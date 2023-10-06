Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Super League score and goal updates as Galton cancels out Gunners’ early lead

(Getty Images)

Manchester United will host Arsenal in the second round of fixtures in the Women’s Super League at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday 6 October.

Arsenal suffered a shock home defeat to Liverpool in the first WSL game last weekend, after failing to reach the group stages of the Champions League last month.

It has been a rocky start to the season for Jonas Eidevall’s side, despite the talisman signing of Alessia Russo from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United - under Marc Skinner - won their first match against Aston Villa 2-1.

Follow all the action from the clash at Leigh Sports Village here:

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United host Arsenal in the WSL

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo starts against her former club but Beth Mead and Leah Williamson remain out

Man Utd XI: Earps, George, Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, L. Garcia, Turner, Geyse

Arsenal XI: D’Angleo, Beattie, Catley, Little, Waltie, Maritz, Pelova, Russo, Blackstenius, Codina, Ilestedt

GOAL! Blackstenius Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal (14 mins)

GOAL! Galton Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal (28 minutes)

WSL: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

20:01 , Sonia Twigg

31’ United will want to make the most of that having been gifted a way to level the tie. Galton pounced well, but it was a mistake the goalkeeper will not want to see again.

GOAL! Galton WSL: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

19:59 , Sonia Twigg

28’ It was an absolute howler, the goalkeeper D’Angelo comes off her line to clear it, completely misses it and United have been handed an equaliser from one of the worst mistakes that could be seen this season!

WSL: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

19:57 , Sonia Twigg

26’ The boos ring out as there’s a pause to allow two players who had just been checked out (one from each team) back onto the field, but the game gets underway again fairly quickly.

WSL: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

19:54 , Sonia Twigg

23’ Arsenal have another break, but this one is offside. They are playing a high line and there’s a lot of space behind that back line, and the Gunners have the pace to do it.

Story continues

WSL: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

19:52 , Sonia Twigg

21’ Earps is equal to a long ball but has to be quick off her line to prevent a probing ball through from Arsenal finding its mark.

Arsenal have dominated in the midfield so far.

WSL: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

19:51 , Sonia Twigg

20’ United have a shot, but it’s a tame looped header from Geyse, and D’Angelo is able to make a straightforward save.

WSL: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

19:49 , Sonia Twigg

18’ The game has slowed down slightly since the goal, but United are trying their best to get into this match as quickly as possible, but Arsenal are quick to defend their lead.

GOAL: Blackstenius WSL: Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

19:45 , Sonia Twigg

14’ Arsenal had to win back the ball, Catley plays the ball through to Blackstenius who makes no mistakes in the box, taking her time to curl the ball into the far corner past Earps and score her side’s first goal of the season.

WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

19:44 , Sonia Twigg

13’ Arsenal have to defend a corner, and they have 15 goals from set-pieces since the start of last season.

The Gunners don’t look comfortable dealing with the initial ball but eventually manage to clear for a throw-in.

WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

19:42 , Sonia Twigg

11’ Arsenal have broken with pace so far but have been unable to find a way through the Manchester United backline.

United will have to be careful they don’t get caught with their intention to play the ball out from the back.

WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

19:40 , Sonia Twigg

9’ No clear cut chances so far as the players are just looking to feel each other out.

WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

19:36 , Sonia Twigg

6’ The players are wearing back armbands in memory of Sir Alex Ferguson‘s wife Cathy who passed away yesterday at the age of 84.

WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

19:35 , Sonia Twigg

4’ Arsenal capitalise from their press and Mary Earps was there to gather the ball and prevent it reaching Blackstenius who was one of two unmarked players in the box.

WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

19:33 , Sonia Twigg

3’ Arsenal have been pressing high here to try and keep United contained, maybe that defeat at home last week is still in the back of their minds.

WSL: Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

19:31 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Arsenal kick the game underway after a moment with all players taking the knee.

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

19:28 , Sonia Twigg

The players have come out and are lining up in front of the small but sold-out stadium.

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

19:25 , Sonia Twigg

Last season Arsenal lost twice to Manchester United and they won three matches, losing two against the top four in the WSL.

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

19:22 , Sonia Twigg

The teams are getting ready to come out onto the pitch at the Leigh Sports Village for this Friday night WSL clash...

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

19:15 , Sonia Twigg

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall brushed off suggestions that summer signing Alessia Russo will put herself under extra pressure when she faces former side Manchester United on Friday.

The 24-year-old England striker completed the free transfer in July before she left for the Women’s World Cup in Australia, though it was the conclusion of a courtship that extended at least as far back as the January transfer window.

Russo may be met with disappointment from the home support on her first trip back to Leigh Sports Village, but Eidevall insisted she is taking everything in stride.

Jonas Eidevall: Alessia Russo won’t put herself under pressure on Man Utd return

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has signed a new “long-term” deal, the Women’s Super League side have announced.

The PA news agency understands the Swedish head coach, who was first appointed in June 2021, has agreed to a three-year contract with the Gunners.

Last season, the 40-year-old led Arsenal to the Continental Cup trophy and steered his side to the Champions League semi-finals.

He said: “I’m full of pride to have signed a new contract with this football club.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall signs new long-term contract

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a reminder of how Arsenal got on in the first game of the season:

This was not the start to the new Women’s Super League season that any of the record-breaking crowd at the Emirates had been expecting. Arsenal, the big movers of the summer transfer window, are playing catch-up already after Miri Taylor silenced the record WSL crowd of 54,115 and earnt an organised and impressively resilient Liverpool a shock victory.

What was written as the grand unveiling of new striker Alessia Russo suddenly became an opening-day setback for Jonas Eidevall’s side when Taylor steered Liverpool ahead shortly after half time. The Gunners were expected to lead a stronger challenge to champions Chelsea in this season’s title race but England star Russo, after arriving from Manchester United on a free transfer, was the landmark signing who struggled on her debut. Collectively, Arsenal did not play with their usual fluency and Liverpool survived the late pressure to claim a famous win.

Arsenal break Women’s Super League record – but suffer shock Liverpool defeat

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal line-ups

18:31 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Earps, George, Le Tissier, Blundell, Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, L. Garcia, Turner, Geyse

🚨 Presenting our first home #WSL line-up of 2023/24! 🔴



Let's go, Reds! 💪#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 6, 2023

Arsenal XI: D’Angleo, Beattie, Catley, Little, Waltie, Maritz, Pelova, Russo, Blackstenius, Codina, Ilestedt

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

18:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a look at how the defending Champions Chelsea got on in their opening match:

Champions Chelsea opened their Women’s Super League title defence with a 2-1 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Australia striker Sam Kerr, who had been injured at the World Cup, was not in the squad - but Chelsea debutant Mia Fishel headed the home side into a 27th-minute lead.

England international Lauren James added another early in the second half from a cross by Guro Reiten, whose initial effort looked to have been cleared away from behind the line.

Lauren James on target as Chelsea open WSL title defence with win over Tottenham

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

18:15 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a look back at the summer transfer window:

As the women’s game in England continues to grow, so do transfer fees with one Women’s Super League manager describing this summer’s window as “wild” following plenty of big spending.

Fifa reported three million US dollars (£2.4m) was spent during the 2023 mid-year transfer window, which was double the amount (£983,000) that women’s clubs outlay across the globe in 2022.

While the spending in women’s football is far behind the sums chucked around in the men’s game, the past 12 months in particular has seen spending rise rapidly as more funds are used following a golden period for the Lionesses.

Women’s football sees ‘wild’ record transfer spending ahead of new WSL season

WSL: Manchester United vs Arsenal

17:38 , Sonia Twigg

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal will be looking to show that their surprise defeat at home to Liverpool in front of a sold-out crowd during the WSL’s opening weekend was a blip.

Arsenal narrowly pipped Manchester City to third place last season, but just a few weeks after the World Cup final, their tired squad was unable to qualify for the Women’s Champions League group stage, and they were knocked out by Paris FC.

Manchester United finished second in the WSL last year, qualifying automatically for the group stages, and managed to win on the opening weekend.