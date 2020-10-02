Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele, Amad Traore - plus Premier League latest

The situation surrounding Ousmane Dembele is fast developing. After initially appearing to be a contingency or even a rumour designed to heighten pressure on Borussia Dortmund concerning Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho interest, the French winger is now having doubts about his future at the Nou Camp. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new winger before next Monday’s deadline that much is clear, and if Dembele is eager to move to Old Trafford, then the price and affordability will be considerably better than the Sancho deal.

Previous alternatives have been Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, while Edinson Cavani and now Luka Jovic - the Real Madrid striker who is eager to leave the Bernabeu - represent new options as No 9s. Dayot Upamecano could become available after RB Leizpig took major steps towards signing a new centre-back, is a compelling target too, but time will likely run out on such a deal. Then there have been shock talks of a move for N’Golo Kante from Chelsea - though his wages could become an issue.

Reports in Croatia suggest a £17m deal has been agreed for Dinamo Zagreb’s Josko Gvardiol, meaning Leipzig have a ready-made replacement should United capture Upamecano. While exits at Old Trafford remain intriguing with Sergio Romero a potential signing for Everton with Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with Jordan Pickford. Lazio could take Juan Mata and Andres Pereira off United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to trim down his squad. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.