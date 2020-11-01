Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

After big midweek wins in Europe, Manchester United and Arsenal are back to the realities of domestic action on Sunday.

The two clash in the Premier League needing to kick-start their challenges for a top-four finish.

Arsenal have lost three of their last four in the league; United have won just two from five, are 15th in the table ahead of the weekend’s games and have a negative goal difference after their recent thumping by Spurs.

Both managers have been bullish recently about improvements and upturns in fortunes, though, so a win here will lend credibility to their words.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 1 November at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must decide whether to stick with a diamond midfield and two-man attack, or revert to his more usual 4-2-3-1 system. Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are injured and Anthony Martial is suspended for the last of his three-match ban. Alex Telles will miss out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal are unlikely to have David Luiz available and he’ll join defenders Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers on the injury list if he misses out. Gabriel Martinelli is a long-term absentee. Mikel Arteta has to pick between Willian and Nicolas Pepe in attack.

Predicted line-ups

MUN: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Cavani, Rashford.

ARS: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Tierney; Thomas, Ceballos, Xhaka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Odds

United - 27/25

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal - 27/10

Prediction

Neither team has been firing on all cylinders in league play, but United look a little closer to where they want to be in an attacking sense and have options off the bench to find a goal late on if needed, so they could just shade the 90 minutes. United 2-1 Arsenal.

