Manchester United v PAOK LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Amad starts and Mount returns

Manchester United take on Greek side PAOK in the Europa League tonight at Old Trafford, with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side looking for their first win of this season’s European campaign.

United laboured to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, though this match against the Greek champions offers a good chance for a morale-boosting performance in what is Van Nistelrooy’s penultimate match in charge. United lie in 21st position in the competition’s league table, but while the Greek champions have been in good form domestically, they have faltered in Europe so far this season with only one point from three games.

Incoming United manager Ruben Amorim takes charge of the club on 11 November, the day after the league match against Leicester, and van Nistelrooy can do his successor a favour with an important three points in both of his remaining matches.

Follow the latest score and all the action from United v PAOK below.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Lindelof, Evans, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

18:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

The team is in!

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, De Ligt, Martinez, Eriksen, Fitzgerald, Mount, Antony, Rashford, Wheatley, Zirkzee.

Man Utd will adapt to Amorim’s style, says Onana

18:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Andre Onana is confident Manchester United’s squad boasts the quality and pragmatism to embrace incoming head coach Ruben Amorim’s approach.

The Old Trafford hierarchy acted swiftly by appointing the Sporting Lisbon boss last week, having unanimously decided to sack Erik ten Hag following a poor start to his third season in charge.

Amorim enjoyed the perfect send-off in his final match at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday night, masterminding a stunning 4-1 win against United’s rivals Manchester City in the Champions League.

Onana was among those impressed viewers and believes the Portuguese is taking over a club with the ability to adapt to his demands, indicating his favoured high-energy 3-4-3 system could also work.

“I did watch the game yesterday,” the United goalkeeper said. “Great victory for them, by the way.

“Different system, but my players, my team-mates, we are all pragmatic.

“I think everyone here is capable to play in each system, so I don’t think this will be any issue for us. We have big players, so they will step up.”

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says the players will adapt to Ruben Amorim’s approach (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

Predicted line-ups

18:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Dalot, de Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Amad; Zirkzee.

PAOK XI: Kotarski; Castro, Kedziora, Colley, Rahman; Schwab, Camara; Despodov, Murg, Taison; Brandon.

Team news

18:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ruud van Nistelrooy has stated that United are still thin in midfield, with Christian Eriksen joining a list of absentees that includes Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer, as well as defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. However, Mason Mount has made a full return to training.

Bruno Fernandes will return from his one-match European suspension, and the United manager will likely have similar options to those he had at the weekend against Chelsea.

The Dutchman could look to rotate ahead of welcoming Leicester City at the weekend, with Amad Diallo, Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee potentially all in line for a start. Younsgters Harry Amass and Jack Fletcher could feature in some capacity too, especially with United short at left-back and in central midfield.

For PAOK, former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has not been registered for the competition. Club captain Vieirinha is also ineligible, as is ex-Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta, while former Chelsea man Tiemoue Bakayoko is injured.

Ex-United youngster Shola Shoretire came off the bench for the Greek side at the weekend, and could feature at Old Trafford once more.

Is Manchester United vs PAOK on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

18:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

When is the game?

Manchester United host PAOK at 8pm GMT on Thursday 7 November at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Subscribers can stream via the discovery+ app.

17:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United face Greek champions PAOK at Old Trafford on Thursday in matchday four of the Europa Leagueleague phase.

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of his penultimate game at the helm, with United looking for their first three points of the new campaign after three disappointing draws in their opening games.

United currently sit 23rd in the league phase table, just within the play-off places, and will need to pick up points in their next matches in order to avoid another two games during a congested winter period in the new year.

Fans are looking forward to the start of Ruben Amorim’s tenure, which starts on 11 November, but van Nistelrooy can do his successor a favour with three points here after a decent result against Chelsea last week.

17:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester United vs PAOK in the Europa League.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side are hunting their first win in the competition this season, ahead of the imminent arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Greek champions PAOK sit second in their domestic league, though the home side are the clear favourites as they enter the last stages of van Nistelrooy’s brief tenure.

And we’ll have all the latest news, updates and build-up here.