Manchester United vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from Perth friendly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Ducker
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harry Maguire
    Harry Maguire
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Donny van de Beek
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
    Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Manchester United vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from Perth friendly - GETTY IMAGES
Manchester United vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from Perth friendly - GETTY IMAGES

11:12 AM

23 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa with their first move of any purpose, Watkins driving down the right side but his low cross deflected into the grateful arms of David De Gea. United need a little more from their full-backs offensively.

11:09 AM

21 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

United keeping the ball patiently across their backline. Villa trying to stay in a narrow defensive shape and shuttle them towards the flanks.

A potential flashpoint there as Diego Carlos catches Fernandes with his studs and sends him rolling on the turf. I think we will be saying that a fair bit about Carlos this season.

11:06 AM

18 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Nice move from United with Rashford feeding a pass down the sides of Carlos for Martial who teed up Fernandes in the box but the flag goes up for offside. Wrongly, it turns out. Still some players struggling to keep their footing on this pitch.

11:03 AM

15 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Good defensive work from Dalot up against Watkins and United then break through Fernandes. Rashford tried to clip the ball into the box but his attempt was blocked. Fernandes is moving really well without the ball, taking up some interesting positions across the forward line. Villa finding him hard to track.

A few minutes earlier, Coutinho was booked for complaining about a Shaw tackle on Ings.

11:01 AM

More from James Ducker in Perth: can United improve their set-piece potency this season?

Harry Maguire forced an excellent save from Emiliano Martinez to beat away his header from Luke Shaw's corner. Ten Hag will want to see more of that from Maguire next season - making himself a real nuisance in the opposition box from set pieces and putting his height, size and strength to good use.

He hasn't scored as many as he should have from set pieces. The delivery may be part of that but United have also added Christian Eriksen and that will give them another weapon from set-pieces next season. Maguire should be one of the beneficiaries.

10:59 AM

11 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Martinez forced into another save by Sancho and Ten Hag will be encouraged that the chance was created by some rigorous work without the ball. Fernandes pressed Kamara and robbed him of the ball, and four United players broke at pace. Sancho tried to place a shot from the edge of the area but Martinez was equal to it.

10:57 AM

9 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Fernandes tries to switch play to Sancho after Fred breaks play up in midfield, but the ball sails out of play. Ramsey got the better of Maguire a little too easily earlier in the move.

Villa right-back Matty Cash whistles a shot from distance not far wide of the far post. De Gea will believe he had it covered. Cash then defends well against Rashford - that is shaping up to be a promising duel.

10:54 AM

James Ducker's view on the playing surface in Perth

60 seconds in and it's clear the pitch is a shambles. Players slipping, ball won't roll. Fernandes almost lost his footing. Not great.

10:54 AM

6 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

United have a corner on the left after Fernandes breaks in behind, Rashford found him with a flick-on. United with another corner after Sancho's side-foot volley at the back post is blocked by McGinn.

Excellent save by Martinez! Inswinger from Shaw was met by the head of Maguire who made good contact, but the Villa goalkeeper tipped it around the post.

10:51 AM

3 minutes: Manchester United 0 Aston Villa 0

Bright enough start from United with Fernandes driving them forward. The first time Villa cross the halfway line they have half a shout for a penalty after Fred bundles into the back of Coutinho in the area. The pitch is cutting up quite badly, it's like an FA Cup third round tie.

10:49 AM

KICK OFF!

Aston Villa get us started. Do not adjust your set: that is how patchy the pitch is. Various sports are played at this stadium, there was a game 24 hours ago on it and it has been hammering down in Perth. Also a ridiculous kit clash with both teams in their away shirts.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - MUTV
Manchester United vs Aston Villa - MUTV

10:40 AM

The players are in the tunnel

Not long now until kick off in Perth. Stadium PA tries to make United feel at home by playing This Is The One as the players walk out.

Manchester United players warm up during the Pre-Season Friendly match - GETTY IMAGES
Manchester United players warm up during the Pre-Season Friendly match - GETTY IMAGES

10:19 AM

Slightly different balance to the United midfield today

Van de Beek in for McTominay is more expansive, but the Scot has been performing an important role covering for Diogo Dalot, who has been a prominent part of United's attacks from right-back.

Expect Villa to play in their narrow 4-3-3 shape Gerrard loves. New signings Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos start. Kamara's ball-winning numbers in midfield were impressive for Marseille, but there might be questions about Carlos' discipline and rashness in England. Alternatively, it could be a diamond with Coutinho behind Ings and Watkins.

10:12 AM

Some excited locals

Another nine months of waking up at all hours to watch United awaits. Magistrates have been known to give out more lenient sentences.

Fans show their support before the Pre-Season Friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa - GETTY IMAGes
Fans show their support before the Pre-Season Friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa - GETTY IMAGes

10:09 AM

There's evidence of the patchy pitch

Picture courtesy of our man Down Under, James Ducker.

The pitch in Perth before Manchester United against Aston Villa - James Ducker
The pitch in Perth before Manchester United against Aston Villa - James Ducker

10:06 AM

The two teams

Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot; Fred, van de Beek, Fernandes; Rashford, Sancho, Martial

Aston Villa: Martinez; Digne, Carlos, Mings, Cash; Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn; Coutinho Watkins, Ings

That's a far stronger and more threatening Villa team than the weakened XI Crystal Palace managed to field in Melbourne. Should offer a sterner test for United.

10:01 AM

Match goes ahead despite worries about Perth pitch

By James Ducker, in Perth

Manchester United’s game against Aston Villa in Perth has been given the go-ahead despite concerns over the state of the pitch at the Optus Stadium.

Heavy rain overnight and during the day in Perth have taken its toll on the surface with one source admitting the conditions were far from ideal.

Ground staff were working over time to get the pitch ready and were out with blowers trying to remove as much excess water as possible.

Parts of the grass were very dark and there were four newly laid patches of grass. One source said it would be “like an ice skating rink” if there was more rain during the game.

Darren Fletcher, United’s technical director, and first team coach Eric Ramsay were dispatched to keep a close watch on the situation.

Both sets of players had been out to inspect the pitch and checking their footing and United manager Erik ten Hag was out 70 minutes before the game with Fletcher examining it closely.

After a final pitch inspection, organisers confirmed that the match will go ahead as planned at 17.45 local time with a crowd of 60,000 expected.

Speaking before the match, Ten Hag was happy with how his midfield and attack were shaping up but was concerned about the depth of his squad over a long season and wants to bring in options before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

"You need more options in offence. It's vital if you want to get success, the season is really long but we have time to fill that in," he told reporters before United finish their Australia tour with Saturday's friendly against Aston Villa in Perth.

"We signed Eriksen for the midfield department, so we are really happy with that. I'm really happy with the performance from our midfield and offence department in this moment.

"But I also know this season (has) a lot of games, the World Cup, so we need more options. You have a good team, but it is not only about the team, you need a good squad to get the right results at the end of the season."

Team news on the way shortly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • At UK£41.89, Is It Time To Put Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) On Your Watch List?

    Ashtead Group plc ( LON:AHT ) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE...

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid