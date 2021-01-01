Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League game
Manchester United take on Aston Villa in what promises to be a fascinating match as the Premier League begins the new year, having seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Dean Smith inspire an impressive run of form over the last month.
United shot up to second in the table after edging out Wolves with Marcus Rashford stepping up in stoppage time to earn a 1-0 victory, while Anwar El Ghazi confirmed an impressive comeback at Stamford Bridge to hold Chelsea 1-1 and remain in contention for a surprise top four finish and qualification for the Champions League.
Villa can move above United by taking all three points here thanks to a superior goal difference, while they also have a game in hand over the Red Devils.
But if Solskjaer is to guide United towards a title challenge then victory here over an excellent Villa side will go some way to validating his goal.
Jack Grealish will line up for the visitors at Old Trafford having been a target for United last summer. Keeping the England international has proven to be an excellent move for Villa, who will look to extend their fine start to the campaign by upsetting another top side looking to challenge for the title.
Predicting how Manchester United vs Aston Villa will play out
Predicted line-ups and team news for Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday, 1 January.
Where can I watch it and is there a live stream?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with Sky subscribers able to watch a live stream on the Sky Go app on their mobile devices.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT.
What is the team news?
Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are out, while Alex Telles will require a late check after limping out of the win over Wolves.
Edinson Cavani is suspended and will miss the next three matches.
Ross Barkley is set to return from injury, while Tyrone Mings will come back from suspension. Trezeguet remains out injured though.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Hause, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, El Ghazi, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins
Odds
Man United - 8/11
Draw - 16/5
Aston Villa - 16/5
Prediction
This should be a really intriguing contest with Villa proving their worth in recent weeks and able to absorb pressure while also offering a threat in transition. We’ll go for a 1-1 draw here with Villa able to frustrate the hosts enough to ensure Grealish can inspire his side in the final third when they are afforded chances. United 1-1 Villa.