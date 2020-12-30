Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, time, h2h results, odds
Manchester United continue their pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool on New Year's Day as they welcome Aston Villa.
Despite crashing out of the Champions League group stages, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United ended 2020 on a high domestically.
The Red Devils sit five points behind Jurgen Klopp's League leaders with a game in hand, and look capable of mounting a potential title challenge.
Still, United needed a late deflected goal from Marcus Rashford to see off a stubborn Wolves side last time out at Old Trafford, and their poor form at home have been in stark contrast to their superb away results.
United's home struggles could play into the hands of a Villa side who are looking increasingly impressive, with boss Dean Smith eyeing up European football as opposed to a relegation battle.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Man Utd vs Aston Villa is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Friday, 1 January, 2021.
The match will be held behind closed doors at Old Trafford due to coronavirus restrictions.
How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa
TV channel: The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match online via the Sky website or SkyGo app.
Man Utd vs Aston Villa team news
Solskjaer is likely to be without Victor Lindelof once again, so Eric Bailly should continue alongside Harry Maguire.
Fred and Scott McTominay could return in midfield, with Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial also likely to start.
As for Villa, Tyrone Mings will be available after suspension,while Ross Barkley is on the comeback trail.
Man Utd vs Aston Villa prediction: 3-2 home win
Even though both teams will be worse for wear following a gruelling festive fixture run, this promises to be an entertaining game full of goals. Sitting back and breaking looks Villa's best bet for the win, but they could take the game to United - and that will suit the hosts.
Man Utd vs Aston Villa head to head (h2h) results
Man Utd wins: 50
Draws: 3
Villa wins: 3
Last meeting: Villa 0-3 Man Utd, (09/07/2020)
Man Utd vs Aston Villa odds and betting tips (subject to change)
Man Utd win: 4/5
Villa win: 7/2
Draw: 7/2
Over 3.5 goals: 7/5
