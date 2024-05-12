Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE!

Old Trafford hosts the headline match of this weekend’s Premier League action as Man Utd take on Arsenal with the title on the line. The Gunners are out to respond to Manchester City’s win at Fulham by ending their awful run in Manchester, having won only one of their last 16 trips to the Theatre of Dreams.

This season has certainly not been a dream for Erik ten Hag who is fighting for his job and looks increasingly likely to miss out on qualification for Europe. To make matters worse, a severe injury crisis has hit leaving United with few options at the back and today they’re still without both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal name an unchanged team again after Bukayo Saka shrugged off a knock as Mikel Arteta eyes a first league title in north London for two decades. Follow latest updates from Man Utd vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings at the ground.

Man Utd vs Arsenal updates

GOAL! Trossard puts Gunners ahead

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man Utd team news: Fernandes and Rashford out

Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged with Saka fit

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 75 mins

18:04 , Marc Mayo

Jonny Evans next to depart as Willy Kambwala makes his return from injury to add fresh legs to United’s defence.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 74 mins

18:03 , Marc Mayo

Very little being offered in attack by Arsenal right now but there hasn’t exactly been much more by United.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 72 mins

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Antony wins the ball in Arsenal’s half and runs straight at goal... before a low effort is easily held by the keeper.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 71 mins

18:00 , Marc Mayo

First booking of the day goes to Bukayo Saka, who chops Sofyan Amrabat after losing out to the Moroccan at a short corner.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 69 mins

17:58 , Marc Mayo

Maybe that’ll count as United’s first shot on target as Casemiro’s shot-cross from 40 yards is held by David Raya.

Erik ten Hag turns to Antony to spark the Red Devils, he will replace Amad Diallo who looks to have an injury.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 66 mins

17:55 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal make the first substitution of the game as Gabriel Martinelli replaces Leandro Trossard, which will add a bit of pace and muscle to their counter-attacks.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford:

Manchester United have played some nice stuff in the build-up at times but tended to lose their composure, their footing or both whenever they get in and around the Arsenal box. The home crowd is up here, though, and urging their side to get back in the game

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 65 mins

17:54 , Marc Mayo

Aaron Wan-Bissaka slips to allow Leandro Trossard to tee up Martin Odegaard, he shifts it left and aims it comfortably enough for Andre Onana to save.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 63 mins

17:51 , Marc Mayo

Old Trafford is having a real go in a bid to inspire their players and Arsenal are just wilting a little bit.

A big final half hour coming up in both teams’ seasons, needless to say.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 61 mins

17:50 , Marc Mayo

Alejandro Garnacho shuffles onto his right foot to create space expertly... and he flies his shot well off-target.

David Raya’s not been tested with an attempt on target yet.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 58 mins

17:47 , Marc Mayo

William Saliba is making a good case for man of the match here as he jabs a foot in for a perfect tackle to win the ball off Alejandro Garnacho as the Argentine races into the box.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 57 mins

17:46 , Marc Mayo

Are we witnessing Arsenal kick up a gear before scoring or another chance to grab a vital second goal slipping through their fingers?

Bukayo Saka wins a corner, which he takes in-swinging... flicked over by William Saliba.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 56 mins

17:45 , Marc Mayo

Best move of the half from Arsenal as Martin Odegaard leaves Sofyan Amrabat stumbling to the turf with a neat turn.

Declan Rice’s shot is blocked and United squeeze it clear.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 54 mins

17:43 , Marc Mayo

Not been a classic, this.

Arsenal a little nervous to push too far forward, understandably given they lead, against a United team a bit tighter at the back today but still wayward and lacking any real plan in attack.

Simon Collings at Old Trafford:

Suspect it won't be too long before we see Jorginho here. Partey struggling to give Arsenal the control they need in midfield.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 50 mins

17:39 , Marc Mayo

Cool from William Saliba but not so much from those around him as Thomas Partey slips in his own box and Saliba jumps in, finding Gabriel whose clearance is very high and not too far.

It just underlines that Arsenal’s early possession is largely in their own half, well away from any danger to United.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 48 mins

17:37 , Marc Mayo

Nice and slow from Arsenal as they look to frustrate United and patiently pick holes in their defence.

Casemiro does well to shut down Declan Rice’s run down the left.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 46 mins

17:35 , Marc Mayo

No changes from either side as United get the ball rolling.

Old Trafford a little muted, waiting for their team to spark a comeback.

Man Utd vs Arsenal | Kick-off!

17:33 , Marc Mayo

The second half is underway at Old Trafford, with Arsenal a goal up on Manchester United.

What to expect from the second half

17:27 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal need a second goal here, and they may need to risk a bit more than just hoping a counter-attack falls their way.

Manchester United will throw more and more forward but lack any real ability to change the game from the bench.

Arsenal going top as it stands

17:22 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United have threatened but boast no shots on target at the break.

They have had more possession and efforts than the Gunners, with Arsenal sitting back a bit as the half wore on.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford:

As it stands, Arsenal are taking the title race to the final day but this game is very far from over. United have had more of the ball and some promising sights at goal but were let down by lax defending by Jonny Evans and Casemiro for Leandro Trossard's goal.

Half-time!

17:18 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal lead at the break courtesy of Leandro Trossard’s goal.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 45+2 mins

17:17 , Marc Mayo

United ending the half on top but that final ball is still lacking, with a high cross grabbed by David Raya.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 45 mins

17:17 , Marc Mayo

Into three added minutes.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 44 mins

17:15 , Marc Mayo

David Raya parries Alejandro Garnacho’s low cross into the danger zone and Arsenal hack clear. Bukayo Saka the player tracking ball to turn it away.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 42 mins

17:13 , Marc Mayo

Kai Havertz loses out in his own half but Alejandro Garnacho is well beaten by William Saliba and Ben White in the Arsenal box.

The visitors’ defending has been spot on so far, against a United team with a bit more energy and impetus than normal. David Raya hasn’t faced a shot on target yet.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 40 mins

17:11 , Marc Mayo

A bit scruffy from Arsenal and Thomas Partey concedes a corner with a misplaced pass on the stretch.

Not much doing from the delivery, gobbled up at the near post and Scott McTominay commits a foul.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 39 mins

17:10 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta delivers a flurry of instructions as both teams take the chance to take on water, Amad will carry on and VAR took no time to strike off his penalty appeal. Don’t think it was even in the box.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 37 mins

17:08 , Marc Mayo

Amad Diallo dribbles past Takehiro Tomiyasu before losing out and hitting the deck under a tackle.

Big appeals from the home fans, replays show Thomas Partey made a solid tackle and got the ball. Amad stays down for treatment.

Simon Collings at Old Trafford:

United responded well since the goal, with Arsenal happy to let them have the ball it seems. Space is there for the Gunners if they counter, especially as Diogo Dalot is pushing high and tucking in.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 33 mins

17:04 , Marc Mayo

A dribbler wide from Scott McTominay ends a decent United spell, their first bit of pressure since going behind.

Arsenal are haranguing Rasmus Hojlund whenever he tries to hold up the ball, it feels like the Dane needs more support to offload possession quickly.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 31 mins

17:02 , Marc Mayo

Alejandro Garnacho gets into the Arsenal box with a lucky bounce and he nearly tees up Scott McTominay, but Arsenal swarm and clear.

That’s perked the home crowd up though and Casemiro has a shot from range blocked.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 29 mins

16:59 , Marc Mayo

Good work from Kai Havertz to drop deep and Arsenal spring into space.

Casemiro steps out well before Takehiro Tomiyasu’s drive is blocked. Arsenal come again and Ben White underlaps to go close from a tight angle.

Leandro Trossard strikes for @Arsenal 💥



Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 26 mins

16:57 , Marc Mayo

United haven’t shown much at all since the goal. You sense a second from Arsenal is there for the taking.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford:

You can criticise Erik ten Hag but there's only so much a manager can do when his players fail to do the basics to such a spectacular degree as Casemiro for the goal. The Brazilian made absolutely no effort to push out and hold the defensive line, and United were punished. Their good start is up in smoke.

Watch Leandro Trossard score for Arsenal

16:55 , Marc Mayo

The Gunners have been the better team since the goal, Ben White chipping a cross into touch with plenty of bodies in the middle.

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | 22 mins

16:53 , Marc Mayo

Casemiro was so slow getting out from the back and played Kai Havertz onside, allowing the quick ball forward, and then he barely tried to intercept the cross!

“To the Arsenal, one-nil,” comes the cry from the away end.

Simon Collings at Old Trafford:

Casemiro, good grief. At fault twice in the space of 20 seconds and United are punished. Awful defending.

GGGGGOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal | Trossard, 21'

16:51 , Marc Mayo

LEANDRO TROSSARD SCORES FOR ARSENAL!

Kai Havertz hits the byline and crosses for a simple finish!

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 20 mins

16:51 , Marc Mayo

Cracking ball by Gabriel to spot Takehiro Tomiyasu’s run but Casemiro is across well and United shut his run down with some help for the Brazilian.

But it’s the Gunners looking composed on the ball in this recent spell, those instructions from Mikel Arteta clearly coming through.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 17 mins

16:47 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are slowing the game right down in the ball, then suddenly injecting energy to catch Arsenal off-guard.

Diogo Dalot again wanders away from his marker before shooting well off-target.

Arsenal will need real patience here, it’s no surprise to see them try and put a foot on the ball from the goal kick.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 15 mins

16:45 , Marc Mayo

Good burst from Diogo Dalot and Leandro Trossard has to track back to hoof the ball into touch.

United swing in the corner, cleared at the near post.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 12 mins

16:42 , Marc Mayo

A busy start in Manchester, the hosts will be the happier team perhaps.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford:

It's United who have started more brightly in the sunshine, with Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo both looking full of confidence and poise in possession. Arsenal seem content, though, to let United have the ball and hit them in transition, as they did so successfully at Spurs recently.

Simon Collings at Old Trafford:

A few sign of nerves among the Arsenal players, which is undoubtedly down to this being win or bust. Mikel Arteta is asking for them to settle from the sideline.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 10 mins

16:40 , Marc Mayo

Bukayo Saka wins and takes a corner, again flicked on at the near post and Gabriel’s header lands on the roof of the net.

Arsenal’s trademark set plays are already looking promising for them.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 8 mins

16:38 , Marc Mayo

A couple of half-sights at goal for Alejandro Garnacho, both of which are blocked and the second pings over for a corner.

United’s first continued spell of pressure and David Raya turns the ball in away.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 5 mins

16:36 , Marc Mayo

Chance for United!

Thomas Partey allows Scott McTominay to nick the ball 25 yards from his own goal and the ball reaches Rasmus Hojlund... he slips and shoots over.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 4 mins

16:35 , Marc Mayo

The Gunners are focusing their efforts down the right flank and after winning possession in the United half, they break quickly.

Bukayo Saka into the box and a first shot of the game is straight at the keeper.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 3 mins

16:34 , Marc Mayo

Lovely flick at the near post by William Saliba but Aaron Wan-Bissaka heads away inside the six-yard box.

United end the attack by crowding out Bukayo Saka.

There’s very little ‘feeling their way into this game’ from Arsenal. Of course, an early goal for the visitors could send this United team spiralling.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal | 2 mins

16:32 , Marc Mayo

Looks like Sofyan Amrabat is in the anchor role of a 4-3-3 for United and Arsenal are on the front foot early to win a corner.

Dan Kilpatrick at Old Trafford:

In place at a sweltering Old Trafford and it is hard to remember Manchester United naming a worse squad. Even if the hosts can stay in the game until deep in the second half, there is no experience on the bench except Antony and Christian Eriksen (who each have one league goal this season).

Arsenal, by contrast, have no injury problems whatsoever. If the occasion was not such a factor, this would surely be one-sided. The question is whether the pressure gets to Mikel Arteta's side.

Man Utd vs Arsenal | Kick-off!

16:30 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal in their black-and-green away kit, United in their traditional red-and-white home strip.

The visitors kick towards the Stretford End for this first half and form a pre-game huddle right in front of their away fans.

Here come the teams!

16:29 , Marc Mayo

The Stone Roses is blaring out at Old Trafford and pretty much every seat is filled.

You know what that means, it’s time to greet the teams! The captains Martin Odegaard and Scott McTominay lead them out with referee Paul Tierney.

Man Utd vs Arsenal | Countdown to kick-off

16:25 , Marc Mayo

We have just five minutes left until this mammoth Premier League clash begins... and the teams are already getting set in the tunnel.

Simon Collings at Old Trafford:

Plenty of familiar faces here in the Directors' Box today, including David Dein. England assistant coach Steve Holland also among those here.

Arsenal trophy parade plan confirmed

16:21 , Marc Mayo

North London is making plans for an Arsenal title victory...

We now have the details for a trophy parade, should the Gunners win the Premier League.

Read the full story!

Bruno Fernandes looks on

16:18 , Marc Mayo

The Manchester United captain has been spotted looking out on the warm-ups, after being ruled out of a second game in a row through injury.

Any doubts on his importance to this team were answered thoroughly on Monday night!

Great start to the afternoon for Man Utd

16:14 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United are heading towards their first trophy of the season... with the Women’s FA Cup.

Ella Toone among the goals at Wembley, they lead Tottenham 4-0 in the final minutes.

'Win-win' for Man Utd fans today, says Gary Neville

16:09 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has insisted that the home fans can take positives from any result today.

“If we win, we’ll be surprised!” he tells Sky Sports. “And we’ll have beaten a top team.

“If we lose, obviously the title for Man City becomes more difficult and they’ve still got to go to Tottenham - so a bit of a win-win.

“None of the top ten teams have won here apart from City. It’s a difficult place to come, Liverpool found that.

“It can be a bit of a graveyard, Arsenal haven’t got the best record historically. They’re a far better team on far better form, United are decimated at the back so difficult day for United but strange things can happen here.”

Erik ten Hag explains Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes absence

16:04 , Marc Mayo

Very open and honest from the Manchester United manager ahead of kick-off.

"They were far below the standard for Manchester United [at Crystal Palace],” he tells Sky Sports.

“We don't always have high performances but we have mentality, that's the least I expect. I said [in my team talk], the fans were backing us, we were 4-0 down but they stayed behind. We should do the same: fight, fight, fight.

"Arsenal are very strong in possession, we need players in the middle who can win battles. Sofyan Amrabat is very good at it, in the last moment Bruno couldn’t make it but this is the right moment [for Amad Diallo]. It's a great opportunity.

"In the last days we trained with Rashford, he [was ruled out] yesterday. Bruno trained two days but wasn't far enough to recover from his injury to make the team.

"These are the only [back four] options we have. It's normal that we have to protect them."

Man Utd vs Arsenal | Countdown to kick-off

16:00 , Marc Mayo

We have just 30 minutes to wait until this headline affair at Old Trafford begins.

The warm-ups are underway and the ground filling nicely.

Let’s hear from Simon in the press box as he gives his final pre-game thoughts...

Andre Onana focused on Man Utd

15:55 , Marc Mayo

The Manchester United goalkeeper has offered his pre-game thoughts to Sky Sports, with an emphasis on what his team can do to influence the game over what Arsenal might do to stop them.

"We spoke about [the defeat to Crystal Palace Monday] and the best way to react is on the pitch,” he says. “We need determination and we're here to win. Difficult game but we're ready.

"Most important thing is to win, we know what's happened [with injuries] but it's no excuse. We're Manchester United.

"It's not about [Arsenal]. It's about us, we're very focused and we know what's going to come. They're very good but it's about what's best for us."

Mikel Arteta hopes Theatre of Dreams does not create more nightmares

15:50 , Marc Mayo

Plenty of time to read up on today’s showdown and understand the magnitude of Arsenal’s task at hand, despite United’s woeful form of late.

Read Simon’s full match preview!

Mikel Arteta offers his pre-game thoughts

15:46 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta is under no illusions today given Arsenal’s dour record at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have won just one of their last 16 trips here.

"We are playing for something massive and we need to prove we can come to this stadium and win,” he tells Sky Sports.

"[Man Utd] can generate momentum with any action, that's an important quality to have. We'll have to adapt to [their formation].

"We have to earn the right to take it to the final day, it's huge. To be favourites, we have to earn the right over many years. We haven't done that."

Fourth game in a row with same Arsenal team

15:42 , Marc Mayo

Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu have shrugged off issues to make the Arsenal XI.

That’s a big boost for the Gunners, whose consistency in their line-up is the polar opposite of United.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



Unchanged for the fourth game running.



No Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd

15:39 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United do not have Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford at their disposal today, despite their returns to training in the week.

Scott McTominay is back though and joins Sofyan Amrabat is a new-look midfield.

Amad Diallo gets the nod over Antony out wide and there is some reprieve at the back as Willy Kambwala makes the bench.

Arsenal team news

15:32 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Jesus, Nketiah

Man Utd team news

15:31 , Marc Mayo

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; Amrabat, McTominay, Mainoo; Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Kambwala, Ogunneye, Collyer, Eriksen, Forson, Antony, Wheatley

Arsenal team bus arrives

15:21 , Marc Mayo

Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu, both minor injury worries for Arsenal, are in Manchester.

A huge fitness boost as the Gunners look primed to name the same team for the fourth game in a row.

Matchday in Manchester ✊



Man Utd vs Arsenal | Countdown to kick-off

15:12 , Marc Mayo

We’re not far away from the starting line-ups being revealed and the chatter is of Bruno Fernandes potentially not being available today for Manchester United...

Plenty of Red Devils icons have been pictured entering the ground, from Roy Keane to Wayne Rooney, Sir Alex Ferguson to Bryan Robson, but not the captain.

We also have seen Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader and Arsenal fan, heading into the ground with Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester and, err, Everton fan.

Erik ten Hag says critics who want him sacked 'have no football knowledge'

15:07 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has questioned the knowledge and understanding of impatient onlookers calling for him to be sacked.

"I think the fans have the patience - you've seen it on Monday," Ten Hag said.

"But when I see some comments, they don't. And either they don't have any knowledge about football, or they don't have any knowledge about managing a football team. It's possible, or they just are up to it.

"But I think there are many people that see the problems and they are patient."

Why Gabriel Jesus will have to settle for bench role

14:59 , Marc Mayo

When Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal two years ago, Mikel Arteta described him as a player who “changed our world”.

Now, after a difficult season, it feels like the world is changing around Jesus, and he is fighting for his place in this Arsenal side.

Injuries have hit the Brazilian hard, to the extent he has started just 17 Premier League games this season. It is the lowest amount Jesus has managed since the 2018-19 season, when he was playing for Manchester City, and even then he still scored seven goals, despite making only seven starts.

This season the 27-year-old has scored just four goals in the league and, unless he finds the net three times in the final two games, it will be his worst return since moving to England in 2017.

Read the full story!

Arsenal have proof that signing was a masterstroke

14:53 , Marc Mayo

It is testament to David Raya’s rise at Arsenal that a mural of him is splashed on one of the walls near Emirates Stadium.

Produced at the start of this month by the smartly-named artist Northbanksy, it is a tribute to Raya and depicts the goalkeeper with his now famous hands on show.

“Shovels” is how one of Raya’s youth coaches at Blackburn describes them, while broadcaster Paramount+ has nicknamed him ‘El Manotas’ (‘Big Hands’) after his performances this season.

Read Simon’s full feature on the Arsenal goalkeeper!

Injured Man Utd star 'desperate' to play

14:45 , Marc Mayo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Lisandro Martinez is being held back from making his return to the pitch.

The Argentine has endured an injury-hit season featuring just nine Premier League appearances. Having missed several weeks with a knee issue earlier in the year, he played only 21 minutes in March’s draw at Brentford before being sidelined by a calf complaint.

Once again back in training and raring to go, Ten Hag has confirmed that Martinez will not play today despite the “desperate” defender’s plea to make an early return against doctor’s orders.

“Yesterday Licha came to me and he wanted to play on Sunday against Arsenal,” said the United boss on Friday.

“But he is not ready yet. He needs a little bit more time to go through the process, but he is so desperate.”

Man Utd vs Arsenal | Countdown to kick-off

14:33 , Marc Mayo

We are just two hours away from kick-off at Old Trafford, where the Manchester United players have already arrived as part of their normal pre-match routine.

This is the only Premier League game today but there is plenty else happening besides...

In the Championship play-offs, Leeds and Norwich have drawn 0-0 before Southampton face West Brom which is goalless after 15 minutes.

Here at Standard Sport, we have live updates on the Women’s FA Cup final as Manchester United face Tottenham at Wembley.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction

14:23 , Marc Mayo

The fact United are so long in the market to win at home tells the whole story. Arsenal have a woeful record at Old Trafford but surely have never had a better chance of a win, coupled with the fact they simply cannot afford not to.

United’s form under Erik ten Hag is relegation-worthy, conceding a remarkable number of shots and doing little at the other end. Arsenal, perhaps more than any other team in the league, are primed to capitalise. This could be a bloodbath.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Our prediction for the Arsenal line-up

14:18 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Doubts: Saka, Tomiyasu

Early Arsenal team news: Bukayo Saka a minor worry

14:10 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have Jurrien Timber in contention to make his first appearance since the opening day.

Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are the only slight doubts.

Should they be available then Mikel Arteta will name the same starting XI for the fourth match in a row.

Most of the Arsenal team picks itself, with Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey starting in midfield.

Kai Havertz will continue to lead the line, while Leandro Trossard is being preferred ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

How the hosts should line up today

14:02 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Fernandes, McTominay, Rashford

Injuries: Malacia, Maguire, Shaw, Martial, Varane, Lindelof, Kambwala, Martinez, Mount

Early Man Utd team news: Trio could return

13:55 , Marc Mayo

Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are all back in training for United after injury absences.

Lisandro Martinez has also returned to the Carrington grass but is not ready yet make his playing comeback while Mason Mount is a fresh name on their extensive absentee list.

“Rashy, of course, he trained this morning, and we have to see how he recovered from this,” said Erik ten Hag on Friday.

“But I think it looks quite good and I hope he can tomorrow make the next training and then see if he is available for Sunday.”

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal

13:44 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Man Utd vs Arsenal LIVE!

13:31 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Arsenal!

Old Trafford hosts this afternoon’s Premier League clash with kick-off coming at 4.30pm BST.

The Gunners simply must win to maintain their title bid against a Man City side that is refusing to let up, whereas European qualification is quickly slipping away from Manchester United.

We’ll have our reporters Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground later on so follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right here and LIVE!