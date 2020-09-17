Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Gareth Bale, Amad Traore, and Jadon Sancho latest plus Premier League updates

Manchester United are set to miss out on two high-profile signings this summer as Tottenham look to have won the race for Real Madrid pair Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon, despite strong links to Old Trafford this summer.

Tottenham are closing in on an agreed season-long loan despite United being in a better position to meet Bale’s significant wage demands of £600,000 per week, which he currently receives from Real Madrid.

United have also lost the race with Spurs for left-back Reguilon, and while they continue to hunt Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the reality is Sancho may be out of their price range.

One possible arrival that has emerged though is Atalanta’s 18-year-old winger Amad Traore, who caught the eye during last season’s Serie A campaign.

Follow all the latest news below: