Manchester United: Viktor Gyokeres rules out January transfer as Sporting star makes Ruben Amorim admission

Viktor Gyokeres has ruled out a January move to Manchester United.

The in-form Sporting striker has been linked with a reunion with new United manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

United have serious interest in the 26-year-old, who has scored 23 goals in 16 games this season and is set to be one of the most in-demand players in Europe next year.

Gyokeres thrived under Amorim at Sporting and was asked about his future while on international duty with Sweden.

He insists he has not spoken to Amorim about a move to United and says he wants to finish the season at Sporting, who are top of the Portuguese league and eyeing a run in the Champions League after their win 4-1 against Manchester City this month.

Asked about links with a reunion with Amorim at United, Gyokeres said: “He probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see. No, he hasn’t [asked me to join him].

“It’s fun but nothing I attach any importance to because it’s talk and nothing concrete.”

Pushed on his future, Gyokeres said: “I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love it here.

“We will see [about a new club] when the time comes. I want to play, that’s crucial, and there will be also other factors.”

Asked about Amorim's departure from Sporting, Gyokeres added: “It's very sad that he's leaving, but of course we understand his decision.

“He has of course meant a lot [to me] considering that he gave me that chance and that he made me develop so much. Now we look forward to working with the new coach.”

United’s pursuit of Gyokeres has been boosted after Barcelona appeared to pull out of the race to sign him.

Barca's sporting director Deco said: “We're not looking for a No.9 to replace Robert [Lewandowski] because we want him to remain happy, scoring goals and at least stay for another season. We've won things, and he's happy to be here. We're not going to talk about any player now."