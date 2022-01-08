Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

Amid reports of widespread discontent within the Manchester United dressing room, Ralf Rangnick faces a fight to turn things around.

Whether the continued problems at Old Trafford are a true reflection on his coaching ability or not, United do not look any better under his watch.

So then, the visit of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa comes just at the wrong time.

If there’s one opposing manger who would relish adding more misery to United’s situation, it certainly is the former Liverpool captain.

Lose at home to Villa and, frankly, it’s hard to see where Rangnick goes from here.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The FA Cup meeting is scheduled for a 7.55pm GMT kick-off time on Monday January 10, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host it.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One.

Live stream: Supporters will be able to watch the game either through the BBC iPlayer (free with a subscription) or the BBC Sport website.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa team news

Harry Maguire could return to the side after missing the Premier League loss to Wolves and may even partner Phil Jones, who impressed despite the result.

Dean Henderson could also be brought back into the side given he usually operates as the starting goalkeeper in cup competition.

For Villa, John McGinn could start ahead of his one-match Premier League ban and Tyrone Mings could join him. Ollie Watkins, however, is a doubt.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction

United have struggled so much of late, Villa could well record their second win at Old Trafford this season.

Villa to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 101

Draws: 50

Aston Villa wins: 50