Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

The Red Devils saw new bids for the takeover of the club last night, with Ineos and Qatar offers both coming in for a third round of negotiations. On the pitch, they are looking to return to winning ways after drawing with Spurs in midweek.

United still sit in the top four though and look good for a Champions League return, but Aston Villa are sixth and in great form after five wins in their own last six matches under Unai Emery. They could overtake Spurs today, depending on results.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Man United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

Manchester United FC - Aston Villa FC

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:36

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:36

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Robin Olsen, Diego Carlos, Bertrand Traore, Calum Chambers, Jhon Duran, Lucas Digne, Sebastian Revan, Tommi O’Reilly, Kadan Young.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:36

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Leander Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz; John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:34

Story continues

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Jack Butland, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Fred, Antony, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:34

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Villa have been one of the best teams in the Premier League since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as head coach in October. The former Villarreal boss has helped the club move from 16th to sixth, beating United in his first match in charge. They are also in good form and are unbeaten in their last 10 games, winning eight and drawing two. On course to qualify for the Europa League for the first time since the 2010-11 season, where they got knocked out in the play-off round by Rapid Vienna, Villa still have a chance of moving further up the league and into the last Champions League spot. They are just six points behind United but have played two games more than today's opponents.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

United are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League and start the day six points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham, playing two games less than the north London outfit. However, they would have stretched their advantage over Ryan Mason’s side to nine points if they held onto their two-goal lead against them in their previous game, succumbing to a 2-2 draw. The Red Devils had won their last three and will overtake Newcastle United if they beat Villa and the Magpies lose to Southampton. United have won 11 of their 15 games at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season, with their only defeat coming against Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

🗣 The boss gives an insight into his team selection for #MUNAVL...#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2023

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Confirmed lineups for Man United vs Aston Villa

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Here are the teams for today’s game:

MUN XI - De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

AVL XI - Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Dendoncker, Luiz, J Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins

🔴 U N I T E D 🔴#MUFC || #MUNAVL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2023

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

🔴 U N I T E D 🔴#MUFC || #MUNAVL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2023

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

⏳ 3️⃣0️⃣ minutes until team news...



Who do you expect Erik will name on his teamsheet for #MUNAVL? 🤔 #MUFC || #PL pic.twitter.com/AtwkKsn1Iz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2023

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

13:30