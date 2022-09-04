Manchester United vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

Martinelli's opening goal for the visitors is disallowed by Var

Manchester United 's new signing Antony starts for the hosts

05:00 PM

21 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

A chance for the hosts!

As new signing Antony curls one over the cross bar!

04:56 PM

19 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal actually beat United at their own game with the disallowed goal, hitting them on the count.

Dalot is getting caught by Martinelli and the Portuguese international is vacating a lot of space for the visitors to work the ball into that channel.

04:52 PM

17 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

There have been enough referring clangers this weekend to feel that, sense has prevailed on this one.

It looked a foul at the time and referee Tierney should not have taken that long to see from the replay it was a foul by Odegaard.

04:46 PM

14 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

United survive at Old Trafford

As referee Paul Tierney feels Eriksen was fouled

04:45 PM

13 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 1

The fun police are out...

Var are checking the goal for the potential foul on Eriksen by Odegaard.

Referee Paul Tierney has gone to the monitor.

04:44 PM

12 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal counter attack and Martinelli scores

United feel Eriksen was fouled in the build up

04:43 PM

GOAAAAALLLLLLLLLL

Manchester United 0 Arsenal 1

Martinelli

04:42 PM

9 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

It's all Antony at the moment.

The Brazilian decision-making wasn't great and he rather went down a dead end with two Arsenal defenders around him, but he had the invention to find a creative flick that got the ball out of there and back to Dalot, who has also started well.

Old Trafford would have erupted if Eriksen’s volley had gone in.

04:40 PM

6 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

A chance for the hosts.

Eriksen comes really close after some brilliant work from Antony.

Dalot is looking sharp again.

04:37 PM

3 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

Our first look at Manchester United's new signing Antony.

Story continues

The Brazilian nips in front of Martinelli and wins a free-kick.

He certainly has quick feet.

04:36 PM

1 min: Manchester United 0 Arsenal 0

It was interesting to see that the two loudest voices in the Arsenal huddle before kick-off were new signings Jesus and Zinchenko

It seems their Premier- League winning experience with Manchester City, seems to have paid off dividends to Mikel Arteta.

04:31 PM

Kick off

Manchester United gets us underway at Old Trafford

04:27 PM

The players emerge

We are minutes away from kick off

04:26 PM

Antony starts for Manchester United

Manchester United vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - PA

He has only been at Manchester United player for a few days but Antony the club's £86m Deadline Day signing from Ajax goes straight into their starting line-up.

04:22 PM

Arsenal team news

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Lokonga, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos.

04:21 PM

Manchester United team news

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Elanga.

04:18 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of the 238th game between Manchester United and Arsenal.

A true test of Arsenal's mettle commences this afternoon at Old Trafford, as an improving Manchester United side welcome Mikel Arteta's to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League.

It has been a rollercoaster five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned a corner in a difficult start to their Premier League campaign.

They have bounced back from damaging defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open the season with three straight wins over Liverpool, Southampton and Thursday's evening win against a hapless Leicester.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side are in fine form too- well the league's best in fact- and top of the table after a perfect five wins out five.

Manchester United vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Arsenal FC

They are sitting pretty at the top of pile- one point clear of reigning champions Manchester City but their return to European football is imminent as they travel to Zurich for their maiden Europa League tie next week.

Arsenal's summer business has already paid off dividends in the league, as in form pair Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were once again on the scoresheet in midweek. As Aston Villa were comfortably seen off but a trip to Manchester- to face a home side with renewed- represents their toughest test so far.

Not since the 1947-48 campaign have Arsenal opened a top-flight season with six successive wins and they went all the way to title glory that year but Old Trafford is not a happy hunting ground for the North London club who have won just one of their 15 Premier League outings away to Manchester United.

Join us for team news, live updates-throughout and post-match analysis.