Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Old Trafford is the setting for an intriguing Premier League clash between two high-flying teams this afternoon. Manchester United are 14 games unbeaten at home in the top-flight and can take a giant step towards Champions League qualification with a win here, though saw the momentum gained from their FA Cup semi-final shootout win over Brighton dented by carelessly throwing away a two-goal lead at Tottenham on Thursday night.

Erik ten Hag’s side are likely to face a stern test from in-form Villa, who are targeting a first League double over United since 1954-55 after their 3-1 victory at home back in September that was swiftly followed by defeat in the Carabao Cup. Unai Emery’s men are 10 games unbeaten with eight wins in that time, sitting level on points with Spurs in sixth and only six behind today’s opponents, albeit having played two matches more.

Villa have European qualification firmly in their sights and boast one of the country’s most in-form strikers in Ollie Watkins, who has scored 11 goals in his last 14 appearances. Follow Manchester United vs Aston Villa live below with Dominic Booth at Old Trafford!

Man United vs Aston Villa latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm BST, Old Trafford

How to watch: Highlights on MOTD 2

Man United team news: Maguire could return

Aston Villa team news: Emery likely to name unchanged XI

Prediction: 2-2 draw

Manchester United FC - Aston Villa FC

Pre-match protest march

12:07 , Dominic Booth

The Manchester United fans are making their feelings clear about the sale of the club and the Glazers’ ownership.

Prediction

11:56 , Dominic Booth

The recent history between these two clubs means goals are almost guaranteed this afternoon. Villa won the home league game in November 3-1, United triumphed in the Carabao Cup 4-2 after coming from behind and last season they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

United haven’t actually beaten Villa in the Premier League since the 2020/21 campaign and they might find it tough again today. Our prediction is for another entertaining score draw and an enjoyable 90 minutes for the neutrals.

Villa early team news

11:46 , Dominic Booth

There’s little reason for Unai Emery to make any changes to his Aston Villa lineup today, given their sensational run of form lately.

The Villa boss revealed in the week that Matty Cash, Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara are all ‘close’ to returning, but it’s unlikely that any of the quartet will be risked in the starting XI.

We’ll get official team news at 1pm BST.

Man United early team news

11:44 , Dominic Booth

There is a chance that Harry Maguire could return to the United starting XI this afternoon – although there’s no guarantee he will be picked by Erik ten Hag, despite returning to fitness.

Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof have been partnered in central defence of late for United, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez sidelined.

In other United injury news, Alejandro Garnacho is closing in on a return to fitness, although Ten Hag is likely to stick with the front three of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that started against Spurs.

Maguire missed the Spurs game through injury (Manchester United via Getty Images)

No TV coverage in the UK

11:34 , Dominic Booth

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch this one on television if you’re in the UK, with broadcasters Sky Sports choosing to screen Manchester City’s game against Fulham instead. There will be highlights on BBC’s Match Of The Day 2 tonight, though,

Here’s more on why the game isn’t on TV and how you can follow it.

Welcome to Man United vs Aston Villa LIVE coverage!

11:28 , George Flood

Welcome to Old Trafford where Manchester United face another stern test of their top-four credentials as they face one of the Premier League’s most in-form sides, in Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s team are unbeaten in 10 matches – winning eight of them – to launch a late and unlikely bid for the Champions League places themselves.

After playing 120 minutes in the FA Cup against Brighton last Sunday and being pegged back by Tottenham to draw on Thursday night, United have another tricky assignment this afternoon, with kick off at 2pm BST.