Manchester United Transfer News Update: Diogo Dalot Set to Move to AC Milan on Season-Long Loan Deal

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is set to sign for AC Milan on a loan deal for 2020-21 season. Dalot will join the Rossoneri for this season on a simple deal with no buy option. The young Portuguese full-back is set to reach Italy on Saturday and complete the loan move to Milan. Dalot joined United in 2018 from Porto but has fallen down the pecking order after the signing of Aaron Wan-Bisakka and the emergence of Brandon Williams. He is one of few players set to leave Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window deadline day. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Borussia Dortmund Star Skips Training As Manchester United Move Edges Closer.

Milan and AS Roma had been chasing the young Portuguese full-back throughout the summer window but United were adamant that the player will only leave the club on a permanent deal. But with time not on their hands, United hierarchy have now allowed Dalot to leave on a season-long loan to the Serie A club. Sadio Mane Tests Positive for COVID-19, Liverpool Forward to Miss Club’s Next Premier League Match Against Aston Villa.

According to a transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Dalot will make the move only on a loan deal with Milan not getting a buy option. He also reported that United were ready to sell the Portuguese for 30m Euros but with Milan facing financial problems, the Serie A club accepted a simple loan deal. Dalot will return to Old Trafford next June and could be sold on a permanent deal.

Diogo Dalot Completes Loan Move to AC Milan

Diogo Dalot to Milan details 🔴

- Loan *without* buy option.

- No option because #MUFC asked for €30m as fee.

- The player will fly tomorrow, he’ll arrive in Italy for medicals and to sign his contract.

- AC Milan accepted simple loan because Roma were pushing again to sign him. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020





AS Roma, who are currently linked with United centre-back Chris Smalling, also wanted Dalot to be part of the Smalling deal but United had refused. Smalling, who spent last season at Roma, is also eager to join the Serie A club but both Roma and United are far from negotiating a deal for the defender. United have asked Roma to pay 20 million Euros to seal the deal while the Serie A club is reluctant to pay the fee.