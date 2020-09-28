Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Jadon Sancho, N’Golo Kante, Alex Telles and more - Premier League latest

Manchester United continue to push to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho with everything seemingly simple apart from the bid - with the German adamant they will not sell below €120m (£109m), though the Red Devils are lining up a final £90m offer.

Beyond the England international there have been talks of moves for Dayot Upamecano, who could become available after RB Leizpig took major steps towards signing a new centre-back. Then there is the shock talks of a move for N’Golo Kante from Chelsea - though his wages could become an issue.

Reports in Croatia suggest a £17m deal has been agreed for Dinamo Zagreb’s Josko Gvardiol, meaning Leipzig have a ready-made replacement should United capture Upamecano. While exits at Old Trafford remain intriguing with Sergio Romero a potential signing for Everton with Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with Jordan Pickford. Lazio could take Juan Mata and Andres Pereira off United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to trim down his squad. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.