Manchester United v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score after Bentancur’s Spurs equaliser

Manchester United are taking on Tottenham in the Premier League at Old Trafford today, as Erik ten Hag’s side look to gain vital ground on their top-four-chasing rivals.

Spurs are fifth in the table and on the heels of fourth-placed Arsenal as Ange Postecoglou tries to restore the club’s place in the Champions League. United meanwhile are eight points behind their opponents and are in desperate need of some consistency to spark their season into life. The return of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw to the squad after injuries is a welcome and timely boost.

This is a tricky assignment against a Tottenham side who have been impressive this season, especially on the road, where they have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League (22 in 10 away games). Spurs are without captain Son Heung-min, however, who is on international duty at the Asian Cup.

Follow all the goals and latest updates from Manchester United v Tottenham below

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Skipp, Romero, Udogie, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Johnson, Richarlison, Werner

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Hojlund, 3 min)

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Richarlison, 19 min)

GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Rashford, 40 min)

GOAL! Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Bentancur, 46 min)

Manchester United FC 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

17:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

55 min: Evans heads away the danger but Spurs quickly have the ball back and come forwards again.

There’s only one team in this second half, so far. Both teams have looked flawed in this match, but United have more flaws and Spurs are exploiting them.

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

17:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

53 min: Wan-Bissaka almost gets himself in a pickle while being pressured by Johnson near his own corner flag, but wriggles out of trouble. A second later, though, Eriksen gets rumbled by Richarlison and fouls the Brazilian in his efforts to make amends. A free-kick for Spurs, in a dangerous position on the right side... Fernandes heads away Porro’s delivery for a corner.

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

17:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

51 min: Not on this occasion, as United deal with the danger. Spurs come forwards a moment later as Skipp feeds Richarlison on the left side, but his first-time shot is scuffed and easy for Onana to collect low down.

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

17:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

49 min: Spurs have started this second half so brightly and United look a little shellshocked. Tottenham have a corner after Werner’s cross is blocked. Can they turn the game on its head?

GOAL! Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Bentancur, 46 min)

17:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

This is lovely. Romero passes into midfield for Skipp who drives forwards and feeds Werner on the left. The German cuts inside and slips the ball to the arriving Bentancur in the box, who dribbles with composure to give himself space to shoot, and when he does shoot it’s a ripper, thrashed into the roof of the net not unlike Hojlund’s goal earlier in the piece. Two-two.

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Richarlison gets the second half under way.

Half-time: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players are back out for the second half. It doesn’t look like there are any changes on either side. Let’s hope for another game of ping pong.

Half-time: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

The goals, including a couple of very well-taken ones by Hojlund and Rashford:

HOJLUND!



What a start for Manchester United! 🔴⚡ pic.twitter.com/Hpoz7ysOsD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

"A tidy, tidy finish" 🧼



Six in six for Richarlison ✅ pic.twitter.com/3Fc5j9McaM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

Marcus Rashford BACK on the scoresheet for Manchester United! 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/zhynNjHbOs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

Half-time: Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

That was a lot of fun to watch. Not always high on quality, but certainly a match full of attacking intent, and it’s United who have the edge at the break, primarily because their finishing has been ruthlessly accurate and Tottenham’s has not.

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

45+2 min: The last chance of an entertaining half goes to Spurs. Porro crosses precisely to the edge of the six-yard box from a free-kick, where Romero meets it with his forehead and crashes the ball against the crossbar.

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

44 min: Two very good chances squandered, one at each end. The first falls to Rashford, who has lots of space on the left of the box but takes too many touches when he should have just pulled the trigger, and he gets crowded out. Then for Werner, who has even more space on the left – he does shoot but drags it across goal.

GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Rashford, 40 min)

17:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

This is a brilliant goal by Marcus Rashford. He drifts in from the left and plays a sharp one-two with Rasmus Hojlund. In about the space of an airing cupboard, he manages to control the ball and fizz a low, curling shot inside the far corner, evading three close defenders in the process.

Rashford evades the crowd to score (REUTERS)

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

39 min: Post! United counter-attack down the left, where Rashford croesse towards Hojlund. The cross is overhit but Udogie almost buries an own goal, powering a header against the woodwork for reasons as yet unclear. But just a moment later...

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: Spurs are enjoying a good period of possession. Porro switches it to the left for Werner who finds the under-lapping Udogie in the box, but he’s closely marshalled and his cross is blocked.

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

35 min: This probably won’t make the highlights reel of the game, but Johnson just wasted a huge chance for Spurs. Porro had played his winger in behind United’s defence down the right, and all Johnson had to do was drill a first-time cross into the arriving Richarlison in the middle, who had escaped his marker and would surely have scored from close range. But the cross was far too high and nowhere near his target.

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

32 min: Garnacho goes down after Udogie had wrapped his arms around the United winger’s waist. I suspect if it had been given as a penalty, it wouldn’t have been overturned by VAR, but referee John Brooks gives Garnacho only a dismissive “get up” and jogs away.

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

30 min: Spurs pinch the ball from a stuttering Jonny Evans, who looked like he immediately regretted dribbling into midfield on his own. They run up the other end where Johnson gets a low shot away, but it’s easily stopped by Onana at his near post.

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

28 min: Rashford has a dribble at Romero but the Argentine defender stands his ground and stops the forward in his tracks. United have had their foot on the ball for a couple of minutes now, keeping it well, although without much incision.

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

16:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

25 min: Wan-Bissaka is booked for slamming through Johnson a little too aggressively. A moment later, Bentancur is booked for kicking the ball away. One each.

Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

16:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

22 min: Timo Werner cuts inside and shoots, but his 25-yard effort flies about 25 yards over the crossbar. A rotten shot.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Richarlison, 19 min)

16:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

A good spell for Spurs ends in an equaliser! Pedro Porro puts in a delicious, in-swinging cross with his right foot and Richarlison doesn’t have to do much, stepping into the six-yard box before nodding home.

Richarlison leaps to head Spurs level (REUTERS)

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

16:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

16 min: Good from the hosts, who pop the ball around neatly before a big switch by Mainoo finds Rashford on the left wing. Rashford dribbles to the byline where his low cross is blocked by Van de Ven. Corner, but it doesn’t amount to much.

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

16:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

14 min: There is a good battle down United’s right-hand side developing between Garnacho and Udogie, who are both being left with plenty of space, and faith, to face each other one on one. This time, Garnacho spins away from his man and surges towards the byline, but Udogie races back and tackles well.

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

16:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

12 min: Some sustained pressure from Spurs now, for the first time in the game, in the form of a couple of successive corners. The first is almost headed in by Bentancur but Dalot dashes back to clear off the line. The second comes to nothing.

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

16:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

10 min: Fernandes feeds Garnacho again, who chooses to dribble inside where he meets traffic in the form of a no-nonsense Romero, and he’s aggressively dispossessed.

Spurs go up the other end and nearly score! Johnson’s flighted cross is headed towards the far post by Werner, and Evans’ touch with the forehead almost directs the ball into the far corner, but it bounces just wide of the post.

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

16:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

6 min: Garnacho drives forwards down the right, forcing Udogie to retreat. He feeds Dalot on the overlap whose cross is blocked. Corner to United.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Hojlund, 3 min)

16:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wow, what a finish! Marcus Rashford dribbles into the box and tries to get a shot away, but he’s shut down by a cluster of Spurs defenders. The ball breaks loose for Rasmus Hojlund, who shuffles on to his left foot before lashing the ball into the roof of the net. Unstoppable.

Rasmus Hojlund smashes Manchester United into an early lead (REUTERS)

Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

16:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has started the game at left-back, unusually, with Diogo Dalot beginning at right-back. Luke Shaw, incidentally, is back on the bench after his injury troubles.

Kick-off! Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

16:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United get the game under way.

16:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s a star-studded directors’ box at Old Trafford, containing Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Mr Wayne Rooney.

Jim Ratcliffe and Alex Ferguson chat before kick-off (AFP via Getty Images)

16:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players emerge from the tunnel, led out by Bruno Fernandes and Cristian Romero.

Ange Postecoglou giving Timo Werner his backing

16:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Timo Werner has not even played a full half of football in the past two months, so it is a big call by Ange Postecoglou to throw him straight into the team, for a tough assignment at Old Trafford.

“We’re a bit short of numbers right now and Timo is a Premier League player, he has played in big stadiums like this before so he knows what he’s doing,” says the Spurs manager.

Timo Werner warms up before kick-off (AFP via Getty Images)

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Sir Jim Ratcliffe described buying a share of Manchester United as the most exciting thing he has ever done and expects his investment to be ratified by the Premier League within three or four weeks.

The petrochemicals billionaire, who is paying £1.3bn for a 29 percent share of United, is attending his first game since the Glazer family accepted his offer for a minority investment when Erik ten Hag’s side host Tottenham on Sunday.

More here from Richard Jolly:

Jim Ratcliffe opens up on emotion of buying into boyhood club Manchester United

16:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Are Tottenham title challengers?

Ange Postecoglou thinks they are.

“By definition, we are aren’t we? So, yes,” Postecoglou claimed.

“I’ve said all along that until the point where you’re not, why would you discount the possibility?

“We’ve gone through a really tough period and we’re hanging in there. We had four games when results went against us, but we’ve clawed our way back. We’re still in there.

“Our performances for the most part have been pretty consistent, but all that is meaningless if we don’t finish the season stronger than the first half of the season and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Spurs would go three points behind Liverpool with a win today, and one behind Manchester City.

Full-time score: Everton 0-0 Aston Villa

16:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

It was Everton who finished the game on top, but neither side could find the breakthrough and it ends all square. Villa stay third in the table, while Everton remain just above the drop zone.

Unai Emery has now managed 98 games in England football for Arsenal and Aston Villa, and this is his first goalless draw.

Sean Dyche and Unai Emery shake hands at full-time (Action Images via Reuters)

16:04 , Jamie Braidwood

The disaster of Antony: Erik ten Hag’s flagship failure casts a long shadow

Erik ten Hag was considering the problems of a winger who cost Manchester United a fortune. “He caused them, so he has to sort them out,” he said. He was not discussing Jadon Sancho, exiled first to train with the Under-18s and now sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund with this perfunctory farewell from the United manager: “I hope he is doing well. I wish him the best of good luck.”

Instead, he was pondering the plight of another winger with no goals and assists for United this season. Antony has played 21 times to Sancho’s three August appearances, but with the same end product; or lack of it.

By Richard Jolly

The disaster of Antony: Erik ten Hag’s flagship failure casts a long shadow

15:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag wished Jadon Sancho luck at Borussia Dortmund but would not be drawn on the winger’s long-term future following the Manchester United misfit’s temporary return to his former club.

The 23-year-old left the Bundesliga side for Old Trafford to much fanfare in 2021, joining in a £73million deal after a long, well-documented pursuit of the England international.

But Sancho has struggled to live up to the hype and been banished since claiming he had been made a “scapegoat” after Ten Hag said he did not reach the “level” required to be involved in their squad at Arsenal.

The winger has been training away from the main group since September and has now returned to Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season without an option to buy, saying it felt like he was “coming home”.

“I hope he’s doing well, so I wish him the best of luck,” Ten Hag said. “That’s it. I hope he’s doing well and he will be a success.”

The Dutchman has been reluctant to speak about Sancho during his four-month absence and quickly shut down further talk about the United man.

Asked what Sancho has to do at Dortmund in order to get back in the United team, he replied curtly: “No, I already replied. I think it’s enough.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (right) refused to comment on Jadon Sancho’s Old Trafford future (PA Archive)

Latest score: Everton 0-0 Aston Villa

15:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

In the other Premier League match today, at Goodison Park, it’s still goalless between Everton and Aston Villa in what has been a feisty match full of blood and thunder but not a huge amount of quality.

Villa have had the best of it, including a disallowed goal for an innocuous offside in the build-up, but Everton have contested well. Still 10 minutes to go...

Villa and Everton have at each other’s throats in Goodison (Getty Images)

15:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Can Spurs end poor ‘big six’ away record?

Ange Postecoglou has no interest in Tottenham’s poor historical record away to the Premier League’s ‘big six’ but has challenged his young team to accelerate their growth by winning those games on the road.

Spurs travel to Old Trafford on Sunday with Manchester United trailing the fifth-placed visitors by eight points after 20 matches.

Tottenham won 6-1 at United in 2020 but have claimed only one victory at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City or United in the ensuing 16 attempts.

“I’m not a great one at looking at the historical references to these things, I wasn’t there so I don’t know whether there was something endemic in the club that didn’t allow that,” Postecoglou explained. “I just tackle from when I get into a club.

“We went to Arsenal, City (and drew), (beat) Liverpool here, we’ve done OK in those games. Not just results but performance-wise, I don’t think we’ve walked away from any of those games and thought there was a massive gap between us and them.

“Old Trafford is another place where you know the atmosphere is going to be a great challenge for us. It would be good to see how we react to that and how we keep developing as a team.

“It’s an important part of the process. Home comforts are great and we have a great crowd behind us, but if you can do it away from home in adversity I think it accelerates your growth.”

(PA Wire)

15:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

So Timo Werner makes his debut for Tottenham after returning to the Premier League on loan from RB Leipzig, and there is a return too for Micky van de Ven with Radu Draguisin taking his place on the bench. There’s no place for Dejan Kulusevski, which is a mighty blow with Son Heung-min away. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a very Antonio Conte midfield and has not been seen much since last season.

For United, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez return to the bench. Christian Eriksen starts in midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo, and Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho line up behind Rasmus Hojlund. There is a sense that Erik ten Hag’s side is getting closer to full strength again.

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham team news! Werner starts!

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Skipp, Romero, Udogie, van de Ven, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Johnson, Richarlison, Werner

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United team news!

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Our first Old Trafford line-up of 2024 is in! 🚨



BRING ON UNITED! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC || #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 14, 2024

15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Could there be debuts for Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin today? Team news will be dropping in the next few minutes.

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou believes an alignment between all the key figures at Tottenham has allowed them to move quickly in the January transfer window.

Spurs’ quick work is a big shift in strategy after previously waiting until the end of the month to secure signings and Postecoglou paid tribute to chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and chief football officer Scott Munn.

“It’s easier said than done because while we might have a desire to do things early, you’ve got to have all parties agreeing to that and it’s not easy to do, especially in January,” Postecoglou said ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

“The key thing for us was from the chairman to Johan and his team and Scott, we were all very aligned in what we wanted and we got our targets early.

“It was pretty clear what we wanted to do and if it didn’t happen, then we’ve moved on. But I think the fact that we were all pretty aligned on what our objectives were allowed us to be sitting here now with two players in - not so much for Sunday, but we know we’ve got a two-week break which means we get at least a couple of weeks to get the lads up to speed.

“We had some pretty clear objectives. If there’s an opportunity for us to get better, we’ll take it, but what we were trying to achieve going into it, I’m really pleased we’ve got two players in who I think will play a really important part for us.”

More here:

Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham’s new approach to transfers amid busy window

15:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will only succeed with “hungry players” after letting Jadon Sancho leave little more than a year after Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile departure.

The Dutch coach was brought in 19 months ago to change things on and off the pitch at Old Trafford, where he has had to deal with a fair share of distractions.

Unhappy star Ronaldo’s second spell at United ended in acrimonious fashion in November 2022 and another big name has left midway through a Ten Hag season in charge of the Premier League giants.

Sancho has been banished from the first-team since September, when he claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after the Dutchman said he omitted him from a matchday squad due to his training levels.

The 23-year-old this week returned to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season and, while he wished the winger luck, the United boss underlined the need for the right mentality at the club.

“If you want to perform, you need hungry players,” Ten Hag said.

“I already said, we need personalities and players who are very hungry to fight for the badge, so fight for this club, and to do this in the team.”

More here:

‘Hungry players’ key to a successful Manchester United, says Erik ten Hag

15:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Manchester United win 23/20

Draw 14/5

Tottenham win 21/10

Prediction

A score draw. Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw; Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes; Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham team news

Tottenham have suffered a double injury blow with both Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso out for a month. Cristian Romero has returned to training but this game may come too soon for the defender. Ange Postecoglou’s options have been boosted by the arrival of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin this week. Heung-min Son, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are on international duty.

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United team news

Erik ten Hag suggested on Friday that Manchester United could welcome back Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Luke Shaw for this game, with Antony and Christian Eriksen also back available. Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia are nearing returns and could even feature here, but Anthony Martial is out. Ten Hag offered no update on the availability of Andre Onana, though reports have suggested that the goalkeeper will appear in this fixture before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

Manchester United vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 14 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Good afternoon

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the goals and latest updates from Manchester United v Tottenham in today's live blog