Gea. Atletico Madrid haven’t really created anything in front of goal but it’s only a matter of time before they have a good chance.

Man Utd will hope to be in front by then.

20:31 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Man Utd move through midfield quickly with Fred bringing the ball forward. He sends it out to Jadon Sancho who cuts into the box and is dispossessed by Marcos Llorente.

The homse side regain the ball and win a corner. Alex Telles swings the set piece into the area where Harry Maguire and Jose Maria Gimenez both leaps for the ball. Gimenez wins it and is then fouled by the United captain.

20:27 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Atletico Madrid take the ball off Bruno Fernandes and sweep forward on the counter-attack. It comes up to Joao Felix who drives through midfield and gets clipped by Scott McTominay.

De Paul floats the free kick into the Man Utd box but it’s headed away and McTominay himself completes the clearance.

20:24 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Fred flicks the ball into the Atletico box as Bruno Fernandes runs into the area. He jumps to win the ball in the air as Reinildo comes in across behind him. Reinildo sticks his leg inbetween Fernandes’ and wins the ball but gets tangled up with the Manchester United midfielder. The home side want a penalty but the referee takes his time with the decision and awards a goal kick to Atletico. No intervention from VAR.

20:20 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Alex Telles brings the ball down the left wing and curls another cross into the penalty area. It bounces through to Diogo Dalot who’s encouraged to shoot but the Man Utd fans. He lets fly with a low effort from just inside the area but Reinildo is there to get a block in.

20:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Bruno Fernandes and Antoine Griezmann collide with each other in the middle of the pitch. There’s no foul from Fernandes but Griezmann stays down and the referee stops play.

United win the drop ball but Fred loses it and Atleti work it over to the left side of the pitch. Renan Lodi drives forward but gets tackled by Dalot who comes away with the ball.

20:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance! Diogo Dalot shimmies around Koke on the right side and whips the ball into the box where Anthony Elanga gets to it first. He meets the pass inside the six-yard box and guides it at goal only to strike Jan Oblak in the face, The goalkeeper has no time to react as it hits him and bounces clear!

Save! At the other end Rodrigo de Paul fancies himself from range and drill one towards the Man Utd goal. He strikes it brilliantly and focres David De Gea into a leaping save to his right!

20:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Slow build-up from Atletico Madrid sees them work the ball nicely down the right wing where Marcos Llorente comes forward on the overlap. He brings the ball to the byline and pulls it back towards Antoine Griezmann but the pass comes behind him and Scott McTominay clears the danger!

20:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Man Utd win the first corner of the game but it’s defended well by the visitors. Theses early exchanges have all been won by Man Utd and Atleti have found themselves defending deep in their own half.

Rodrigo de Paul intercepts a cross from Alex Telles on the left and boots his clearance up towards Joao Felix. David De Gea comes flying out of his box and beats the forward to the loose ball knocking it back down the pitch for United.

The home side seem to be playing with real confidence.

20:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: A cross field pass comes out to Jadon Sancho on the left wing. He controls it and feeds Alex Telles forward on the overlap. Telles takes the ball past Marcos Llorente but sends his cross out of play.

It’s been a bright start for Manchester United.

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Bruno Fernandes makes a run through the lines and tries to bring the ball down as it comes over the top of the Atleti defence. He fails the bring it under control and the ball bounces out for a goal kick.

United come again after the restart with Diogo Dalot bringing the ball down the right side. He swings a good cross into middle of the box. Jan Oblak is stood on his heels and reacts late. Anthony Elanga leaps into the air and jumps into the goalkeeper as his headed effort goes over the crossbar!

20:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Atletico Madrid get the game underway after a short delay. They knock it down the left wing but it bounces through to Diogo Dalot who passes it across to David De Gea in goal.

19:56 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. There’s a great atmosphere inside of Old Trafford. It’s feels like an important night for Manchester United. Can they defeat Atletico Madrid and reach the Champions League quarter-finals?

19:52 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick spoke to BT Sport before kick off and gave his thoughts on Antoine Griezmann returning to the starting XI. He said:

We are fully aware that we need both the team and the fans on top form. We need to be ready and be on a high energetic level right from the start of the game. “It was about fresh legs but also to play at a high level of aggression and energy and that’s why I started with this team. “Antoine Griezmann is not much different to Angel Correa. They always ask for the ball in short spaces so we have to be aware of that.”

19:49 , Michael Jones

Naturally, it was all about Cristiano Ronaldo. It often is, to be honest, but especially when he scores a late winner, especially when that late winner completes a hat-trick, and especially when that hat-trick helps him move clear as the highest-scoring player of all time in the record books.

There was something about Ronaldo even before kick-off on Saturday. You could see it in the way he was striking the ball during the pre-match warm up. Even when one of his practice shots from range pinged back off the post, it did so with the same venom that he had put into it, the same menace he was about to put into his performance.

Whether that was because of the week he’d just had - the Manchester derby no-show, the scepticism over his hip injury, the sudden and seemingly unsolicited trip to Portugal - only Ronaldo really knows. His manager could sense that something was coming in the first full training session back on Thursday.

19:46 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United are starting to see Jadon Sancho’s true talent now that the summer signing has adjusted to the rigours of Premier League football and rebuilt his confidence.

After a protracted pursuit of the England international, the Old Trafford giants finally got their man after agreeing a £73million deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho looked a shell of the player that lit up the Bundesliga during the first part of this season, only for Rangnick’s arrival to gradually bring about an uptick in performances and self-belief.

The 21-year-old forward produced another impressive performance as United beat Tottenham 3-2 on Saturday evening and Rangnick is excited by his progress.

“They paid quite a few pounds for him in order to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund and if you pay that amount of money in a transfer fee for a player he should perform on this kind of level,” Rangnick said.

19:43 , Michael Jones

Just under 20 minutes to go until kick off. The warm-ups are underway.

19:39 , Michael Jones

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone expects Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester United to be a “classic type of match you expect in a game like this”.

The Red Devils escaped with a 1-1 draw when the sides met in the round of 16 first leg, with teenager Anthony Elanga saving the visitors on a night when Los Colchoneros dominated for the most part.

The abolition of away goals means that there is nothing splitting these sides heading into a return fixture that Atleti boss Simeone believes will be a blood and thunder encounter at Old Trafford.

“The characteristics of the footballers that Manchester United have and our players and the way we both play I imagine it will be a dynamic game, a game where there will be alternative moments,” the former Argentina international said.

“We’ll press high. It will be the classic type of match you expect in a game like this, the vertigo you suffer sometimes when a team plays at home.”

19:36 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won 12 of the 17 Uefa competition ties in which they recorded a first-leg away draw, including the most recent, against Club Brugge in the 2019/20 Europa League round of 32.

That was one of seven instances in which United drew 1-1 away in the first game with aggregate wins in six of those ties, the only elimination coming at the hands of Atleti’s city rivals Real Madrid in the 2012/13 Champions League round of 16, when they lost the return 1-2 at Old Trafford.

19:33 , Michael Jones

João Félix has opened the scoring in four of Atletico’s last five fixtures, including the first leg of this tie.

19:27 , Michael Jones

After the thrill of Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectacular hat-trick and the late win over Tottenham Hotspur, it took a while for everyone inside Old Trafford to settle down. Ralf Rangnick summed up the mood around the place well during his post-match press conference by contrasting it to the fallout from the Manchester derby.

Rangnick was asked whether, with Ronaldo in that type of form, Manchester United fans could dream of winning the Champions League.

“This is what I like about this club,” the interim manager said. “On Sunday, I almost felt like we were at a funeral, that it was already dead, like it’s the worst team I ever coached. Now after a 3-2 win against Tottenham we’re discussing our chances to win the Champions League.”

19:24 , Michael Jones

Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente says that his team are wary of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability and his teammates will be on guard against the star tonight.

When you have players like that, you always need to be on your guard. They have some other great players that play at a really high level and we have to be aware of all of them.”

19:20 , Michael Jones

Born in Madrid, David de Gea came through the ranks at Atlético, whom he joined in 2003 aged 13.

He made his first-team debut as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 Matchday 2 defeat at Porto in the 2009/10 Champions League and went on to play 84 games for the club in all competitions, including eight in Atleti’s victorious Europa League campaign in 2009/10.

De Gea also played in a Copa del Rey final defeat by Sevilla the same season and in the 2-0 win against Inter in the UEFA Super Cup in August 2010, joining United the following summer

19:17 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo is not one for self doubt, but even he felt some relief on Saturday evening.

After a difficult few months at Manchester United, where the logic of the transfer was again questioned, the Portuguese was finally doing what he was signed for.

Ronaldo was once more the goalscorer, once more the hero. Another defeated team felt that familiar deflation, from one of his thunderous headers.

It is a feeling Atletico Madrid know too well. It is an image Atletico Madrid know too well.

19:14 , Michael Jones

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, says that his players are ‘really up for the game’ tonight as the visitors attempt to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League. He said:

We know every game is completely different, we’ve done well in these previous games like this in this country, "We know the potential and how important the opponent we’re facing, and I’m sure that we’ll do the best we can in the game. "I think we’ll do what the team requires, we’ll work on our attacking threat from the front, that’s where our initial defensive block starts. When we have to track back, we will do. "We’re really up for the game. We’re happy, and that’s really important on an individual level to do well on a collective level."

19:11 , Michael Jones

Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak will be hoping to avoid equalling an unwanted club record this evening.

They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last six outings in this competition, and could concede in seven Champions League matches in a row for just the second time (September 2009-October 2013).

19:08 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are open to all ideas regarding the redevelopment of Old Trafford, including the option of knocking down their famous ground and rebuilding on the existing site.

It is understood that the demolition of United’s 112-year-old home is one of several plans proposed by engineers and architechts in contention to lead the modernisation.

Other options are said to include extending the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, which is confined by a railway line, or a wider revamp of the exisiting stadium structure.

United insisted on Monday evening that they are still in the early stages of Old Trafford’s redevelopment, with a master planner yet to be appointed.

The bulldozing and demolition of Old Trafford would be the most ambitious option by far and would raise the question of where United could play home fixtures in the meantime.

19:04 , Michael Jones

Last time out Atletico Madrid struck first at their Estadio Metropolitano home on 23 February, João Félix heading them into a seventh-minute lead.

It looked as though that goal would be enough to get them an advantage to take to Manchester, only for substitute Anthony Elanga to level in the 80th minute, five minutes after coming on.

Elanga’s goal was the 400th scored by United in the Champions League, group stage to final, and also the 100th conceded by Atlético.

19:00 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the Manchester United team that started the first leg. Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, and Paul Pogba sit this one out with Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles all preferred.

Diego Simeone makes three changes. Rodrigo de Paul, Koke and Antoinee Griezmann all return to the starting XI with Sime Vrsaljko, Angel Correa, and Geoffrey Kondogbia dropping out.

18:50 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo, De Paul, Koke, Renan Lodi, Herrera, Joao Felix, Griezmann

18:45 , Michael Jones

Since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer questions have been asked about his fitness and whether, at 37-years-old, he can still play multiple games in a week.

Ralf Rangnick was asked about this and he was pretty clear in answering when he said:

I’m not worried that he hasn’t been able to recover. He looks after himself. He knows what to do. "If he can score another three goals, we will see? It is not easy against this team. "It is not only about Cristiano, it is about the whole team. We have to know what it takes, the rest is about energy. "It is very important [to score first]. Atletico don’t mind the opposition having the ball. If possible, we have to make sure we don’t concede at all."

18:42 , Michael Jones

By scoring the equaliser in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, 19-year-old Anthony Elanga became the Manchester United’s youngest ever scorer in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

(Getty Images)

18:39 , Michael Jones

Since the 1-1 draw in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United have played three games in the Premier League. They drew the first one 0-0 with Watford before getting hammered 4-1 by Manchester City. Last time out they face Tottenham at home and a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick saw them edged to a 3-2 victory. Which United will turn up tonight is anyone’s guess?

Atletico Madrid have been way more consistent. They’ve also played three league games but in contrast to United have won all three. The first was a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo before they travelled to Real Betis and won 3-1. In their last match they were reigned in by Cadiz but Rodrigo De Paul sent them back in front in the second half before Javi Serrano was sent off two minutes from the end.

18:33 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, has called on the fans to create a similar atmosphere at Old Trafford to the recent Tottenham game - which United won 3-2 - and promises that the players will do their best to give the supporters things to cheer about. He said:

We want players and supporters to be on top form, like Spurs. They can make it a very special experience for everybody. We have to create those moments."

18:29 , Michael Jones

Manchester United received a boost on Monday when all of Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw trained alongside their teammates, and Ralf Rangnick says he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Fernandes tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the win over Tottenham, but has since tested negative after missing out. McTominay’s calf injury ruled him out of that game and Rangnick has suggested that the Scottish midfielder will only play if deemed fully fit.

Atletico Madrid meanwhile have trouble. All of Sime Vrsaljko, Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, and Thomas Lemar will miss the visit to Old Trafford while Diego Simeone may also be without Jose Gimenez.

The Uruguayan centre-back has travelled but is struggling with a calf issue and Geoffrey Kondogbia is another doubt but Angel Correa and Koke should again be available after playing against Cadiz.

Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

18:20 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid. This is the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and both teams are hoping to the reach the quarter-finals with victory tonight.

Anthony Elanga rescued Manchester United in the first leg by scoring late on at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to end the game 1-1 and ensure Atletico didn’t bring a lead to Old Trafford this evening. Diego Simeone’s men were the better side by far in the previous match and will feel aggrieved that they have let United back into the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo comes into the game on the back of a hat-trick against Tottenham in the Premier League and the Red Devils will need him to keep firing in goals if they want to beat the La Liga champions and reach the next round.