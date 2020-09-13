Manchester United transfer news: Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Reguilon, Gareth Bale, Jadon Sancho, Benoit Badiashile

Bayern Munich’s former president, Uli Hoeness, claims that Manchester United have “probably agreed personal terms” with Thiago Alcantara, as the Champions League winner’s future remains in limbo.

Thiago had all but agreed a new deal with the German champions before suddenly deciding to leave, much to the dismay of the club’s hierarchy.

Bayern have remained firm in their £28m evaluation of the Spain international, who has just one-year remaining on his contract, with Liverpool considered clear favourites for his signature. However, Hoeness said Bayern are still yet to receive any official offers, and believes clubs are waiting until the twilight hours of the window in order to negotiate a cut-price deal.

“Both Liverpool and Manchester United did not come to us with an offer for Thiago,” he said. “They are bluffing and waiting until the last week of the window to make a cheap offer. Bayern must decide whether they want to play this game or stand their ground and keep him.”

Meanwhile, United have been offered Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon for around £27m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid are willing to offload the full-back, who impressed on loan at Sevilla last season, but reports in Spain claim they want to include a buy-back clause in any deal.

Gareth Bale could emerge as a shock target for Manchester United if they fail in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Madrid are reportedly willing to significantly contribute towards Bale’s exorbitant wages in order to get him out of the club.

However, United are steadily making ground in their pursuit of Sancho, having overcome an impasse in negotiations with the England international. United are still yet to meet Dortmund’s £108m valuation, though.

United are also interested in reinforcing their central defence, and the Daily Express claim Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile is a target for the club. The 19-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe, but United will not exceed a £23m fee for the French youth international.