Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight
Manchester United will hope to extend their fine run of form with the visit of Aston Villa to Old Trafford, who should pose a tough test as the Red Devils look to mount a title challenge.
Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Dean Smith have inspired excellent form from their sides to round out 2020, with United up to second to close out the year, while Villa have found themselves in the mix for a top four finish and qualification for the Champions League.
United snatched three points last time out with victory over Wolves last time out thanks to Marcus Rashford’s goal in stoppage, with Villa battling for a point at Stamford Bridge following Anwar El Ghazi’s equaliser at Stamford Bridge enough to hold Chelsea 1-1.
If Villa can earn all three points, they will move ahead of United in the table due to their superior goal difference, while the Red Devils will be determined to put pressure on champions Liverpool.
Solskjaer’s side could be the closest challengers to Jurgen Klopp’s side, but victory here is vital in order to prove the Norwegian’s claims that his United are growing into title contenders.
Jack Grealish will not be lining up in red, having been a target for United last summer with 2021 a big year for the Villa captain, having forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday, 1 January.
Where can I watch it and is there a live stream?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, with Sky subscribers able to watch a live stream on the Sky Go app on their mobile devices.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT.
What is the team news?
Marcus Rojo and Phil Jones are out, while Alex Telles will require a late check after limping out of the win over Wolves.
Ross Barkley is set to return from injury, while Tyrone Mings will come back from suspension. Trezeguet remains out injured though.
Confirmed line-ups
Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire (C), Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani.
Odds
Man United - 8/11
Draw - 16/5
Aston Villa - 16/5
Prediction
This should be a really intriguing contest with Villa proving their worth in recent weeks and able to absorb pressure while also offering a threat in transition. We’ll go for a 1-1 draw here with Villa able to frustrate the hosts enough to ensure Grealish can inspire his side in the final third when they are afforded chances. United 1-1 Villa.
