Manchester United transfer update: Latest on Sancho, Grealish, Maddison and Bellingham in our Q&A recap

Manchester United are primed for a huge summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer focused on the defence last summer, and this year focus turns to the opposite end of the field.

Ed Woodward is set to back his man with a monster kitty after being rewarded for showing patience in more trying times earlier this season.

Yes, the tide appears to be turning under Solskjaer, and the suspension of professional football could not have come at a worse time for a United side who were finding their rhythm.

Much of that is down to clever business in the January window, with Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo through the door at Old Trafford.

But what of the coming summer business? James Robson tackled your questions on the big deals set to go through later this year.

If Paul Pogba stayed, would Manchester United still attempt to sign Jack Grealish?

Good question. I see Pogba being key to United's business this summer. If he stays then you definitely have to question whether United need another midfielder - particularly if Fernandes operates as a No10.

Solskjaer is a big fan of both Grealish and Maddison - and you could definitely see the advantage of having such options from a creative point of view. It's something United have lacked for a long time. But you have to think the potential fee United would get for Pogba would be tied into their transfer plans.

Had he gone last summer - as many expected - then I think Fernandes would have signed back then.

The arrival of Fernandes in January appeared to point towards Pogba leaving. Now all they have to do is find a buyer...

What's the latest on Jude Bellingham?

Solskjaer loves him - and the fact Bellingham was willing to come to speak to United last week was a really encouraging sign when Dortmund seemed very confident about landing him.

The £30m or so it will take to sign him isn't an issue for either United or Dortmund. So that means it's down to the player, who from all accounts, is very focused on what's best for his career. For instance - it would have been easy to join United in January when they first made their move. A lot of other teenagers would have.

But he and his family want to weigh up their options.

Dortmund is a big draw - and the experiences of Jadon Sancho and now Erling Braut Haaland are sure to play a role in his decision.

In Germany they certainly seem to think that's where he's heading - and after beating United to Haaland in January, they've already proven their pulling power.

Do you think United stand any chance of signing Sancho and Bellingham?

I've answered the Bellingham part of this in the previous question. As for Sancho, I think there is a very good chance United will finally get their man.

They were desperate for him last season, but he wanted to continue his development at Dortmund. A year down the line and I think United look like a far more attractive prospect.

Solskjaer has shown his willingness to develop youth - and all of a sudden Old Trafford has become a vibrant place once more.

Who wouldn't be excited about playing alongside Rashford, Martial, Fernandes, Wan-Bissaka, Greenwood etc?

Then there is the fact that only a certain number of clubs could pay the £100m-plus Dortmund want for the winger.

