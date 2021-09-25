Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick off time, live stream, team news, h2h results, betting odds

At the same time Chelsea play Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United have a chance to take advantage of any slip-ups in that game when they play Aston Villa.

United beat West Ham 2-1 in dramatic fashion last Sunday when Jesse Lingard scored late on before Mark Noble missed an injury-time penalty for the Hammers.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have laboured at times in the early stages of the season but they sit level at the top of the table with Chelsea and Liverpool on 13 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be out to continue his good goalscoring form after four goals in his first three games back at Old Trafford.

It is unlikely to be easy for United against a Villa side who look to be getting into their stride after an impressive 3-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Aston Villa is scheduled for an 12:30pm BST kick-off at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Where to watch Man United vs Aston Villa

Today’s match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Man United vs Aston Villa team news

United have Edinson Cavani available again.

The Uruguayan has made only one substitute appearance this season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he is fit again and in contention.

Man United vs Aston Villa prediction

United have flattered the deceive at times this season but they should have too much for a Villa side still finding its feet without Jack Grealish.

Man United 3-0 Aston Villa.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

(Premier League fixtures only)

Man United wins: 37

Draws: 12

Villa wins: 3

Betting odds and tips

Man United to win: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Aston Villa to win: 7/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

