Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Two teams with big ambitions for European football face off today as Manchester United host Aston Villa.

United squandered a 2-0 lead away at Tottenham on Thursday night, failing to put away a top-four rival in the process, and it will be vital that they don’t drop further points against Unai Emery’s side.

Villa’s recent impressive run of form in which they’ve gone unbeaten in 10 matches – winning eight of them – means they’re level on points with fifth-placed Spurs, six behind United having played two games more.

Erik ten Hag criticised his players’ mentality against Tottenham and will be eager to see a response at Old Trafford. But another fixture hot on the heels of a midweek away trip could cause some fatigue and Villa appear primed to capitalise. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Aston Villa is scheduled for an 2pm BST kick-off today, Sunday April 30, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa

TV channel: In the UK, the game is not going to be televised live. Main broadcasters Sky Sports have selected Fulham vs Manchester City as the 2pm game for TV, with Liverpool against Tottenham kicking off at 4.30pm.

You can watch highlights of United-Villa on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night from 10:30pm on BBC One.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from reporter Dominic Booth at the ground.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa team news

Ten Hag revealed his captain Bruno Fernandes played through pain against Tottenham, having been pictured wearing a protective boot on a troublesome ankle before the game. The Portuguese will likely start once again, while Luke Shaw should continue at centre-back amid injuries to Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

United may well go with an unchanged XI from the Spurs game after Ten Hag’s substitutes failed to make an impact, surrendering their two-goal lead. There is no Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton or Phil Jones.

Story continues

Bruno Fernandes played through the pain barrier at Tottenham (AFP via Getty Images)

Villa boss Emery revealed on Friday that the game would likely come too soon for recent absentees Matty Cash, Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara, who were all described as ‘close’ to making their returns from injury. Jed Steer is also out.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction

Villa have been in scintillating form of late, while United have looked leggy, so it’s a tough one to call.

Ten Hag will be desperate for his players to respond to an abject second-half performance at Tottenham and they’ll have the backing of the Old Trafford crowd.

United have failed to win their past three league meetings with Villa and we’re calling more dropped points in this one. An entertaining draw looks the most likely outcome.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 103

Draws: 41

Aston Villa wins: 51

Manchester United vs Aston Villa match odds

Manchester United win: 4/6

Draw: 16/5

Aston Villa win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).