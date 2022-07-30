Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly live on TV in UK today

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
Manchester United have looked strong in preseason (Getty Images)
Manchester United have looked strong in preseason (Getty Images)

Manchester United begin a busy stay in Oslo in just a few hours’ time.

This weekend, the culmination of Erik Ten Hag’s first preseason in charge of the club, sees United play two Spanish opponents in as many days.

First up is surely the hardest. Indeed, little about Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid don’t exactly scream “friendly” and will provide a real test of a United team to have impressed so far, although all of the usual caveats must be applied.

Atletico fans have been protesting against rumours suggesting the club were looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, which adds another layer of spice. Still, the 37-year-old is not likely to be involved despite returning to the club’s Carrington training base.

A repeat of one of last season’s Champions League round-of-16 clashes, here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on MUTV.

Live stream: Both ManUtd.com and the United App will offer live stream services.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

