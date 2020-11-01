Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Pogba and Fernandes are yet to consistently show they can play together (Getty)

Sunday’s big Premier League fixture sees Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Both clubs were involved in European clashes in midweek, with the Red Devils hammering RB Leipzig in the Champions League and the Gunners seeing off Dundalk in the Europa League.

However in league play both have been inconsistent at the start of 2020/21 - and both teams are in the bottom half heading into the weekend, with Arsenal 11th and United 15th.

Last weekend United drew with Chelsea 0-0, while Arsenal have lost their last two, to Manchester City and Leicester.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 1 November at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must decide whether to stick with a diamond midfield and two-man attack, or revert to his more usual 4-2-3-1 system. Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are injured and Anthony Martial is suspended for the last of his three-match ban. Alex Telles will miss out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal are unlikely to have David Luiz available and he’ll join defenders Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers on the injury list if he misses out. Gabriel Martinelli is a long-term absentee. Mikel Arteta has to pick between Willian and Nicolas Pepe in attack.

Predicted line-ups

MUN: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Cavani, Rashford.

ARS: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Tierney; Thomas, Ceballos, Xhaka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Odds

United - 27/25

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal - 27/10

Read more

How far away are Arsenal from what Arteta wants them to be?

Why United’s diamond set-up worked and what could still go wrong