Manchester United: Victor Lindelof injury update amid double boost before Nottingham Forest clash

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed Victor Lindelof will soon be available for selection.

The defender is yet to feature under the Portuguese tactician after limping out of Sweden’s Nations League win over Slovakia during the international break because he suffered a groin injury.

Now, the good news is Lindelof has resumed training at United’s base at Carrington. However, he will sit out Saturday evening’s clash against Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford, with the Europa League tie away at Viktoria Plzen next week earmarked as a potential return date.

“Victor returned to training but is not available for tomorrow,” Amorim said of the 30-year-old when speaking in the pre-match press conference. “Maybe the next game, he will be available.”

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss against Arsenal and the United boss has been boosted by the returns of Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo following suspension.

Though, experienced defender Jonny Evans looks set to miss out once again having not featured since starting the first game of the Amorim era against Ipswich Town last month.

“Jonny's still not training,” Amorim added. “Licha and Kobbie are returning for the team so we are prepared for the game.”

Return: Kobbie Mainoo is available for selection after serving a one-game suspension. (Getty Images)

Left-back Luke Shaw is also confirmed to be out of the Forest game due to injury, having suffered a small setback prior to the Arsenal fixture.

However, Leny Yoro could be handed a full competitive Man United debut after making his long-awaited bow as a second half substitute at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the week.