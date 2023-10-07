Manchester United 2-1 Brentford: Scott McTominay's late double salvages dramatic victory

Mathias Jensen had given Brentford the lead with his fourth goal in six games across all competitions

Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time as Manchester United came from behind to record a sensational Premier League victory against Brentford at Old Trafford.

United were staring at a third successive home league loss for the first time since 1977 thanks to Mathias Jensen's first-half effort.

McTominay was only brought on with three minutes remaining as manager Erik ten Hag desperately searched for salvation - and the Scot duly provided it.

He showed excellent control before firing home when Kristoffer Ajer scuffed a clearance inside his own box for the first.

Then, after Anthony Martial had a low shot saved by Thomas Strakosha, McTominay reacted quickest to a Harry Maguire flick-on and applied the priceless finish.

The home fans celebrated long after the final whistle as their team headed round on a lap of honour, which was probably a bit extreme but, given the circumstances, totally understandable.

