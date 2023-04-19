Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Women’s Super League for FREE on TV in UK today?

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have the chance to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Manchester United as they travel to Leigh Sports Village tonight.

The Gunners currently sit third in the table, but are only three points off United and have a game in hand, in what is a four-way battle for the title that looks set to go down to the wire.

While there is a Champions League semi-final clash to come this weekend, Arsenal must have their full focus on League matters for now, with defeat here potentially derailing their title bid. United booked their place in the Women’s FA Cup final last time out with a dramatic win over Brighton, and will be looking to carry that good-feeling into tonight’s crucial clash.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in UK on BBC Three with the coverage starting at 7.05pm BST ahead of 7.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website or BBC iPlayer will provide a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.